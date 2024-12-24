EPISODE #239: The Ultimate Christmas Present with John B. Lowe
How is this our last episode of 2024?! The holidays are one of our favorite times of the year and we are so excited to end this amazing year off with none other than Santa himself! In this weeks episode we are joined byJohn B. Lowe who played Santa Clause in one of our favorite Disney Channel Original Movies, The Ultimate Christmas Present! John shares about this expierence working on the movie as well as his teaching career and other projects he's worked on.
EPISODE #238: Jingle All The Way with Daniel Riordan
If you've listened to us before, then you know we LOVE Christmas movies! We're so excited to be joined by Daniel Riordan, who played the Turbo Man in Jingle All The Way! We talk all about that role, his VoiceOver career, and so much more. We hope you love this episode!
EPISODE #237: Phil of the Future with Craig Anton
Growing up, one of our favorite Disney Channel shows was Phil of the Future. We're so excited to be joined by Craig Anton, who played Lloyd Diffy in the show! We chat all about his time working on Phil of the Future, Lizzie McGuire, Mad TV, and more! We hope you love this episode!
EPISODE #236: How to Deal and The West Wing with Trent Ford
We had the pleasure of chatting with Actor, Writer and Painter, Trent Ford in this weeks new episode! Trent shared so many great stories about working on The West Wing and playing Macon Forrester in one of our favorites, How to Deal! Trent is also the Cofounder & President of RELIVE Nonprofit Organization. RELIVE was founded to provide free ongoing support and resources for every patient and caregiver affected by liver failure. Specializing in helping those suffering from alcohol and addiction related liver disease.
We had such a wonderful time talking with Trent and hope you enjoy this episode!
EPISODE #235: Sabrina, Blossom and 90210 with David Lascher
This week's episode is jam packed with some of the best shows from the 90's - 2000's! We had the absolute pleasure of being joined David Lascher in todays new episode! David has starred in so many of our favorite 90's - 2000's shows such as Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Blossom, Beverly Hills, 90210, Clueless and Hey Dude! He also is a fellow podcast host alongside another on of our favorites, Christine Taylor, with their podcast called Hey Dude... The 90's Called!
We had the best time chatting with David and hope you enjoy this episode!