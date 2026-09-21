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33 episodes
- Adversity Leadership: Decision, Direction, and Destination – Michael Allison
Summary
In this episode of the Amplify Speakers podcast, host Chris Sund interviews Michael Allison. He shares his extraordinary journey from combat veteran to leadership expert, highlighting how adversity can be transformed into strength. His story offers powerful lessons on resilience, mental health, and the importance of purpose.
Takeaways
· Michael Allison's experience in Iraq and combat leadership
· The concept of adversity leadership and its importance
· How trauma and PTSD shaped Michael’s life and purpose
· The framework of Decision, Direction, and Destination
· The journey of personal transformation and resilience
· Adversity can be a catalyst for growth when approached with the right mindset
· Preparation and training are crucial in high-pressure situations
· Sharing vulnerability can inspire and help others heal
· Leadership is tested and proven in challenging times
· Personal discipline and faith are key to overcoming trauma
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Michael Allison and his background
01:23 Michael shares his experience in Iraq and combat leadership
05:10 The reality of combat and handling pressure
06:42 The impact of combat experiences and trauma
14:00 Turning trauma into purpose and the concept of breaking the bottle
24:25 The origins of adversity leadership and its principles
32:21 Personal transformation and proudest achievements
Quotes
"Complacency kills in combat"
"Seeing my friends in body bags was a turning point"
"How dare you try to take your life?"
Links
Michael Allison’s Profile:
https://amplifyspeakers.com/michael-allison/
Michael Allison’s Website:
https://michaelwallison.com/
Michael Allison’s LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/iammichaelwallison/
Michael Allison’s Books:
https://michaelwallison.com/insights/#books
Work on Your Game: Discipline, Execution, and Building Systems That Scale – Dre Baldwin09/06/2026 | 34 mins.Work on Your Game: Discipline, Execution, and Building Systems That Scale – Dre Baldwin
Summary
In this episode of the Amplify Speakers podcast, host Chris Sund interviews Dre Baldwin. He is the founder of Work on Your Game and we discussed how a nine-year pro basketball career across eight countries turned into a business philosophy used by executives and organizations worldwide. Dre explains the four pillars behind his framework, why “the third day” separates pros from amateurs, and how his work now focuses on turning speeches into repeatable systems.
Takeaways
· Dre shares how coming from a Division III college forced him to market and sell himself just to get a pro opportunity
· He explains why professional sports taught him the same lessons he uses in business today: performance, structure, and consistency
· The origin of Work on Your Game started with a late-night YouTube video and the phrase “stop watching YouTube ... and go work on your game”
· Dre breaks down the original mindset pillars of discipline, confidence, mental toughness, and personal initiative
· He expands the framework into the modern pillars of mindset, strategy, systems, and execution
· He discusses his book The Third Day and why showing up when you do not feel like it is what separates professionals from amateurs
· He talks about the difference between motivation and discipline, and why systems matter more than feelings
· He shares why his real goal now is to make his frameworks part of company processes, not just a one-time speech
· Dre gives real-world examples of people applying his ideas in dating, recovery from surgery, and team practice
· He explains why his work has always been about helping people save time, energy, and trial and error
Chapters
0:00 Intro and Dre Baldwin’s background as a pro athlete and creator
1:07 What Dre learned from nine years of professional basketball
3:23 Why no single coach defined his career
4:31 How Work on Your Game began on YouTube in 2009
6:42 The origin of the Work on Your Game operating system
9:57 Why The Third Day became his most sticky framework
12:41 How to handle a real “third day” when you do not want to show up
14:14 The shift from third day to fourth day and why pros look effortless
17:17 Why execution discipline matters more than motivation
19:48 Dre’s anchor: proving himself in sports, business, and speaking
22:03 Why he moved into professional speaking after basketball
24:36 Turning speeches into systems organizations can use
26:52 Stories of impact: dating, recovery, and wrestling practice
29:51 What early YouTube comments showed him about audience demand
31:04 Why his work is really about cutting learning curves and solving problems
33:34 Closing thoughts and thanks
Quotes
“You can’t plan around motivation because you don’t know when it’s going to be there and you don’t know how much of it you’re going to get.”
