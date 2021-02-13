Another Name for Every Thing with Richard Rohr is a conversational podcast series on the deep connections between action and contemplation. Richard is joined by... More
Love After Love
Richard Rohr, in conversation with Brie Stoner and Paul Swanson, takes a retrospective look over the entire arc of the five seasons of Another Name of Every Thing. Reflecting on each theme of the previous seasons we honor the wisdom of Richard and pepper him with refreshed questions on practical application for living out the lessons of the Universal Christ in our daily lives.
It has been a tremendous gift for the CAC to serve our community through this podcast. Thank you for your ongoing support in this project and those to come! Stay subscribed to this feed as we will post updates on future projects.
Deep apologies for the varying qualities of audio from Richard's mic on this final episode. We had a computer malfunction during the production of this episode. Thankfully the majority of the audio was recovered.
3/6/2021
1:16:26
The Story of The Cosmic Egg
Richard Rohr, in conversation with Paul Swanson and Brie Stoner, discusses the final layer of the Cosmic Egg, The Story. Richard describes “the story” as the great patterns that are always true. We pull on the threads of love that are active when engaged in “the story”, play with metaphors that examine a new way of seeing the Cosmic Egg, the relationship between chaos and order, and the Universal Christ as the key to holding Cosmic Egg together.
2/27/2021
1:01:48
Our Story of The Cosmic Egg
Richard Rohr, in conversation with Paul Swanson and Brie Stoner, steps into the “our story” of the Cosmic Egg. For this episode, CAC Faculty member Brian McLaren joins us.
2/20/2021
1:17:14
My Story of The Cosmic Egg
Richard Rohr, in conversation with Paul Swanson and Brie Stoner, steps into the “my story” of the Cosmic Egg. Richard describes the “my story” as the private, small life searching for significance through power, prestige, and possessions. The threads of this conversation follow the gifts, shadows, and pursuits of healing within “my story”.
2/13/2021
51:15
An Introduction to The Cosmic Egg
We are back for a fifth and final season! Richard Rohr is once again joined by Brie Stoner and Paul Swanson to walk together through the layers of the Cosmic Egg of Meaning and life in the Universal Christ. This season focuses on the Cosmic Egg of Meaning as a framework that positions "my story" within "our story" within "the story". In this episode, Richard teaches the overview of the Cosmic Egg so that we can hold the concept as a whole before diving into its particularities.
About Another Name For Every Thing with Richard Rohr
Another Name for Every Thing with Richard Rohr is a conversational podcast series on the deep connections between action and contemplation. Richard is joined by two students of the Christian contemplative path, Brie Stoner and Paul Swanson, who seek to integrate the wisdom amidst diapers, disruptions, and the shifting state of our world.Richard Rohr is a globally recognized ecumenical teacher whose work is grounded in Christian mysticism. He is a Franciscan priest and founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation in Albuquerque, New Mexico.