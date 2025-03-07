How to Take the Pressure Off, Stop Doing It All & Find Peace in Your Parenting
Are you done with the pressure of parenting?Are you tired of doing it all?Are you ready to find peace in your parenting?Then this episode is for you, my friend.Today I'm discussing the many ways we put pressure on ourselves as parents and how we can step back, take a look at what we're doing and the expectations we put on ourselves and start finding ways to trade the pressure for peace. You need it, you deserve it, and your kids deserve to have a parent who parents from a place of peace instead of stress and striving.So, wherever you are, take this episode to heart. I see you, I hear you, and I know how hard you're hustling for your kids to be the parent you want to be for them. But don't forget the importance of 'being' while you're in the midst of 'doing'.
Getting to the Point: How to Quickly and Efficiently Talk to Your Kids and Still Get Your Message Across
I don't know about you, but when I was a houseparent, and now that I'm just parenting my own two girls (haha), discussions about behavior many times got, and gets, long-winded. Sometimes long conversations are necessary because you go deep. Other times it can take longer than expected because other issues or questions came up that need to be answered and addressed. But all that aside, this week I'm going to teach you how to communicate effectively and efficiently with your children, especially when you need to discipline them. No one wants to sit there for an hour and drag the discussion out, especially our kids, however we, as parents, want to make sure that our point is made and our message is heard.
4 Ways to Help Your Child Manage Their Anger
Today's episode is one I published almost a year ago and that was so popular, I thought I'd publish it again.It's a short episode, but it's so practical and needed, by us and our kids.What am I talking about?Anger.It's not an emotion we love to experience as adults and it can be very confusing for our children to understand and manage, as well.Anger can be very hard to overcome without the tools needed to effectively manage and address it, so if your child is struggling to manage their anger, start teaching them the four skills I share with you today and watch things start to change for the better.And who knows, these skills may even be helpful to you when you experience anger flare up in you.
The 4 Basic Things Every Parent Should Be Doing When Their Kids Are Disrespectful
Short, simple and sweet. Basic.What am I talking about? I'm talking about the 4 things we should all be doing when our kids disrespect us. This that are helpful, not hurtful. Things that strengthen our relationship with our kids, not damage it.I get straight to the point in this one, friends, so if you've got 10 minutes, let's get to it.
The Two Questions to Ask Yourself When Your Kids Disrespect You
We've all been there.Our kids are disrespectful to us and what do we do? We lose our patience, fly off the handle, make threats, you name it. We react, instead of responding.Well, friend, that changes today because today you're going to learn the two questions I ask myself when my kids get disrespectful that have helped me so much in learning:> how to respond to them so I can communicate with them in healthier ways and> maintain my connection with them.
