#211: From the Bottom of My Black Heart (12/22/24)
Post Mortom: Immigration
https://x.com/bonchieredstate/status/1867621901482492285
Van: We’re Doomed
https://x.com/_johnnymaga/status/1867999417351201269?s=12&t=a-7C8pWh0d6aHfECQMnMDw
Post Mortem on Democrats
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/20/upshot/election-democrats-postmortem.html
Source: New York Times
Fanni Out
https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1869770763089346576
It’s always the but…
https://x.com/RNCResearch/status/1868302890491842705
Trudeau: With Friends Like These…
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/key-ally-canada-pm-trudeau-says-he-will-vote-bring-him-down-2024-12-20/
Source: Reuters
Biden Presses EU to Lock in US Methane Rules
https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/climate-energy/us-presses-eu-align-methane-regulations-lng-2024-12-19/
Source: Reuters
--------
1:01:16
#210: Joy (12/14/24) Guest: Gov. Mike Dunleavy
CLIP: Lisa Murkowski
https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1867586850757427235
Climate Change Community Grants
https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/biden-harris-administration-announces-nearly-16-billion-environmental-and-climate
Source: EPA
Greens now hate data centers.
https://x.com/Ben_Inskeep/status/1866675603572944977
Cassidy is at it again.
https://www.eenews.net/articles/cassidy-moves-to-sell-republicans-on-carbon-tariff-pitch/
Source: E&E News
Postal Service EV
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2024/12/11/biden-usps-ev-oshkosh-climate/
Source: Washington Post
One Year of Milei in Argentina: Argentines Increasingly Optimistic About Economy: https://www.semafor.com/article/12/10/2024/javier-mileis-first-year-has-transformed-argentina-huge-challenges-remain
UHC Murder Response
Clip: Taylor Lorenz
https://x.com/PiersUncensored/status/1866263320870682697
--------
1:17:29
#209: Nom Nom Noms (12/9/24)
American Energy Alliance Pipeline Protection Project: https://www.pipelineprotectionproject.org
Jason Issac: Rejecting Extremism: Why Voters Chose American Energy and Common Sense - https://jasonisaac.substack.com/p/rejecting-extremism-why-voters-chose
Final Trump Red Shift Update from Kerpen
https://x.com/kerpen/status/1864020889920045365?s=12&t=a-7C8pWh0d6aHfECQMnMDw
Source: Kerpen/X
Hegseth
https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1864771763034522026
Paul Atkins, SEC Chair
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/04/business/trump-sec-paul-atkins.html
Source: NY Times
Fleming will challenge Cassidy
https://www.wbrz.com/news/treasurer-john-fleming-announces-bid-for-bill-cassidy-s-senate-seat-in-2026/
Source: WBRZ
Shot…
Automakers to Trump: Please Require us to Sell EVs
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/21/climate/gm-ford-electric-vehicles-trump.html
Source: NY Times, Coral and
Chaser…
Stellantis Tells Free Beacon That’s Bogus
https://freebeacon.com/energy/nyt-claims-automakers-want-trump-to-keep-ev-mandates-one-of-them-tells-the-free-beacon-thats-bogus/
Free Beacon, Tom C.
GM Bails on Michigan Battery Factory
https://www.bridgemi.com/business-watch/gm-sells-stake-michigan-ev-battery-factory-subsidized-state
Source: Bridge Michigan
Tweet of the Week
Hayward: Big Seed Oil
https://x.com/stevenfhayward/status/1864022578467090597
--------
1:30:04
#208: God-Tier Level Trolling (11/25/24)
Manchin: https://www.axios.com/2024/11/14/manchin-judges-biden-senate
Source: Axios
Trump’s Picks
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/who-might-be-in-donald-trump-cabinet/
Source: CBS
USC Study: CA Gas Prices Going Up
https://www.thecentersquare.com/california/article_55a18774-a6a2-11ef-a048-536825c3c018.html?a
Source: The Center Square
Bidirectional Charging
https://electrek.co/2024/09/28/bidirectional-charging-may-be-required-on-evs-soon-due-to-new-ca-law/
Source: Electrek
Meta is Cooking with Gas
Source: Shreveport Times
https://www.shreveporttimes.com/story/news/2024/11/20/facebook-parent-meta-and-entergy-clear-first-regulatory-hurdles-for-massive-louisiana-data-center/76448305007/
Pelosi’s Niece The "Well Paid Climate Whisperer”
https://www.newsweek.com/nancy-pelosi-niece-government-salary-criticized-1988624
Source: Newsweek
Tweet of the Week
Greenland Thread
https://x.com/charlescwcooke/status/1857134401726898196
--------
1:00:54
#207: How Awkward Was That? (11/15/24)
Donate to AEA: https://secure.anedot.com/6d8d68c3-3f3c-4ffe-835c-0af14cce0895/c75bcffed88b6e14ca092
Kamala’s spending spree
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/presidential/3222249/how-kamala-harris-plowed-through-1-billion/
Bob Casey Not Calling it Quits
https://www.thedp.com/article/2024/11/penn-bob-casey-dave-mccormick-senate-ballots-count
Is California Getting More Republican?
https://www.newsweek.com/california-getting-more-republican-analysis-election-1982909
Travis Fisher: Nuke the IRA
https://www.cato.org/blog/inflation-reduction-act-reform-anything-short-full-repeal-failure
Source: Cato
It’s time for an Energy and Natural Resources Committee…
https://dailycaller.com/2024/11/13/opinion-congress-can-supercharge-trumps-energy-agenda-heres-how-thomas-pyle/
Source: Daily Caller/Pyle
First person fired in the Biden Administration…
https://news.yahoo.com/news/fema-employee-fired-skipping-homes-143000639.html
Deseret News