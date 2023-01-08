Ep 28: Communication Strategies for Empaths and Sensitive Souls with Michelle Maros

This week on the pod I have one half of the Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life duo, Michelle Maros. Michelle and I go way back to 2016! We are both part of an impact-driven social justice community called Move the Crowd where we became fast friends. This fellow scorpio co-hosts the Barb Knows Best podcast with her mom and business partner, Barb Schmidt. Through their company and their community activism, Michelle and Barb work collectively to create a nurturing space for mental health and wellness. Known for her mindfulness meditation seminars and personal empowerment workshops, Michelle is on a mission to foster happiness and inner peace. Her commitment extends to the younger generation, providing them with resources and practical wisdom to navigate their life's journey. We talked about: The challenges of working with and communicating with people you love Being okay with not everyone liking you (gasp!) How to handle disrespect at work The 1% rule How to take nothing personally And how to move through life as a sensitive soul The key moments in this episode are: 00:00:00 - The Importance of Addressing and Expressing Emotions 00:02:00 - Working with Family and Establishing Boundaries 00:05:47 - Power Dynamics in Family Businesses 00:07:44 - Taking Nothing Personally 00:10:26 - The Impact of Social Media on Self-Perception 00:12:59 - Overcoming the Fear of Unsolicited Feedback 00:14:21 - Not Everyone Will Like You, and That's Okay 00:16:41 - Red Flags in Work Environments 00:22:00 - Responding to Disrespect in the Workplace 00:25:22 - Living Life as an Empath 00:26:56 - The 1% Rule and Mindfulness 00:28:15 - Connecting with Michelle Quotes “If you don't feel your feelings, they're going to come out sideways in some random fashion and probably in a situation where it's not great. Addressing and expressing your emotions helps prevent unnecessary turmoil.” - Michelle Maros “Remember, not everyone will like you, and that's okay. Focus on finding the right people who align with you and let go of the need to please everyone.” - Michelle Maros Connect with Michelle Maros Website: peacefulmindpeacefullife.org Instagram: @MichelleMaros Connect with Amina AlTai Website: aminaaltai.com Instagram: @aminaaltai TikTok: @theaminaaltai Linkedin: linkedin/in/aminaaltai