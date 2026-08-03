Andy Stanley Leadership Podcast

In part two of Andy’s conversation with bestselling author and researcher Jim Collins, they continue exploring one of life’s biggest questions: What do you make of your life?

Together they discuss questions like: how do you stay in frame when life changes direction? What responsibilities are worth giving yourself to? And how do you continue growing, creating, and contributing long after others have settled into comfort?

Drawing from a decade of research, Jim shares insights on choosing responsibilities, staying focused on what you’re uniquely wired to do, and why some of the most meaningful work of your life may still be ahead of you.

Download the application guide: https://re.yourmove.is/4vx4kcw

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Here's what they cover in this episode:

Three elements of a like in frame (2:16)



Why your best years may still be ahead (8:43)



The notion of extend out, circle back (13:45)



What true freedom is (20:32)



Level 5 Leadership (27:29)



The dangerous lure of legacy (29:24)



Special thanks to our sponsor BELAY for offering a free download of their latest ebook The Freedom Framework. This resource is designed to help leaders step out of the operational center of gravity and get back to the work that only they can do. Just text the word ANDY to 55123 to claim your free ebook now.

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