When killing is crucial, not just convenient... Choose the right tool for the task. Folks, I resisted addressing this trendy topic of using small calibers on big game for a long time. But I've had so many requests to do so, I can no longer take the easy road. Here's my blunt, fact- and science-based opinion on the practice of using small calibers loaded with target-type bullets on big game. ENJOY!
1:40:44
CARNIVORE! Plus favorite Weatherby cartridges & rifles
This episode, Weatherby's COO Luke Thorkildsen joins us to talk about backcountry fitness and how the Carnivore diet has revolutionized his backcountry hunting capability. We discuss how to successfully combat middle-age "spare tire" weight gain and increase focus and energy. Plus, of course, we take a dive into Luke's personal favorite Weatherby cartridges and specific bullets loaded for them, as well as his go-to rifle models from the Weatherby stable. This one was eye-opening and a ton of fun, folks. ENJOY!
1:11:23
Back To Kodiak, DIY-Style
This episode takes us back to Kodiak Island, Alaska, where Austin Brown and several of his friends hunt Sitka Blacktail deer, predators, and sea ducks. It's all DIY, and it's the first time in Alaska for several of these hunters. Host and transporter is our long-time favorite: Alaska Premier Sportfishing's good boat Venturess and her captain Travis Larson and crew. I asked Austin to run with an audio-journal type record of their adventures. He did a fine job, and the result is this episode. It's all about discovering new adventures in new places, and how real the struggle is on Kodiak Island! ENJOY! — JvB
2:38:49
How Suppressor Tech & Transfers Has Evolved
This episode we talk through several new suppressor models and the innovative manufacturing techniques that make them special. We also discuss various materials such as Inconel and Titanium, outlining their pros and cons. And how about the speed of the current e-form process? Suppressor dealers are even seeing same-day approvals in some cases, and even the "long" approvals are only a few weeks. Silencer expert Brandon Maddox provides perspective on how and why that's become possible. Plus, we talk about the Hearing Protection Act and whether suppressors will ever be delisted and become commonly available. This was a fun one, folks. ENJOY! Links to some specific products discussed: BOGO (Buy one get one free) Inconel Speed K silencer $1,199, 14 oz. Titanium Speed K silencer $1,399, 8 oz. Meateater by Banish $1,299, 10.3 oz.
57:13
Hunting Q&A: .308 vs. 6.5 RPM for elk, short-barreled 7mm PRCs, precision vs. power, and more.
Gnarly questions make us dig deep for good answers... In this episode, we unpack a bunch of awesome questions and stories from listeners, including the following: .308 Win. vs. 6.5 RPM for elk .475 Turnbull and 9.3x62 for Cape Buffalo 6mm ARC as a deer cartridge Short vs. long barrels on .308 Handloads for 20" 7mm PRC barrels Is .280 Rem. to .280 Ackley conversion worth the squeeze? Characteristics of Weatherby 307 Alpine CT Do bonded bullets kill faster than monometals? .338 ARC for moose Precision vs. power: The ethics of hunting big game with small cartridges Thanks for tuning in, folks! A special request: Please get on YouTube and subscribe to our YouTube channel, to help my son William (a.k.a. the Backcountry Apprentice) grow the show. It's his baby; he does nearly all the work there. Here's a link to our YouTube video on the Weatherby 307 Alpine CT. ENJOY!
Backcountry Hunting Podcast focuses on inspiring and teaching about deep-country hunting, with emphasis on DIY techniques, gear, prep and how-to. Lifelong wilderness hunter Joseph von Benedikt shares stories and tips for success.