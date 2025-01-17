BDA Baby (Before, During and After Baby)

Kate Love Gets Honest About Pregnancy Struggles, Mom Guilt, and Baby #2
This episode was recorded before my baby arrived, and I’m so excited to finally share it with you!
In this episode, I sit down with Kate Love, an entrepreneur, model, and mother, who is preparing to welcome her second child. Kate shares an honest and unfiltered look at her pregnancy journey—from battling persistent nausea and exhaustion to navigating the unexpected guilt of balancing pregnancy with parenting a toddler. She also opens up about why she’s chosen to keep this pregnancy more private, how she’s managing her own expectations vs. social media’s version of pregnancy, and what it was like giving birth during the NBA Finals while her husband was on the court.
Join us for a candid conversation about the challenges of pregnancy, the realities of motherhood, and the importance of giving yourself grace in the process.
Dr. Morgan Cutlip on Burnout
Dr. Morgan Cutlip joins us today to talk about burnout and mom guilt. Burnout is a common experience many parents feel throughout various stages of parenthood. Dr. Cutlip shares how due to the overwhelming amount of information and social comparison in today’s society, burnout is frequently reported among parents. Our conversation highlights the importance of self-awareness and healthy coping mechanisms, such as spending time outside and fostering friendships. We discuss mom guilt, and Dr. Cutlip provides many insights on how to manage this guilt and how to recognize your needs. We discuss the importance of balancing roles as parents and the importance of fostering a supportive community for parents.
Beyond Baby Talk: How Words Shape Your Child’s Future
This episode was recorded before my baby arrived, and I’m so excited to finally share it with you!
Did you know that talking to your baby from day one is one of the most powerful things you can do for their brain development? In this episode, I sit down with Dr. Dana Suskind, pediatrician, professor, and author, to explore the science of early language and why the first three years of life are so critical for brain development.
We discuss:
How talking to your baby builds their brain—one word at a time
The 3 T’s every parent should know: Tune In, Talk More, Take Turns
The impact of technology on childhood development
How human connection is the foundation for learning & social skills
Dr. Suskind also shares practical tips for parents, the importance of real-life interactions, and how technology is reshaping early childhood. Whether you're a new parent, expecting, or simply curious about child development, this episode is packed with insights that will change the way you think about everyday conversations with your child.
Listen now & start the conversation with your little one today!
Dr. Marta Perez on COVID-19
Dr. Marta Perez joins us today to discuss pregnancy and breastfeeding with the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Perez received the vaccine herself shortly after giving birth. She addresses common concerns regarding the vaccine’s effects on fertility and breastfeeding. We discuss the importance of vaccination for protecting both mothers and infants. She shares with us that emerging studies indicate no increase in pregnancy complications among vaccinated women. Dr. Perez reassures listeners that the benefits of vaccination heavily outweigh the risks, especially given the severe effects COVID-19 can have on pregnant women. Dr. Perez is open and honest in her advice to pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. We discuss the importance of informed decision-making regarding vaccination and communication with medical providers, especially during the ongoing evolution of readily available information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Melasma, Motherhood, and Making Moves: Jordan Harper’s Barefaced Success Story
In this pre-baby, pre-recorded episode, I sit down with Jordan Harper, founder and CEO of Barefaced, to explore her incredible journey of launching a thriving skincare brand while navigating the chaos of motherhood.
We kick off by tackling pregnancy-specific skincare challenges, like melasma, and Jordan shares her expert insights on how to care for your skin during this unique time. But the conversation doesn’t stop there—we delve into her entrepreneurial journey, which began when she had an 8-month-old and was pregnant with her second child.
Jordan opens up about the challenges of building a business while balancing the demands of motherhood, her time-management strategies (hello, time-blocking!), and the key books that help her reset her focus each year. Her story is one of resilience, innovation, and passion, and it’s packed with actionable advice for anyone striving to balance multiple roles while pursuing their dreams.
Tune in for an inspiring episode that’s all about taking risks, trusting your instincts, and redefining what’s possible as a mom and entrepreneur!
BDA Baby™ (Before, During & After Baby) is an interview-based series hosted by New York Times bestselling author, mother, wife and advocate, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. Each week, Katherine has meaningful conversations with experts, notable specialists, and friends, covering topics that resonate with the BDA Baby community surrounding pregnancy, sex, partner relationships, birth experiences, fertility challenges, health and wellness, and so much more.