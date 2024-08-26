FROM TV Show (MGM+): A BingetownTV Podcast

After !! four months !!! of podcasting about FROM, the gang is very very very excited to get such a solid season 3 finale - those last two minutes have us SHOOK!!! Thank you to every listener who has been following along!
More BingetownTV Content!
Check Out Our Podcast on Youtube!
Check Out Our Youtube Entertainment Channel!
Join the BingetownTV Community Discord (FREE)
Follow us on Socials!
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/bingetowntv/
Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/bingetowntvpod
TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bingetowntv?_t=8gdE279ReTm&_r=1
Support the Pod!
Patreon- www.patreon.com/bingetowntv
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:32:33
FROM - Season 3 Episode 9 Breakdown
The FROM crew is back talking the penultimate episode of Season 3 of the MGM+ hit series! This show definitely didn't take a play out of the Game of Thrones playbook and make this second to last episode a banger... but the crew seems to overall be satisfied with how it went. However, all eyes are now on next week's finale with sky-high expectations for some real ~revelations~. Hopefully Viktor is feeling talkative :)
More BingetownTV Content!
Check Out Our Podcast on Youtube!
Check Out Our Youtube Entertainment Channel!
Join the BingetownTV Community Discord (FREE)
Follow us on Socials!
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/bingetowntv/
Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/bingetowntvpod
TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bingetowntv?_t=8gdE279ReTm&_r=1
Support the Pod!
Patreon- www.patreon.com/bingetowntv
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:11:11
FROM - Season 3 Episode 8 Breakdown
What's up everybody, the BingetownTV FROM crew is back to cover Season 3 Episode 8. Gangs all here, and since this was one of the best episodes of the series, this is a HUGE theory episode. Thanks for listening!!!
More BingetownTV Content!
Check Out Our Podcast on Youtube!
Check Out Our Youtube Entertainment Channel!
Join the BingetownTV Community Discord (FREE)
Follow us on Socials!
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/bingetowntv/
Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/bingetowntvpod
TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bingetowntv?_t=8gdE279ReTm&_r=1
Support the Pod!
Patreon- www.patreon.com/bingetowntv
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:24:07
FROM - Season 3 Episode 7 Breakdown
What's up everybody, the BingetownTV FROM crew is back to cover Season 3 Episode 7. We are (wo)man down as Kathleen is out questing with the Cromenockle, but Jimmy, Brian and Luke have you covered. This was a big Fatima episode, but we also theorize about cave drawings, Slim Shady and Julie take a joyride, and Tabby dives deeper into her childhood dream.
More BingetownTV Content!
Check Out Our Podcast on Youtube!
Check Out Our Youtube Entertainment Channel!
Join the BingetownTV Community Discord (FREE)
Follow us on Socials!
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/bingetowntv/
Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/bingetowntvpod
TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bingetowntv?_t=8gdE279ReTm&_r=1
Support the Pod!
Patreon- www.patreon.com/bingetowntv
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:08:37
FROM - Season 3 Episode 6 Breakdown
We are BACK with our Season 3 Episode 6 coverage of MGM+'s FROM! Our plot continues to thicken, with another trip to the monster cave, some nice Jade and Tabby convo's, another Phantom-A sighting, and Fatima checks in with her OB/GYN (the baby is definitely fine and totally nothing wrong there). The BingetownTV FROM roster is at full strength for this one, so give it a listen!
More BingetownTV Content!
Check Out Our Podcast on Youtube!
Check Out Our Youtube Entertainment Channel!
Join the BingetownTV Community Discord (FREE)
Follow us on Socials!
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/bingetowntv/
Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/bingetowntvpod
TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bingetowntv?_t=8gdE279ReTm&_r=1
Support the Pod!
Patreon- www.patreon.com/bingetowntv
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices