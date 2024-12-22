#207: How Awkward Was That? (11/15/24)

#207: How Awkward Was That? (11/15/24) Donate to AEA: https://secure.anedot.com/6d8d68c3-3f3c-4ffe-835c-0af14cce0895/c75bcffed88b6e14ca092 Links: Kamala’s spending spree https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/presidential/3222249/how-kamala-harris-plowed-through-1-billion/ Bob Casey Not Calling it Quits https://www.thedp.com/article/2024/11/penn-bob-casey-dave-mccormick-senate-ballots-count Is California Getting More Republican? https://www.newsweek.com/california-getting-more-republican-analysis-election-1982909 Travis Fisher: Nuke the IRA https://www.cato.org/blog/inflation-reduction-act-reform-anything-short-full-repeal-failure Source: Cato It’s time for an Energy and Natural Resources Committee… https://dailycaller.com/2024/11/13/opinion-congress-can-supercharge-trumps-energy-agenda-heres-how-thomas-pyle/ Source: Daily Caller/Pyle First person fired in the Biden Administration… https://news.yahoo.com/news/fema-employee-fired-skipping-homes-143000639.html Deseret News