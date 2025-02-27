Powered by RND
AOL Underground

Podcast AOL Underground
Steve Stonebraker
Interviews with users, hackers, and staff of America Online (AOL), covering the 90’s/Early 2000’s.
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 37
  • Robbie Saunders - AIM Filter, Protocol Fuzzing, Hacking
    Robbie's programming journey began with early exposure to computers and the internet, where he explored bulletin board systems and platforms like Virtual Places. He quickly became immersed in creating bots, filters, and tools for clan wars and later transitioned his skills to AOL Instant Messenger. Known for reverse-engineering protocols and crafting exploits, Robbie's work left a mark on the underground programming scene, driven by creativity and the thrill of innovation.Guest: Robbie Saunders -https://www.linkedin.com/in/robbiesaunders/Host: Steve StonebrakerAudio Editor: Sam Fox
    --------  
    49:14
  • Squirrel - Internal Account Cracking, PW Stealer
    Squirrel recounts experimenting with Visual Basic, creating programs, dabbling in exploits, and cracking OH and Internal accounts by bypassing SecureID via AOL Net Connect. Squirrel also discusses his transition to broader internet activities, including affiliate automation and early scripting exploits, while balancing his social life and tech interests. Guest: Squirrel Host: Steve Stonebraker Audio Editor: Sam Fox
    --------  
    27:06
  • Seven - Aim Invader, Exploits, CAN-SPAM
    Seven's journey began with curiosity about a crash exploit, which evolved into mastering programming languages like Visual Basic and C#. Known for creating tools like "AIM Invader" and reverse-engineering AIM protocols, Seven became a pivotal figure in the underground programming community. Despite facing legal challenges, Seven leveraged his skills to build a successful career, inspiring others through innovation and resilience. Guest: Seven Host: Steve Stonebraker Audio Editor: Sam Fox
    --------  
    48:05
  • Soloist - From Spammer to Legit Entrepreneur
    Blaine (Soloist) tells us his journey from a kid connecting to local BBSs, finding AOL, learning to program, spamming for an affiliate network, and then finally finding his true passion; building websites and businesses. Guest: Blaine Vess (https://www.linkedin.com/in/blainevess/, https://www.immeasurable.com/) Host: Steve Stonebraker Audio Editor: Sam Fox
    --------  
    54:25
  • ShiZZa OaK (3/3) - Piracy, Exploiting flaws in e-commerce business rules
    We cover music and video piracy and delve in deep into the many websites and schemes ShiZZa OaK was able to probe and exploit for profit. Coupon stacking, gift card re-use, OSX Upgrade disc enumeration, etc. Guest: ShiZZa Oak Host: Steve Stonebraker Audio Editor: Sam Fox
    --------  
    32:53

About AOL Underground

Interviews with users, hackers, and staff of America Online (AOL), covering the 90’s/Early 2000’s.
