Work on Your Game: Discipline, Execution, and Building Systems That Scale – Dre Baldwin



Summary

In this episode of the Amplify Speakers podcast, host Chris Sund interviews Dre Baldwin. He is the founder of Work on Your Game and we discussed how a nine-year pro basketball career across eight countries turned into a business philosophy used by executives and organizations worldwide. Dre explains the four pillars behind his framework, why “the third day” separates pros from amateurs, and how his work now focuses on turning speeches into repeatable systems.



Takeaways

· Dre shares how coming from a Division III college forced him to market and sell himself just to get a pro opportunity

· He explains why professional sports taught him the same lessons he uses in business today: performance, structure, and consistency

· The origin of Work on Your Game started with a late-night YouTube video and the phrase “stop watching YouTube ... and go work on your game”

· Dre breaks down the original mindset pillars of discipline, confidence, mental toughness, and personal initiative

· He expands the framework into the modern pillars of mindset, strategy, systems, and execution

· He discusses his book The Third Day and why showing up when you do not feel like it is what separates professionals from amateurs

· He talks about the difference between motivation and discipline, and why systems matter more than feelings

· He shares why his real goal now is to make his frameworks part of company processes, not just a one-time speech

· Dre gives real-world examples of people applying his ideas in dating, recovery from surgery, and team practice

· He explains why his work has always been about helping people save time, energy, and trial and error



Chapters

0:00 Intro and Dre Baldwin’s background as a pro athlete and creator

1:07 What Dre learned from nine years of professional basketball

3:23 Why no single coach defined his career

4:31 How Work on Your Game began on YouTube in 2009

6:42 The origin of the Work on Your Game operating system

9:57 Why The Third Day became his most sticky framework

12:41 How to handle a real “third day” when you do not want to show up

14:14 The shift from third day to fourth day and why pros look effortless

17:17 Why execution discipline matters more than motivation

19:48 Dre’s anchor: proving himself in sports, business, and speaking

22:03 Why he moved into professional speaking after basketball

24:36 Turning speeches into systems organizations can use

26:52 Stories of impact: dating, recovery, and wrestling practice

29:51 What early YouTube comments showed him about audience demand

31:04 Why his work is really about cutting learning curves and solving problems

33:34 Closing thoughts and thanks



Quotes

“You can’t plan around motivation because you don’t know when it’s going to be there and you don’t know how much of it you’re going to get.”

“The Third Day is all about how do you show up and give your best effort when you least feel like it.”

“The question is, are you following the system?”



Links

Dre Baldwin’s Profile:

https://amplifyspeakers.com/dre-baldwin/



Dre Baldwin’s Website:

https://www.drebaldwin.com/dre-baldwin-keynote-speaker--26974