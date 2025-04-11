Powered by RND
A Storm of Spoilers

Podcast A Storm of Spoilers
Dave Gonzales and Neil Miller
Having survived the long night of Game of Thrones and going back to the LOST island with Joanna Robinson, podcasters Dave Gonzales and Neil Miller have returned...
TV & FilmAfter ShowsTV & FilmTV Reviews

Available Episodes

5 of 327
  • A Storm of Spoilers Returns! The Last of Us: Season Two Preview!
    Welcome back to A Storm of Spoilers! Dave and Neil have returned to your feeds with a new iteration of SOS to cover the latest and greatest in prestige television, starting with The Last of Us season two. New deep dive episodes will drop on Wednesdays starting April 16th, following the season two premiere on HBO.  For now, please enjoy this preview episode in which your faithful hosts look back at season one of The Last of Us, discuss the news of the show's season three renewal, lay out some stormy details from the video game, and look ahead to what's in store for this new version of A Storm of Spoilers. As always, this podcast is broken into two segments: the spoiler-free Calm [10:56] and freewheeling Storm [29:44], where no video game spoiler, theory, or early review disclosure is off-limits. To interact with the show, send your comments and questions to [email protected], and follow us on Twitter/X and Bluesky @Da7eandNeil. You can also support Da7e and Neil and get all kinds of bonus content (from the Game of Thrones era to the LOST rewatch to our Twin Peaks rewatch project to our current Adventure Pod and Leftovers watch project) by subscribing to our Patreon here: patreon.com/Da7eandNeil And finally, join Neil on Monday evenings on Twitch as he plays The Last of Us: Part II video game live alongside the airing of season two. Subscribe to his Twitch channel for more info: twitch.tv/Neilstradomus
    --------  
    50:43
  • Introducing TRIAL BY CONTENT
    Joanna, Neil, and Dave are podcasting once again with TRIAL BY CONTENT, the pop culture debate show that is going to definitely answer the biggest and most important questions. Subscribe now in all podcasting apps, or online for new episodes every Tuesday. 
    --------  
    4:51
  • Bonus: "The New Man In Charge"
    This week, Dave and Neil drop in with JoannaBot to talk about "The New Man In Charge" the post-script to Lost that was included on the DVD releases as a post-script to the fantastic ride that has been The Storm podcast.  We also have the results on the final Island of Kisstory Polls and updates about where to find us and how to keep an eye on this feed.  Follow Neil (@rejects) and Da7e (@da7e) on Twitter! Follow us for the latest on Twitter @stormpodcast at Stormpodcast.com
    --------  
    53:00
  • The Final Corners
    This week, Joanna, Dave and Neil go back over the entire run of Lost to pick out the best of the best (with listener input!) for THE FINAL CORNERS. Only one person/thing/pairing can win each category and either your hosts agree...or Neil is right by default.  It's Joanna's final episode of THE STORM (Dave and Neil will be back to wrap things up next week), so we go all out covering: Most Mysterious Moment (Jungle of Mystery) Giacchino Corner Boone Carlisle Memorial Falling Down Award Accent Corner (Worst Accent) I MARRIED HER Coincidence Corner John Locke Memorial Coming Back Award Best Desmond Button Moment Abs Aterno Henry Gale Memorial Obviously a Lie Award A Woo Loo Loo Best Time Travel Moment Jungle of Kisstery Best Book Appearance on Lost Charlie Pace Memorial Final Words Falcon Punch Coming Right Now Act Break Award Dumb Elaborate Artifact of the Show Jeers Award - Best Burn on Jack Shepard Most 2004 Thing Best Podcast Running Joke Follow Neil (@rejects), Joanna (@jowrotethis), Da7e (@da7e) on Twitter! Follow us for the latest on Twitter @stormpodcast at Stormpodcast.com
    --------  
    2:01:22
  • Totally Not Lost Looks Back with Jeff Jensen and Dan Snierson
    This week, Joanna is talking to Jeff Jensen and Dan Snierson who produced and starred in the Totally Lost show for Entertainment Weekly during the final seasons of Lost, including being on set for key moments in the sixth season. Dan even revisited the show just for this podcast! Then, after the interview, Joanna, Dave and Neil want to prepare you for next week's big episode THE STORM: THE FINAL CORNERS, which could include: Most Mysterious Moment (Jungle of Mystery) Giacchino Corner Boone Carlisle Memorial Falling Down Award Accent Corner (Worst Accent) I MARRIED HER Coincidence Corner John Locke Memorial Coming Back Award Best Desmond Button Moment Abs Aterno Henry Gale Memorial Obviously a Lie Award A Woo Loo Loo Best Time Travel Moment Jungle of Kisstery Best Book Appearance on Lost Charlie Pace Memorial Final Words Falcon Punch Coming Right Now Act Break Award Dumb Elaborate Artifact of the Show Jeers Award - Best Burn on Jack Shepard Most 2004 Thing Send your e-mails with FINAL CORNERS to [email protected] to talk back at the show. Follow Neil (@rejects), Joanna (@jowrotethis), Da7e (@da7e) on Twitter! Follow us for the latest on Twitter @stormpodcast at Stormpodcast.com
    --------  
    1:17:59

About A Storm of Spoilers

Having survived the long night of Game of Thrones and going back to the LOST island with Joanna Robinson, podcasters Dave Gonzales and Neil Miller have returned for a new iteration of A Storm of Spoilers. Join them weekly as they dive deep into the biggest prestige TV shows of the moment, starting with The Last of Us season two.
