EMERGENCY POD: Reaction to the PGA Tour-LIV merger
There are many questions still to be answered about the LIV/PGA Tour merger—so the boys analyze how this will shape professional golf in the short and long term. The boys were joined by insider Joel Beall, Golf Digest senior writer, who has been covering the LIV saga since the beginning, to make sense of Tuesday’s news.
6/6/2023
33:28
Smylie Kaufman on JT’s struggles and great Wayne Gretzky golf stories with Rick Tocchet
Smylie Kaufman has been to the greatest heights in golf—having played in the final group of the Masters alongside Jordan Spieth in 2016 and winning on the PGA Tour. His game also fell off dramatically, leading him down the path of broadcasting, which he’s now excelling in. Kaufman discusses his new career on TV, and what it’s like to cover close friends such as Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Plus, he offers up some inside perspectives on LACC ahead of the U.S. Open after taking it low there with JT a few years back.We also are joined by Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, a big golfer, to talk some Stanley Cup Finals ahead of Game 2 on TNT. Tocchet has some great stories playing with his good buddy Wayne Gretzky, who he just played Shadow Creek with.
6/5/2023
1:21:48
The internet turns on Michael Block and the wild J.B. Holmes scramble saga
Alex, Steve and CP break down Michael Block’s wild week on Golf Twitter, where the club pro went from hero to villain in record time. They also talk best bets at Memorial, a crazy story involving PGA Tour pro J.B. Holmes and an awesome move from Colonial winner Emiliano Grillo before his playoff victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
5/31/2023
50:40
Brooks is back, the viral hero of the PGA and Charles Schwab picks
What a week at Oak Hill, where Brooks Koepka claimed his fifth major title and his third PGA Championship. Alex, Steve and CP break it all down in great detail, and they’re later joined by the viral hero of the PGA, Tom Lippard, AKA Dustin Johnson’s crowd-control man. Plus, Colonial picks and more.
5/23/2023
1:08:06
PGA Championship PICKS with Michael Breed and LIV’s big TV gaffe
Between Jason Day’s resurgence, LIV’s big gaffe and the PGA Championship, there was plenty to discuss on this week’s episode. Legendary PGA professional Michael Breed joined us to break down all of it, and he came armed with some seriously juicy Oak Hill nuggets. Alex, Steve and CP also create another golf debate out of thin air, in addition to making their best bets for the second major of the year.
