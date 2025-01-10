Powered by RND
Becker Business Minute Podcast

Scott Becker
Concise business and market news brought to you by Scott Becker
  • The Power of Consistency with David Pivnick of McGuireWoods LLP 1-11-25
    In this episode, David Pivnick, Partner at McGuireWoods LLP, shares insights into how his unwavering consistency and competitive drive fuel his success in litigation and in life.
    6:15
  • Investing in Venture Capital: A People First Perspective 1-11-24
    In this episode, Scott Becker shares his core investing philosophy, emphasizing a “people first” approach to venture capital and private equity.
    2:57
  • Exploring Strategic Growth and Innovation with Dr. Nasir Siddiqui, Saquib Toor & Chris Nyren 1-10-25
    In this episode, Scott Becker is joined by Saquib Toor, Founder of Beaconhouse Capital Management, Dr. Nasir Siddiqui, Senior Advisor at Beaconhouse Capital, and Chris Nyren, Founder of Educated Ventures. Together, they discuss their investment strategies, insights on Learner’s Digest International, the evolving role of AI, and advice for emerging entrepreneurs.
    18:30
  • Markets Tanking – Walgreens Surging 1-10-25
    In this episode, Scott Becker highlights a day of market turmoil, with stocks dropping 1.5–2% as Walgreens defies expectations with a 22% surge.
    1:40
  • Tilray Goes up in Smoke 1-10-25
    In this episode, Scott Becker discusses Tilray Brands’ 11% market drop following disappointing earnings.
    1:31

