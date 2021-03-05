The ultimate horror anthology for the ears. ~~ Hello there, my frightful friend. It’s your old pal Mr. Boogey (Justin McElroy). I’m so glad you stopped by. Ever... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
Introducing: The Foxes of Hydesville | Trailer
The Foxes of Hydesville premieres May 10 and is inspired by the true story of the Fox Sisters. This 9-episode swirling family epic (starring Carey Mulligan) follows the infamous mediums as they rise to fame in the 19th century when they begin conjuring up the dead... and inadvertently spawn a new religion: Spiritualism.
Follow The Foxes of Hydesville on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you’re listening now.
https://listen.qcodemedia.com/foxes
5/10/2023
2:43
Rarities | Episode 8
What can you buy with all the money in the world? Join us tonight at the Vanderhouse estate. You'll see a collection of "rarities" you'll never forget.
~~
5/24/2021
43:17
Boogey Bulletin
The wicked bard has taken a brief leave of absence. He'll be back next week to scare us all.
5/17/2021
2:10
HIT Cardio | Episode 7
Join us today on the floor for a cardio class. We promise it will be a killer workout.
~~
5/10/2021
24:26
Don't Leave Me | Episode 6
What's worse than some deep-seated family problems? Try waking up in the ICU…
~~
The ultimate horror anthology for the ears. ~~ Hello there, my frightful friend. It’s your old pal Mr. Boogey (Justin McElroy). I’m so glad you stopped by. Every week I will tell you a story in exchange for your fear. For dread and terror is the sweet, sweet, sustenance I crave and I am very hungry. Each weekly tale is more chilling than the next and as always I will be there to lead you in and out of the darkness. So take a break and join me won’t you? I promise you won’t live to regret it :). Tah-tah.~~