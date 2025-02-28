Is It Ever Too Late to Repair Your Parent-Child Relationship?
In this episode, we explore the power of repair in parenting, what it means, why it matters, and whether there’s a point where it’s no longer effective. We dive into the difference between short-term and long-term repair, the role of unresolved trauma, and how self-awareness can transform your relationship with your child.Many parents struggle with guilt, wondering if past mistakes have caused lasting harm. We share our own experiences and expert insights on why repair is always possible, even if it feels too late. We discuss how acknowledging your mistakes, taking responsibility, and showing genuine effort can rebuild trust and connection over time.If you’ve ever felt like you’ve damaged your relationship with your child beyond repair, this episode will give you hope and practical strategies to mend the bond. Tune in to discover how your healing journey can create a ripple effect, fostering deeper connection, understanding, and resilience in your child.– Resources: Lavinia’s Making Peace with Your Past signature holistic healing programme:https://www.laviniabrown.com/making-peace-with-your-pastAndrew’s 1-1 RESET Coaching Programme:https://www.andrewlynn.net/coachingBook a Deep Dive Relationship Recovery Session:https://calendly.com/d/ck3y-gzt-kbc/3hr-deep-dive-relationship-recovery-session📱 Connect with Lavinia: https://www.laviniabrown.com https://www.instagram.com/the.innerchild.healing.expert https://www.facebook.com/the.innerchild.healing.expert https://www.youtube.com/@the.innerchild.healing.expert📱 Connect with Andrew: https://www.andrewlynn.nethttps://www.instagram.com/andrew.g.lynnhttps://www.tiktok.com/@modern_day_healer https://www.youtube.com/@traumainformed
--------
21:13
How Your Inner Child Is Sabotaging Your Career
Does your career feel stuck, unfulfilling, or full of unnecessary struggle? You might be unknowingly sabotaging your success. The beliefs and patterns formed in childhood don’t just shape your personal life, they also dictate your career choices, job satisfaction, and professional growth.In this episode, we uncover how your inner child influences your professional choices, the jobs you choose, why you stay in unfulfilling roles, and how you show up at work every day. From seeking parental approval to struggling with people-pleasing, perfectionism, and burnout, we unpack the unconscious ways your past is controlling your present.Many high-achievers unknowingly run on outdated survival mechanisms, leading to burnout, dissatisfaction, and even chronic health issues. Recognizing these patterns is the first step toward breaking free from self-sabotage. By doing the inner work, you can release old patterns and step into a career that truly aligns with your authentic self.– Resources: Lavinia’s Making Peace with Your Past signature holistic healing programme:https://www.laviniabrown.com/making-peace-with-your-pastAndrew’s 1-1 RESET Coaching Programme:https://www.andrewlynn.net/coachingBook a Deep Dive Relationship Recovery Session:https://calendly.com/d/ck3y-gzt-kbc/3hr-deep-dive-relationship-recovery-session– 📱 Connect with Lavinia: https://www.laviniabrown.com https://www.instagram.com/the.innerchild.healing.expert https://www.facebook.com/the.innerchild.healing.expert https://www.youtube.com/@the.innerchild.healing.expert📱 Connect with Andrew: https://www.andrewlynn.nethttps://www.instagram.com/andrew.g.lynnhttps://www.tiktok.com/@modern_day_healer https://www.youtube.com/@traumainformed
--------
21:46
How to Make Your Kids Feel Safe in an Unsafe World
In this episode, we explore how to make your kids feel safe in an increasingly unsafe world. From natural disasters to unsettling news cycles and social media overload, modern parenting comes with unprecedented challenges. They discuss how these external factors impact children’s emotional well-being and why creating a secure home environment is more crucial than ever.
You’ll learn practical strategies for balancing honesty and protection when talking to your kids about difficult topics. We not only share our perspectives on managing fear, regulating emotions, and fostering resilience in children, but also address the importance of parental self-regulation, showing how your sense of safety directly influences your child’s emotional stability.
Tune in to discover actionable advice for building a safe haven at home, where your children feel seen, heard, and protected. Whether you're navigating global crises or everyday stressors, this episode will equip you with tools to help your family thrive in an unpredictable world.
--------
25:07
Why Addiction Stems from Childhood Pain (And How to Heal)
In this episode, we dive into the complex and often misunderstood world of addiction, exploring how it functions as a coping mechanism for unprocessed pain and trauma. From socially acceptable habits like workaholism and exercise to substance dependencies, we examine the many faces of addiction and how they impact both personal lives and relationships. Together, we unpack what it means to recognize and address these unconscious behaviors and ask: How can we replace coping mechanisms with authentic healing?
Our conversation touches on the emotional weight of shame, the unhealed wounds from childhood, and the societal norms that reinforce addictive patterns. We explore the role of self-compassion, inner parenting, and emotional awareness in breaking the cycle of addiction. Whether you’re navigating addiction yourself, supporting a loved one, or seeking to understand how unconscious behaviors influence your life, you’ll learn how to identify your own triggers and take the first steps toward building conscious, healthier habits.
--------
31:38
Do You Need Estrangement to Break Generational Traumas?
In this episode, we dive deep into the often misunderstood topic of estrangement and ask the question: Do you need it to break generational traumas? We unpack what it means to create space in family dynamics—whether it’s reducing contact or going completely no-contact—and explore how this process can be a powerful tool for healing. Together, we tackle the generational trauma and societal norms that shape family relationships and keep many stuck in unhealthy cycles, offering actionable steps to create healthier connections.
Our conversation examines the emotional weight of guilt and obligation, the courage required to set boundaries, and the importance of living as your adult self rather than being controlled by an inner child. With personal stories and relatable analogies, we show how estrangement, when approached consciously, can foster personal transformation and healthier family dynamics.
Welcome to Becoming Untriggered, the podcast for people who want to be better parents and partners.
Your hosts, Andrew Lynn and Lavinia Brown bring over 16 years of their own relationship experience and decades of working with both mothers and fathers. Together, they reveal how unconscious childhood trauma can manifest in adulthood, especially when life gets serious and committed relationships and children come on the scene.
Join us fortnightly for practical tools, actionable advice, and conversations that empower you to show up as the conscious parent and connected partner you want to be.