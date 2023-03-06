American Presidents: Totalus Rankium

In Part 3 we cover the end of Reagan's presidency. At the start of his presidency he got all he wanted to do done. So what now? Russia! (and corruption - a fair bit of that)
7/8/2023
2:06:51
40.2 Ronald Reagan
In episode 2 of 3 for Reagan we cover his rise to the big seat. And then when he is there, what is he going to do? who knows? (We all know, it's tax reform. It's aways about tax with this guy)
6/17/2023
1:41:26
40.1 Ronald Reagan
We now come to the father of the modern GOP: Ronald Reagan. The Actor! Just think what thoughts the young Reagan may have had: What will LA be like? Will I ever be a A-list star? And why were there so many damn commies around!? Find out in this episode!
6/3/2023
1:39:40
39.2 Jimmy Carter
He is now held in regard as the beloved ex-president - the sage old man. But when he was president he was not so well liked. So what is the truth behind the first person we have ever covered who is still alive!?
5/22/2023
2:19:35
39.1 Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter has the honour of being the first living person we have covered. In this episode find out about his early life, his smile, and his not so humble peanut farm!