Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
252 episodes
- The path to becoming a great leader begins with one simple question: What would a great leader do?
In this episode, Andy Stanley and Holly Goddard begin a new series unpacking Andy's new book, What Great Leaders Do: 7 Essentials for Enduring Impact. They explore why self-leadership is the foundation of every other aspect of leadership, why giftedness alone isn't enough to be a leader worth following, and how the greatest challenge every leader faces is the person they see in the mirror each morning.
Download the application guide: https://bit.ly/4fJxWwJ
Get your copy of What Great Leaders Do: https://andystanley.com/what-great-leaders-do
Here's what they cover in this episode:
Why leadership is both a gift and a responsibility (6:18)
Why leading yourself is harder than leading others (15:45)
The gap where most leadership failures begin (19:25)
The first commitment of self-leadership (31:52)
Special thanks to our sponsor BELAY for offering a free download of their guide: 5 Signs You’ve Become the Financial Bottleneck. It will help you identify where your financial processes may be too dependent on you and how to build the systems your organization needs. Just text the word ANDY to 55123 to claim your free guide now.
Prefer to watch instead of listen? You can find new episodes of the Andy Stanley Leadership Podcast on YouTube at YouTube.com/AndyStanleyOfficial
Recognized as one of Forbes' 6 Leadership Podcasts To Listen To In 2024 and one of the Best Leadership Podcasts To Stay in the Know for CEOs, according to Industry Leader Magazine.
If this podcast has made you a better leader, you can help it by leaving a quick Spotify or Apple Podcasts review. You can visit Spotify or Apple Podcasts, and then go to the “Reviews” section. Thank you for sharing!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- What separates good organizations from truly exceptional ones?
In this episode from 2016, Andy Stanley sits down with Glen Jackson, co-founder of Jackson Spalding, to explore the concept of preeminence—the pursuit of extraordinary excellence that creates a lasting competitive advantage.
IMPORTANT NOTES:
New format beginning in August: We're kicking off a new format with a discussion of Andy's brand-new book, What Great Leaders Do: 7 Essentials for Enduring Impact. Joining Andy for these conversations will be an incredible leader, Holly Goddard. Together, they'll bring practical insight, honest conversation, and decades of leadership experience to each episode.
New release schedule: New episodes will release on the first and third Mondays of every month.
Available on YouTube: Each new episode will also be available on YouTube at YouTube.com/AndyStanleyOfficial
Recognized as one of Forbes' 6 Leadership Podcasts to Listen to in 2024 and one of the Best Leadership Podcasts to Stay in the Know for CEOs, according to Industry Leader Magazine.
If this podcast has made you a better leader, you can help it by leaving a quick Spotify or Apple Podcasts review. You can visit Spotify or Apple Podcasts, and then go to the “Reviews” section. Thank you for sharing!
____________
Where to find Andy:
Instagram: @andy_stanley
Facebook: Andy Stanley Official
X: @andystanley
YouTube: @AndyStanleyOfficial
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- What keeps you looking forward instead of backward?
In this REVERB episode, Andy Stanley and Suzy Gray unpack one of the most powerful ideas from Andy's discussion with Jim Collins: the responsibilities you choose today shape the future you're moving toward. Discover why your greatest contribution may still be ahead of you, and how embracing the responsibilities you're uniquely designed to carry can keep your life and leadership moving forward.
IMPORTANT NOTES:
Beginning next month, we're kicking off a new format with a discussion of Andy's brand-new book, What Great Leaders Do: 7 Essentials for Enduring Impact. Joining Andy for these conversations will be an incredible leader, Holly Goddard. Together, they'll bring practical insight, honest conversation, and decades of leadership experience to each episode.
New release schedule: New episodes will release on the first and third Mondays of every month.
Available on YouTube: Each new episode will also be available on YouTube at YouTube.com/AndyStanleyOfficial
Special thanks to our sponsor BELAY for offering a free download of their latest ebook, The Freedom Framework. This resource is designed to help leaders step out of the operational center of gravity and get back to the work that only they can do. Just text the word ANDY to 55123 to claim your free ebook now.
