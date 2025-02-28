Is It Ever Too Late to Repair Your Parent-Child Relationship?

In this episode, we explore the power of repair in parenting, what it means, why it matters, and whether there's a point where it's no longer effective. We dive into the difference between short-term and long-term repair, the role of unresolved trauma, and how self-awareness can transform your relationship with your child.Many parents struggle with guilt, wondering if past mistakes have caused lasting harm. We share our own experiences and expert insights on why repair is always possible, even if it feels too late. We discuss how acknowledging your mistakes, taking responsibility, and showing genuine effort can rebuild trust and connection over time.If you've ever felt like you've damaged your relationship with your child beyond repair, this episode will give you hope and practical strategies to mend the bond. Tune in to discover how your healing journey can create a ripple effect, fostering deeper connection, understanding, and resilience in your child.