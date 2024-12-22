Powered by RND
American Energy Alliance
The American Energy Alliance (AEA) is a not-for-profit organization that engages in grassroots public policy advocacy and debate concerning energy and environme...
Government

  • #211: From the Bottom of My Black Heart (12/22/24)
    #211: From the Bottom of My Black Heart (12/22/24) Links: Post Mortom: Immigration https://x.com/bonchieredstate/status/1867621901482492285 Van: We’re Doomed https://x.com/_johnnymaga/status/1867999417351201269?s=12&t=a-7C8pWh0d6aHfECQMnMDw Post Mortem on Democrats https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/20/upshot/election-democrats-postmortem.html Source: New York Times Fanni Out https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1869770763089346576 It’s always the but… https://x.com/RNCResearch/status/1868302890491842705 Trudeau: With Friends Like These… https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/key-ally-canada-pm-trudeau-says-he-will-vote-bring-him-down-2024-12-20/ Source: Reuters Biden Presses EU to Lock in US Methane Rules https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/climate-energy/us-presses-eu-align-methane-regulations-lng-2024-12-19/ Source: Reuters
  • #210: Joy (12/14/24) Guest: Gov. Mike Dunleavy
    #210: Joy (12/14/24) Guest: Gov. Mike Dunleavy Links: CLIP: Lisa Murkowski https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1867586850757427235 Climate Change Community Grants https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/biden-harris-administration-announces-nearly-16-billion-environmental-and-climate Source: EPA Greens now hate data centers. https://x.com/Ben_Inskeep/status/1866675603572944977 Cassidy is at it again. https://www.eenews.net/articles/cassidy-moves-to-sell-republicans-on-carbon-tariff-pitch/ Source: E&E News Postal Service EV https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2024/12/11/biden-usps-ev-oshkosh-climate/ Source: Washington Post One Year of Milei in Argentina: Argentines Increasingly Optimistic About Economy: https://www.semafor.com/article/12/10/2024/javier-mileis-first-year-has-transformed-argentina-huge-challenges-remain UHC Murder Response Clip: Taylor Lorenz https://x.com/PiersUncensored/status/1866263320870682697
  • #209: Nom Nom Noms (12/9/24)
    #209: Nom Nom Noms (12/9/24) American Energy Alliance Pipeline Protection Project: https://www.pipelineprotectionproject.org Jason Issac: Rejecting Extremism: Why Voters Chose American Energy and Common Sense - https://jasonisaac.substack.com/p/rejecting-extremism-why-voters-chose Links: Final Trump Red Shift Update from Kerpen https://x.com/kerpen/status/1864020889920045365?s=12&t=a-7C8pWh0d6aHfECQMnMDw Source: Kerpen/X Hegseth https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1864771763034522026 Paul Atkins, SEC Chair https://www.nytimes.com/2024/12/04/business/trump-sec-paul-atkins.html Source: NY Times Fleming will challenge Cassidy https://www.wbrz.com/news/treasurer-john-fleming-announces-bid-for-bill-cassidy-s-senate-seat-in-2026/ Source: WBRZ Shot… Automakers to Trump: Please Require us to Sell EVs https://www.nytimes.com/2024/11/21/climate/gm-ford-electric-vehicles-trump.html Source: NY Times, Coral and Chaser… Stellantis Tells Free Beacon That’s Bogus https://freebeacon.com/energy/nyt-claims-automakers-want-trump-to-keep-ev-mandates-one-of-them-tells-the-free-beacon-thats-bogus/ Free Beacon, Tom C. GM Bails on Michigan Battery Factory https://www.bridgemi.com/business-watch/gm-sells-stake-michigan-ev-battery-factory-subsidized-state Source: Bridge Michigan Tweet of the Week Hayward: Big Seed Oil https://x.com/stevenfhayward/status/1864022578467090597
  • #208: God-Tier Level Trolling (11/25/24)
    #208: God-Tier Level Trolling (11/25/24) Links: Manchin: https://www.axios.com/2024/11/14/manchin-judges-biden-senate Source: Axios Trump’s Picks https://www.cbsnews.com/news/who-might-be-in-donald-trump-cabinet/ Source: CBS USC Study: CA Gas Prices Going Up https://www.thecentersquare.com/california/article_55a18774-a6a2-11ef-a048-536825c3c018.html?a Source: The Center Square Bidirectional Charging https://electrek.co/2024/09/28/bidirectional-charging-may-be-required-on-evs-soon-due-to-new-ca-law/ Source: Electrek Meta is Cooking with Gas Source: Shreveport Times https://www.shreveporttimes.com/story/news/2024/11/20/facebook-parent-meta-and-entergy-clear-first-regulatory-hurdles-for-massive-louisiana-data-center/76448305007/ Pelosi’s Niece The "Well Paid Climate Whisperer” https://www.newsweek.com/nancy-pelosi-niece-government-salary-criticized-1988624 Source: Newsweek Tweet of the Week Greenland Thread https://x.com/charlescwcooke/status/1857134401726898196
  • #207: How Awkward Was That? (11/15/24)
    #207: How Awkward Was That? (11/15/24) Donate to AEA: https://secure.anedot.com/6d8d68c3-3f3c-4ffe-835c-0af14cce0895/c75bcffed88b6e14ca092 Links: Kamala’s spending spree https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/presidential/3222249/how-kamala-harris-plowed-through-1-billion/ Bob Casey Not Calling it Quits https://www.thedp.com/article/2024/11/penn-bob-casey-dave-mccormick-senate-ballots-count Is California Getting More Republican? https://www.newsweek.com/california-getting-more-republican-analysis-election-1982909 Travis Fisher: Nuke the IRA https://www.cato.org/blog/inflation-reduction-act-reform-anything-short-full-repeal-failure Source: Cato It’s time for an Energy and Natural Resources Committee… https://dailycaller.com/2024/11/13/opinion-congress-can-supercharge-trumps-energy-agenda-heres-how-thomas-pyle/ Source: Daily Caller/Pyle First person fired in the Biden Administration… https://news.yahoo.com/news/fema-employee-fired-skipping-homes-143000639.html Deseret News
About The Unregulated Podcast

The American Energy Alliance (AEA) is a not-for-profit organization that engages in grassroots public policy advocacy and debate concerning energy and environmental policies.
