Ep 32: Expand Your Window of Tolerance with Somatic Exploration with Sarah Tacy Tangredi
In this episode of Amina Change Your Life, we speak with one of my new friends and colleagues, Sarah Tacy Tangredi. Sarah is a mind body expert who offers nervous system support and somatic exploration. If you loved my nervous system episode with Amy Bonaduce-Gardner, you’re going to love this one, too. One of my favorite aspects of this interview is the very bite-sized and actionable approach Sarah offers. From taking a literal pause, to using wonder as a tool, there are many ways to reset our nervous systems that don’t require elaborate self-care practices. Sarah shares the best and quickest ways for us to repattern our behavior that you don’t want to miss. Whether you are an executive, entrepreneur, or high-performance athlete, there are some magical tips in here for you. We talked about: 00:02:00 - Sarah's Journey into Mind Bodywork 00:09:10 - Immediate Feedback for Neuroplasticity 00:11:40 - Integrating Somatic Approaches in Coaching 00:13:14 - The Role Playing and Somatic Work 00:13:58 - The Power of Do-Overs 00:18:04 - Building Resources for Stability 00:22:20 - Understanding the Window of Tolerance 00:27:11 - The Power of Pacing 00:29:59 - Authenticity and Resonance 00:31:16 - Balancing Self-Care and Productivity 00:33:30 - The Body as a GPS 00:36:29 - Where to Find More Connect with Sarah Tacy Tangredi Website: SarahTacy.com Instagram: @SarahTacyT Podcast: Threshold Moments Podcast Connect with Amina AlTai Website: aminaaltai.com Instagram: @aminaaltai TikTok: @theaminaaltai Linkedin: linkedin/in/aminaaltai
8/22/2023
37:15
EP 31: Embracing Your Main Character Energy
Suffice it to say, most of us underrepresented people have been told to tone it down or play small in order to avoid rocking the boat or making others uncomfortable. But deep down, you feel a burning desire to break free and embrace your own main character energy. It's time to step into the spotlight and show up as the true protagonist of your own life. In this episode we talked about: 00:02:17 - The Desire to Be Ourselves 00:03:33 - Overcoming Fear of Judgment 00:05:10 - Supporting Character Energy 00:07:49 - Main Character Energy 00:11:23 - Examples of Main Character Energy 00:12:59 - The Importance of Visibility 00:13:36 - Overcoming Discomfort with Visibility Connect with Amina AlTai Website: aminaaltai.com Instagram: @aminaaltai TikTok: @theaminaaltai Linkedin: linkedin/in/aminaaltai
8/15/2023
14:25
EP 30: Managing Challenging Personalities
Have you heard these myths about navigating difficult personalities at work? Myth 1: Just ignore them and they'll go away. Myth 2: It's their problem, not mine. Myth 3: Confrontation will only make things worse. In this episode, we'll debunk these myths and reveal the truth about effectively navigating challenging relationships at work. Stay tuned for the strategies that can help you thrive in these situations. The key moments in this episode are: 00:03:21 - Start with Your Side of the Street 00:04:22 - Identify the Issue 00:05:17 - Get Clear on Your Goals 00:06:23 - Understand Communication Styles 00:08:55 - Create Psychological Safety 00:12:20 - The SBIS Model 00:13:08 - Role Misalignment 00:13:30 - Changing Your Approach 00:13:56 - Taking Responsibility Resources The DiSC Assessment Crucial Conversations Connect with Amina AlTai Website: aminaaltai.com Instagram: @aminaaltai TikTok: @theaminaaltai Linkedin: linkedin/in/aminaaltai
8/8/2023
15:11
EP 29: The Power of Community
Community is everything. In this episode, I talk about how community has lifted me up over the years and made sense of my experience. Plus, I give you tips on how to find or build your “cheering squad” so you have your very own community you can turn to at any time. The key moments in this episode are: 00:03:17 - The Transformative Power of Connection 00:06:22 - Friendship at Work 00:08:37 - The Importance of Community for Underrepresented People 00:10:51 - Building Your Cheering Squad 00:12:27 - Finding Your Squad 00:13:10 - The Accelerator Program 00:14:19 - Who the Accelerator is For 00:17:24 - The Importance of Community Quote “Our communities and our sacred friendships are some of the most important connections we'll ever have because they can make us feel seen, heard and understood.” - Amina AlTai Connect with Amina AlTai Website: aminaaltai.com Instagram: @aminaaltai TikTok: @theaminaaltai Linkedin: linkedin/in/aminaaltai
8/1/2023
18:07
Ep 28: Communication Strategies for Empaths and Sensitive Souls with Michelle Maros
This week on the pod I have one half of the Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life duo, Michelle Maros. Michelle and I go way back to 2016! We are both part of an impact-driven social justice community called Move the Crowd where we became fast friends. This fellow scorpio co-hosts the Barb Knows Best podcast with her mom and business partner, Barb Schmidt. Through their company and their community activism, Michelle and Barb work collectively to create a nurturing space for mental health and wellness. Known for her mindfulness meditation seminars and personal empowerment workshops, Michelle is on a mission to foster happiness and inner peace. Her commitment extends to the younger generation, providing them with resources and practical wisdom to navigate their life's journey. We talked about: The challenges of working with and communicating with people you love Being okay with not everyone liking you (gasp!) How to handle disrespect at work The 1% rule How to take nothing personally And how to move through life as a sensitive soul The key moments in this episode are: 00:00:00 - The Importance of Addressing and Expressing Emotions 00:02:00 - Working with Family and Establishing Boundaries 00:05:47 - Power Dynamics in Family Businesses 00:07:44 - Taking Nothing Personally 00:10:26 - The Impact of Social Media on Self-Perception 00:12:59 - Overcoming the Fear of Unsolicited Feedback 00:14:21 - Not Everyone Will Like You, and That's Okay 00:16:41 - Red Flags in Work Environments 00:22:00 - Responding to Disrespect in the Workplace 00:25:22 - Living Life as an Empath 00:26:56 - The 1% Rule and Mindfulness 00:28:15 - Connecting with Michelle Quotes “If you don't feel your feelings, they're going to come out sideways in some random fashion and probably in a situation where it's not great. Addressing and expressing your emotions helps prevent unnecessary turmoil.” - Michelle Maros “Remember, not everyone will like you, and that's okay. Focus on finding the right people who align with you and let go of the need to please everyone.” - Michelle Maros Connect with Michelle Maros Website: peacefulmindpeacefullife.org Instagram: @MichelleMaros Connect with Amina AlTai Website: aminaaltai.com Instagram: @aminaaltai TikTok: @theaminaaltai Linkedin: linkedin/in/aminaaltai
Leading coach, Amina AlTai, interviews the world's top career, entrepreneurship, mindset, and well-being experts to learn how they changed their circumstances and built a life they love. In each episode, we'll explore how to stare down your fears, embody your gifts, and build a life and career you want to get out of bed for every single day. Amina Change Your Life is a masterclass in learning to up-level while centering joy, and the people and things you care about most. If you enjoy Dear Gabby, Hello Seven with Rachel Rodgers, The Goal Digger Podcast, or Farnoosh Torabi's So Money, then this show is for you. New episodes drop every Tuesday.