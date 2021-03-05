Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
QCODE
  • Introducing: The Foxes of Hydesville | Trailer
    The Foxes of Hydesville premieres May 10 and is inspired by the true story of the Fox Sisters. This 9-episode swirling family epic (starring Carey Mulligan) follows the infamous mediums as they rise to fame in the 19th century when they begin conjuring up the dead... and inadvertently spawn a new religion: Spiritualism.  Follow The Foxes of Hydesville on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you’re listening now. https://listen.qcodemedia.com/foxes Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/10/2023
    2:43
  • Rarities | Episode 8
    What can you buy with all the money in the world? Join us tonight at the Vanderhouse estate. You’ll see a collection of “rarities” you’ll never forget. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/24/2021
    43:17
  • Boogey Bulletin
    The wicked bard has taken a brief leave of absence. He'll be back next week to scare us all. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/17/2021
    2:10
  • HIT Cardio | Episode 7
    Join us today on the floor for a cardio class. We promise it will be a killer workout. ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/10/2021
    24:26
  • Don't Leave Me | Episode 6
    What’s worse than some deep-seated family problems? Try waking up in the ICU… ~~ From QCODE, makers of fantastic audio fiction. Visit QCODEMedia.com to learn more. And, check out our new shows - Birds of Empire and The Peepkins. Listen to this episode uninterrupted (without ads in the middle) with QCODE+ on Apple Podcasts. Learn more at https://qcodemedia.com/qcodeplus. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2021
    22:01

About Bad Vibes

The ultimate horror anthology for the ears. ~~ Hello there, my frightful friend. It’s your old pal Mr. Boogey (Justin McElroy). I’m so glad you stopped by. Every week I will tell you a story in exchange for your fear. For dread and terror is the sweet, sweet, sustenance I crave and I am very hungry. Each weekly tale is more chilling than the next and as always I will be there to lead you in and out of the darkness. So take a break and join me won’t you? I promise you won’t live to regret it :). Tah-tah.~~