“The Third Day is all about how do you show up and give your best effort when you least feel like it.”
“The question is, are you following the system?”
Links
Dre Baldwin’s Profile:
https://amplifyspeakers.com/dre-baldwin/
Dre Baldwin’s Website:
https://www.drebaldwin.com/dre-baldwin-keynote-speaker--26974
Choosing Joy Through the Journey: Resilience, Connection, and Living Unstoppable – Amberly Lago08/23/2026 | 30 mins.Choosing Joy Through the Journey: Resilience, Connection, and Living Unstoppable – Amberly Lago
Summary
In this episode of the Amplify Speakers podcast, host Chris Sund interviews Amberly Lago. She shares her powerful journey of overcoming adversity, finding joy through pain, and inspiring others to live unstoppable lives. This episode highlights the importance of connection, gratitude, and resilience in transforming challenges into opportunities for growth.
Takeaways
· Amberly Lago's personal story of overcoming a motorcycle accident and chronic pain
· The importance of connection and community in healing
· The role of gratitude and perspective in cultivating resilience
· The Unstoppable Life Women Mastermind and its impact
· The significance of joy as a strategy during hard times
· The story behind the title of Amberly's latest book, 'Joy Through the Journey'
· The ripple effect of small acts of kindness and authenticity
· Amberly's experience with vulnerability and authenticity on stage and social media
· The importance of self-compassion and giving oneself grace
· The impact of mentorship and encouragement in personal growth
· Resilience is built through perspective shifts and gratitude
· Connection with others is a vital part of healing and growth
· Small acts of kindness can have profound ripple effects
· Joy can be cultivated even in the midst of pain and adversity
· Authenticity and vulnerability open doors to opportunities and deeper connections
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Amberly Lago's story and achievements
01:22 Amberly's motivation to share her journey of resilience
02:10 The power of connection and community in overcoming adversity
03:35 Amberly's childhood experiences of cheering others on
05:00 The inception of the Unstoppable Life Women Mastermind
06:55 The impact of the 'Unstoppable' event during the pandemic
07:24 The inspiration behind the book 'Joy Through the Journey'
10:05 Understanding joy versus happiness in difficult times
11:09 Amberly's diagnosis with complex regional pain syndrome
12:28 Using gratitude and perspective to spark joy
14:21 The Spark methodology and Kindle Connection
16:09 A pivotal moment that deepened Amberly’s connection to others
20:25 The story of the sparkling water that inspired sobriety
24:40 The importance of being a good human and living with heart
28:21 Reflecting on pride and personal growth in the past year
29:31 Closing thoughts and encouragement to live unstoppable
Quotes
"You have a PhD in heart."
"You never know who's watching."
"You are a light in the world."
Links
Amberly Lago’s Profile:
https://amplifyspeakers.com/amberly-lago/
Amberly Lago’s Website:
https://amberlylago.com/
Amberly Lago’s LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/amberlylago/
Amberly Lago’s Podcast:
https://amberlylago.com/podcast
Amberly Lago’s Book:
https://amberlylago.com/books
Leading Without the Mask: Vulnerability, Mental Health, and Moving One Step Forward – Will Craig08/17/2026 | 33 mins.Leading Without the Mask: Vulnerability, Mental Health, and Moving One Step Forward – Will Craig
Summary
In this episode of the Amplify Speakers podcast, host Chris Sund interviews Will Craig. He shares his journey from childhood love of writing to authoring a book on mental health and vulnerability. He discusses overcoming personal challenges, the importance of authenticity, and how to navigate life's heavy burdens with resilience and purpose.
Takeaways
· Will Craig's journey from childhood to author
· The importance of storytelling in mental health
· Overcoming depression and suicidal ideation
· The impact of caring family and community
· The significance of being authentic and true to oneself
· Lessons learned from childhood medical challenges
· The role of vulnerability in leadership and growth
· The importance of living in the present moment
· Authenticity and vulnerability are powerful tools for personal growth.
