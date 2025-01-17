BDA Baby (Before, During and After Baby)

Beyond Baby Talk: How Words Shape Your Child’s Future

This episode was recorded before my baby arrived, and I’m so excited to finally share it with you! Did you know that talking to your baby from day one is one of the most powerful things you can do for their brain development? In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Dana Suskind, pediatrician, professor, and author, to explore the science of early language and why the first three years of life are so critical for brain development. We discuss: How talking to your baby builds their brain—one word at a time The 3 T’s every parent should know: Tune In, Talk More, Take Turns The impact of technology on childhood development How human connection is the foundation for learning & social skills Dr. Suskind also shares practical tips for parents, the importance of real-life interactions, and how technology is reshaping early childhood. Whether you're a new parent, expecting, or simply curious about child development, this episode is packed with insights that will change the way you think about everyday conversations with your child. Listen now & start the conversation with your little one today! Find Dr. Suskind's books and resources linked below! Parent Nation https://amzn.to/3Qz8QVm Thirty Million Words https://amzn.to/3QA6hCi Please join us on YouTube for our full conversation and many more on video!