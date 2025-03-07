How to Take the Pressure Off, Stop Doing It All & Find Peace in Your Parenting

Are you done with the pressure of parenting?Are you tired of doing it all?Are you ready to find peace in your parenting?Then this episode is for you, my friend.Today I'm discussing the many ways we put pressure on ourselves as parents and how we can step back, take a look at what we're doing and the expectations we put on ourselves and start finding ways to trade the pressure for peace. You need it, you deserve it, and your kids deserve to have a parent who parents from a place of peace instead of stress and striving.So, wherever you are, take this episode to heart. I see you, I hear you, and I know how hard you're hustling for your kids to be the parent you want to be for them. But don't forget the importance of 'being' while you're in the midst of 'doing'.Loved this episode? Then please share with a friend who could use some encouragement!BONUS! If you're struggling to discipline your kids, grab My 3 Secrets to Discipline Your Children Effectively and In Love below!https://docs.google.com/document/d/1vRs_OczjhQ3j8NSLBdfVUlRt-fKpc0MNY7vBDOVk9Zg/edit?usp=drive_link