Recognized as one of Forbes' 6 Leadership Podcasts to Listen to in 2024 and one of the Best Leadership Podcasts to Stay in the Know for CEOs, according to Industry Leader Magazine.
If this podcast has made you a better leader, you can help it by leaving a quick Spotify or Apple Podcasts review. You can visit Spotify or Apple Podcasts, and then go to the “Reviews” section. Thank you for sharing!
____________
Where to find Andy:
Instagram: @andy_stanley
Facebook: Andy Stanley Official
X: @andystanley
YouTube: @AndyStanleyOfficial
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- In part two of Andy’s conversation with bestselling author and researcher Jim Collins, they continue exploring one of life’s biggest questions: What do you make of your life?
Together they discuss questions like: how do you stay in frame when life changes direction? What responsibilities are worth giving yourself to? And how do you continue growing, creating, and contributing long after others have settled into comfort?
Drawing from a decade of research, Jim shares insights on choosing responsibilities, staying focused on what you’re uniquely wired to do, and why some of the most meaningful work of your life may still be ahead of you.
Download the application guide: https://re.yourmove.is/4vx4kcw
Get your copy of What to Make of a Life: https://re.yourmove.is/4uaxInK
Here's what they cover in this episode:
Three elements of a like in frame (2:16)
Why your best years may still be ahead (8:43)
The notion of extend out, circle back (13:45)
What true freedom is (20:32)
Level 5 Leadership (27:29)
The dangerous lure of legacy (29:24)
Special thanks to our sponsor BELAY for offering a free download of their latest ebook The Freedom Framework. This resource is designed to help leaders step out of the operational center of gravity and get back to the work that only they can do. Just text the word ANDY to 55123 to claim your free ebook now.
Recognized as one of Forbes' 6 Leadership Podcasts To Listen To In 2024 and one of the Best Leadership Podcasts To Stay in the Know for CEOs, according to Industry Leaders Magazine.
If this podcast has made you a better leader, you can help it by leaving a quick Spotify or Apple Podcasts review. You can visit Spotify or Apple Podcasts, and then go to the “Reviews” section. Thank you for sharing!
____________
Where to find Andy:
Instagram: @andy_stanley
Facebook: Andy Stanley Official
X: @andystanley
YouTube: @AndyStanleyOfficial
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- What separates good organizations from truly exceptional ones?
In this episode from 2016, Andy Stanley sits down with Glen Jackson, co-founder of Jackson Spalding, to explore the concept of preeminence—the pursuit of extraordinary excellence that creates a lasting competitive advantage.
Recognized as one of Forbes' 6 Leadership Podcasts To Listen To In 2024 and one of the Best Leadership Podcasts To Stay in the Know for CEOs, according to Industry Leader Magazine.
If this podcast has made you a better leader, you can help it by leaving a quick Spotify or Apple Podcasts review. You can visit Spotify or Apple Podcasts, and then go to the “Reviews” section. Thank you for sharing!
____________
Where to find Andy:
Instagram: @andy_stanley
Facebook: Andy Stanley Official
X: @andystanley
YouTube: @AndyStanleyOfficial
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More Business podcasts
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
Trending Business podcasts
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
About Andy Stanley Leadership Podcast
A conversation designed to help leaders go further, faster. Rooted in providing practical advice for both emerging and veteran leaders, the Andy Stanley Leadership Podcast equips leaders with the necessary tools for continuous improvement and lasting impact. One of Forbes' 6 Leadership Podcasts To Listen To and recognized as one of the Best Leadership Podcasts To Stay in the Know for CEOs by Industry Leader Magazine. Andy Stanley is a pastor, communicator, author, and the founder of North Point Ministries in Alpharetta, Georgia. For additional information, visit andystanley.com.Podcast website
Listen to Andy Stanley Leadership Podcast, The Ramsey Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Andy Stanley Leadership Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Andy Stanley Leadership Podcast: Podcasts in Family