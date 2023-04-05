Have you ever had questions about a passage in the Bible but you didn’t know where to go for answers? Has a theological issue sent you searching far and wide fo... More
Available Episodes
5 of 174
What Is the Goal of Studying Theology?
Studying theology is not an end in itself. It is a means to bring glory to God. Today, Stephen Nichols describes how as we grow in our knowledge of God, our theology becomes doxology. Submit a biblical or theological question of your own by calling 1-800-607-9386 or by emailing an audio recording of your question to [email protected] Read the transcript: https://ask.ligonier.org/podcast-episodes/what-is-the-goal-of-studying-theology A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://ask.ligonier.org/podcast/donate/
5/4/2023
5:54
If I Sin, Does That Mean I’m Not a Christian?
What does the Bible say about sin in the life of a Christian? Today, Steven Lawson stresses the importance of confession in our lives, encouraging us to remain steadfast in our pursuit of righteousness. Submit a biblical or theological question of your own by calling 1-800-607-9386 or by emailing an audio recording of your question to [email protected] Read the transcript: https://ask.ligonier.org/podcast-episodes/if-i-sin-does-that-mean-im-not-a-christian A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://ask.ligonier.org/podcast/donate/
4/27/2023
5:13
In What Way Are Our Bodies Temples of the Holy Spirit?
The Bible is saturated with imagery of God dwelling with His people. Today, Harry Reeder expounds on what it means for our bodies to be a dwelling place of the Holy Spirit. Submit a biblical or theological question of your own by calling 1-800-607-9386 or by emailing an audio recording of your question to [email protected] Read the transcript: https://ask.ligonier.org/podcast-episodes/in-what-way-are-our-bodies-temples-of-the-holy-spirit A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://ask.ligonier.org/podcast/donate/
4/20/2023
5:01
What Does the Bible Say about the Salvation of Those Who Cannot Comprehend the Gospel?
Is salvation possible for infants and other people who seem unable to respond to the gospel? Today, Sinclair Ferguson helps us think through this topic by reminding us of several foundational truths from God's Word. Submit a biblical or theological question of your own by calling 1-800-607-9386 or by emailing an audio recording of your question to [email protected] Read the transcript: https://ask.ligonier.org/podcast-episodes/what-does-the-bible-say-about-the-salvation-of-those-who-cannot-comprehend-the-gospel A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://ask.ligonier.org/podcast/donate/
4/13/2023
8:07
Why Are There Times When I Don’t Feel like Praying?
Prayer is a great blessing, but it can be a challenge to prioritize sometimes. Today, Burk Parsons helps us get to the root of this struggle, encouraging us to humble ourselves before our heavenly Father in prayer. Submit a biblical or theological question of your own by calling 1-800-607-9386 or by emailing an audio recording of your question to [email protected] Read the transcript: https://ask.ligonier.org/podcast-episodes/why-are-there-times-when-i-dont-feel-like-praying A donor-supported outreach of Ligonier Ministries. Donate: https://ask.ligonier.org/podcast/donate/
Have you ever had questions about a passage in the Bible but you didn’t know where to go for answers? Has a theological issue sent you searching far and wide for answers you can trust? Each week, Nathan W. Bingham submits questions from listeners like you to one of Ligonier Ministries’ Teaching Fellows or a special guest. Ask a biblical or theological question of your own and listen to answers from some of the most trusted pastors and theologians who are serving the church today.