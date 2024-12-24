EPISODE #239: The Ultimate Christmas Present with John B. Lowe

How is this our last episode of 2024?! The holidays are one of our favorite times of the year and we are so excited to end this amazing year off with none other than Santa himself! In this weeks episode we are joined byJohn B. Lowe who played Santa Clause in one of our favorite Disney Channel Original Movies, The Ultimate Christmas Present! John shares about this expierence working on the movie as well as his teaching career and other projects he's worked on. We also want to say the biggest BTTB THANK YOU to all of you for listening, following, subscribing, commenting, liking, truly any way you have supported us throughout the years! Doing this podcast is our biggest dream and your love and support means the absolute world! We already have big plans for 2025 so make sure you are subscribed so you don't miss any of the nostalgic fun that's to come! :) Thank you again, we love you all and hope you enjoy our final episode of 2024!