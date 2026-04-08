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Akili and Me

ABF Creative & Ubongo Media
EducationEducation for Kids
Akili and Me
Latest episode

45 episodes

  • Akili and Me

    Introducting Five Minute Mysteries w/ Kiddy Casey!

    08/28/2023 | 5 mins.
    We've got some exciting news for you. Take a listen to my good friend Kiddy Casey and her brand new show Five Minute Mysteries. Listen in as Kiddy Casey investigates ALL of life’s mysteries. That means everything from ancient puzzles, to creepy cryptid encounters, and mind-boggling science secrets. No matter how big or wild the mystery may be, Kiddy Casey is always on the case! And you can join the case too! Check out Five Minute Mysteries right now! The all new Five Minute Mysteries is now available on Apple and Spotify! Make sure you follow now to get two new episodes a week.
  • Akili and Me

    The Charm Words Book Now Available

    11/22/2022 | 1 mins.
    Hey ABF Family! It’s important that we feed ourselves daily reminders to be good to ourselves and others. Our podcast, Charm Words, promotes mindfulness and positive affirmations to help children and their families to be their best selves on a daily basis.
    ABF listeners have the chance to grab an exclusive, limited-time offer on a companion Charm Words book! Its compact size makes it perfect for travel so that your little one can bring it everywhere they go! Whether it’s at home, or in the car alongside our host Zola, you can practice becoming your best self with this gift. Be sure to order your copy today on CharmWords.com while supplies last!
  • Akili and Me

    So Many Different Places

    12/10/2020 | 13 mins.
    Subscribe to this channel to get all of Season 1 of the Akili and Me podcast, and listen to fun learning shows every week. 

    Akili and Me is a edutainment series from Ubongo, creators of Africa’s most beloved educartoons, and ABF Creative. Kids 3-6 year olds will love joining Akili on her magical adventures in Lala Land, where they’ll learn numbers, letters, drawing and English. Ubongo is a Tanzania-based social enterprise that entertains kids to learn and love learning, edutainment made in Africa, for all kids.

    https://www.abfc.co

    Want more Akili and Me? Watch on our Youtube Channel, Akili and Me - Edutainment from Africa!
    Check out Akili and Me ebooks and learning apps
  • Akili and Me

    Akili and the Sun, Moon and Stars

    12/08/2020 | 13 mins.
    Subscribe to this channel to get all of Season 1 of the Akili and Me podcast, and listen to fun learning shows every week. 

    Akili and Me is a edutainment series from Ubongo, creators of Africa’s most beloved educartoons, and ABF Creative. Kids 3-6 year olds will love joining Akili on her magical adventures in Lala Land, where they’ll learn numbers, letters, drawing and English. Ubongo is a Tanzania-based social enterprise that entertains kids to learn and love learning, edutainment made in Africa, for all kids.

    https://www.abfc.co

    Want more Akili and Me? Watch on our Youtube Channel, Akili and Me - Edutainment from Africa!
    Check out Akili and Me ebooks and learning apps
  • Akili and Me

    Don't Miss The Show

    12/03/2020 | 13 mins.
    Subscribe to this channel to get all of Season 1 of the Akili and Me podcast, and listen to fun learning shows every week. 

    Akili and Me is a edutainment series from Ubongo, creators of Africa’s most beloved educartoons, and ABF Creative. Kids 3-6 year olds will love joining Akili on her magical adventures in Lala Land, where they’ll learn numbers, letters, drawing and English. Ubongo is a Tanzania-based social enterprise that entertains kids to learn and love learning, edutainment made in Africa, for all kids.

    https://www.abfc.co

    Want more Akili and Me? Watch on our Youtube Channel, Akili and Me - Edutainment from Africa!
    Check out Akili and Me ebooks and learning apps
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About Akili and Me
Akili is a curious 4-year-old who lives with her family at the foot of Mt. Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania. She has a secret: every night when she falls asleep, she enters the magical world of Lala Land, where she and her animal friends learn all about language, letters, numbers and art, while developing kindness and coming to grips with their emotions and rapidly changing toddler lives! Tune in weekly for a learn from home adventure.
Podcast website
EducationEducation for KidsKids & FamilyLanguage Learning

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