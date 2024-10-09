Beating The Book with Gill Alexander

Beating The Book: 2024 Week 17 NFL MegaPod Betting Preview
Gill Alexander, Todd Wishnev (VSiN Contributor), Will Hill (VSiN Contributor), and Matt Brown (VSiN Host), break down all of the Week 17 NFL betting action! The quartet gives you their best bets of the week, best teaser options, which big favorite is most likely to lose outright, and the game they want no part of.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:07:18
Beating The Book: 2024 NFL Week 17 Guessing Lines Show
Gill Alexander and Wyatt Tomchek give their thoughts on every game on the Week 17 NFL slate on Monday's Beating The Book. What are their initial thoughts on the Week 17 slate of games? Also, some impressions on Week 16.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:29:38
Beating The Book: 2024 Week 16 NFL MegaPod Betting Preview
Gill Alexander, Todd Wishnev (VSiN Contributor), Will Hill (VSiN Contributor), and Kelley Bydlon (Producer of A Numbers Game), break down all of the Week 16 NFL betting action! The quartet gives you their best bets of the week, best teaser options, which big favorite is most likely to lose outright, and the game they want no part of.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:18:04
Beating The Book: 2024 NFL Week 16 Guessing Lines Show
Gill Alexander and Kelley Bydlon give their thoughts on every game on the Week 16 NFL slate on Monday's Beating The Book. What are their initial thoughts on the Week 16 slate of games? Also, some impressions on Week 15.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:25:21
Beating The Book: 2024 Week 15 NFL MegaPod Betting Preview
Todd Wishnev (VSiN Contributor), Will Hill (VSiN Contributor), and Ben Wilson (VSiN Host), break down all of the Week 15 NFL betting action! The quartet gives you their best bets of the week, best teaser options, which big favorite is most likely to lose outright, and the game they want no part of.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Sports betting expert and Host of VSiN's "A Numbers Game", Gill uncovers the best of sports handicapping including free picks, the ins and outs of gambling strategies, and the truth behind sports book and casino operations. Together with industry high stakes handicappers and sports wagering experts, Gill covers NFL, college football, MLB baseball, golf, horse racing, and more. Listen to this entertaining and informative podcast for a winning edge.