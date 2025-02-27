Robbie's programming journey began with early exposure to computers and the internet, where he explored bulletin board systems and platforms like Virtual Places. He quickly became immersed in creating bots, filters, and tools for clan wars and later transitioned his skills to AOL Instant Messenger. Known for reverse-engineering protocols and crafting exploits, Robbie's work left a mark on the underground programming scene, driven by creativity and the thrill of innovation.Guest: Robbie Saunders -https://www.linkedin.com/in/robbiesaunders/Host: Steve StonebrakerAudio Editor: Sam Fox ([email protected]