· Sharing your story can help others feel less alone.
· Focusing on being a good human being is more important than perfection.
· Time is the most valuable resource we have, use it wisely.
· Letting go of the past is essential for moving forward.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Will Craig and his work
00:59 Will's journey from childhood love of writing to authoring a book
05:05 Overcoming depression and sharing vulnerable stories
08:56 The importance of authenticity and not caring what others think
12:09 Will's medical challenges and their impact on his life
14:49 The power of living in the present and valuing time
19:02 Letting go of the past and focusing on the future
30:01 Advice for those carrying heavy burdens
31:56 How to connect with Will Craig and his work
Quotes
"There is hope on the other side."
"Be the good human being you always were."
"Never be a prisoner of your past."
Links
Will Craig’s Profile:
https://amplifyspeakers.com/will-craig/
Will Craig’s Website:
https://willcraigspeaks.com/
Will Craig’s Social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/mental_health_with_will
Will Craig’s Podcast:
https://willcraigspeaks.com/#podcast
Will Craig’s Book:
https://a.co/d/0a9nEI7E
- Charge Into the Storm: Building a Mindset That Won't Break
Summary
In this episode of the Amplify Speakers podcast, host Chris Sund interviews Marcus Ogden. He shares his remarkable journey from NFL success to facing near bankruptcy, and his inspiring comeback story. Learn about resilience, discipline, and the strategies that helped him rebuild his life and business.
Takeaways
· Marcus Ogden's NFL career and lessons learned
· The importance of being your own CEO
· Discipline and daily routines for success
· Overcoming financial and personal setbacks
· Building a personal brand and reputation
· The role of authenticity and vulnerability in leadership
· The mindset needed to push through adversity
· Never tell your mind negative thoughts in a joking manner; words cast spells.
· Your mindset can bend but not break; perseverance is key.
· Authenticity and vulnerability build trust and relatability.
· Speed and responsiveness impress clients and partners.
· The importance of continuous improvement of assets and skills.
· Internal attributes like grit and discipline determine success.
· The 'charge into the storm' mentality helps overcome challenges.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Marcus Ogden's Remarkable Journey
01:25 NFL Career and Lessons in Leadership
02:21 The Importance of Being Your Own CEO
03:20 Discipline and Daily Routines for Success
04:42 Facing Financial Ruin and Personal Setbacks
06:56 Going Back to Rock Bottom and Reflection
08:48 The Power of Self-Accountability
09:48 Starting Over and Building a New Path
11:16 The Built for the Storm Framework
12:44 Growing a Personal Brand and Podcast
13:20 Overcoming Self-Doubt and Mindset Challenges
15:03 The Four V's of Life and Perseverance
17:21 The Grind of Building a Speaking Career
19:15 Creating Assets and Increasing Perceived Value
23:31 The Business of Speaking and Client Relationships
29:36 Learning from Feedback and Improving
32:01 Proud Moments and Achievements
34:22 The Power of Authenticity and Vulnerability
36:00 Customizing Presentations for Impact
37:27 The Importance of Speed and Communication
39:14 Making the Event About the Audience
40:22 Final Words: Internal Attributes for Success
Quotes
“Be your own CEO. Be your own chief executive officer.”
“Never tell your mind negative thoughts in a joking manner. Your body cannot disseminate the difference. Words cast spells. That’s why it’s called spelling.”
“Smooth seas never made skilled sailors.”
Links
Marques Ogden’s Profile:
https://amplifyspeakers.com/marques-ogden/
Marques Ogden’s Website:
https://www.marquesogden.com/
Marques Ogden’s LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/marquesogden/
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About Amplify Speakers Podcast
Amplify Speakers Podcast features conversations with elite speakers, leaders, athletes, authors, and change-makers who know what it takes to perform at a high level and create real impact. Each episode goes beyond the highlight reel to explore mindset, leadership, resilience, and the moments that shaped their journey. Hosted by Chris Sund of Amplify Speakers, this podcast spotlights voices that challenge thinking, inspire action, and help listeners elevate how they lead, communicate, and show up.Podcast website
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