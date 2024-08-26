FROM TV Show (MGM+): A BingetownTV Podcast

FROM - Season 3 Episode 9 Breakdown

The FROM crew is back talking the penultimate episode of Season 3 of the MGM+ hit series! This show definitely didn't take a play out of the Game of Thrones playbook and make this second to last episode a banger... but the crew seems to overall be satisfied with how it went. However, all eyes are now on next week's finale with sky-high expectations for some real ~revelations~. Hopefully Viktor is feeling talkative :) More BingetownTV Content! Check Out Our Podcast on Youtube! Check Out Our Youtube Entertainment Channel! Join the BingetownTV Community Discord (FREE) Follow us on Socials! Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/bingetowntv/ Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/bingetowntvpod TikTok- https://www.tiktok.com/@bingetowntv?_t=8gdE279ReTm&_r=1 Support the Pod! Patreon- www.patreon.com/bingetowntv Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices