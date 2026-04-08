Subscribe to this channel to get all of Season 1 of the Akili and Me podcast, and listen to fun learning shows every week.
Akili and Me is a edutainment series from Ubongo, creators of Africa’s most beloved educartoons, and ABF Creative. Kids 3-6 year olds will love joining Akili on her magical adventures in Lala Land, where they’ll learn numbers, letters, drawing and English. Ubongo is a Tanzania-based social enterprise that entertains kids to learn and love learning, edutainment made in Africa, for all kids.
https://www.abfc.co
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Check out Akili and Me ebooks and learning apps