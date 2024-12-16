Hunting Q&A: .308 vs. 6.5 RPM for elk, short-barreled 7mm PRCs, precision vs. power, and more.

Gnarly questions make us dig deep for good answers... In this episode, we unpack a bunch of awesome questions and stories from listeners, including the following: .308 Win. vs. 6.5 RPM for elk .475 Turnbull and 9.3x62 for Cape Buffalo 6mm ARC as a deer cartridge Short vs. long barrels on .308 Handloads for 20" 7mm PRC barrels Is .280 Rem. to .280 Ackley conversion worth the squeeze? Characteristics of Weatherby 307 Alpine CT Do bonded bullets kill faster than monometals? .338 ARC for moose Precision vs. power: The ethics of hunting big game with small cartridges