The Final Corners

This week, Joanna, Dave and Neil go back over the entire run of Lost to pick out the best of the best (with listener input!) for THE FINAL CORNERS. Only one person/thing/pairing can win each category and either your hosts agree...or Neil is right by default. It's Joanna's final episode of THE STORM (Dave and Neil will be back to wrap things up next week), so we go all out covering: Most Mysterious Moment (Jungle of Mystery) Giacchino Corner Boone Carlisle Memorial Falling Down Award Accent Corner (Worst Accent) I MARRIED HER Coincidence Corner John Locke Memorial Coming Back Award Best Desmond Button Moment Abs Aterno Henry Gale Memorial Obviously a Lie Award A Woo Loo Loo Best Time Travel Moment Jungle of Kisstery Best Book Appearance on Lost Charlie Pace Memorial Final Words Falcon Punch Coming Right Now Act Break Award Dumb Elaborate Artifact of the Show Jeers Award - Best Burn on Jack Shepard Most 2004 Thing Best Podcast Running Joke Follow Neil (@rejects), Joanna (@jowrotethis), Da7e (@da7e) on Twitter! Follow us for the latest on Twitter @stormpodcast at Stormpodcast.com