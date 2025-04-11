Welcome back to A Storm of Spoilers! Dave and Neil have returned to your feeds with a new iteration of SOS to cover the latest and greatest in prestige television, starting with The Last of Us season two. New deep dive episodes will drop on Wednesdays starting April 16th, following the season two premiere on HBO.
For now, please enjoy this preview episode in which your faithful hosts look back at season one of The Last of Us, discuss the news of the show's season three renewal, lay out some stormy details from the video game, and look ahead to what's in store for this new version of A Storm of Spoilers. As always, this podcast is broken into two segments: the spoiler-free Calm [10:56] and freewheeling Storm [29:44], where no video game spoiler, theory, or early review disclosure is off-limits.
