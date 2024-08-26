Powered by RND
FROM TV Show (MGM+): A BingetownTV Podcast

Podcast FROM TV Show (MGM+): A BingetownTV Podcast
BingetownTV
The BingetownTV crew recap and review MGM+'s hit TV Show, "FROM"!
  • FROM - Season 3 Episode 10 Finale Breakdown
    After !! four months !!! of podcasting about FROM, the gang is very very very excited to get such a solid season 3 finale - those last two minutes have us SHOOK!!! Thank you to every listener who has been following along!
    --------  
    1:32:33
  • FROM - Season 3 Episode 9 Breakdown
    The FROM crew is back talking the penultimate episode of Season 3 of the MGM+ hit series! This show definitely didn't take a play out of the Game of Thrones playbook and make this second to last episode a banger... but the crew seems to overall be satisfied with how it went. However, all eyes are now on next week's finale with sky-high expectations for some real ~revelations~. Hopefully Viktor is feeling talkative :)
    --------  
    1:11:11
  • FROM - Season 3 Episode 8 Breakdown
    What's up everybody, the BingetownTV FROM crew is back to cover Season 3 Episode 8. Gangs all here, and since this was one of the best episodes of the series, this is a HUGE theory episode. Thanks for listening!!!
    --------  
    1:24:07
  • FROM - Season 3 Episode 7 Breakdown
    What's up everybody, the BingetownTV FROM crew is back to cover Season 3 Episode 7. We are (wo)man down as Kathleen is out questing with the Cromenockle, but Jimmy, Brian and Luke have you covered. This was a big Fatima episode, but we also theorize about cave drawings, Slim Shady and Julie take a joyride, and Tabby dives deeper into her childhood dream.
    --------  
    1:08:37
  • FROM - Season 3 Episode 6 Breakdown
    We are BACK with our Season 3 Episode 6 coverage of MGM+'s FROM! Our plot continues to thicken, with another trip to the monster cave, some nice Jade and Tabby convo's, another Phantom-A sighting, and Fatima checks in with her OB/GYN (the baby is definitely fine and totally nothing wrong there). The BingetownTV FROM roster is at full strength for this one, so give it a listen!
    --------  
    1:07:03

About FROM TV Show (MGM+): A BingetownTV Podcast

The BingetownTV crew recap and review MGM+'s hit TV Show, "FROM"!
