Hey ABF Family! It’s important that we feed ourselves daily reminders to be good to ourselves and others. Our podcast, Charm Words, promotes mindfulness and positive affirmations to help children and their families to be their best selves on a daily basis.

ABF listeners have the chance to grab an exclusive, limited-time offer on a companion Charm Words book! Its compact size makes it perfect for travel so that your little one can bring it everywhere they go! Whether it’s at home, or in the car alongside our host Zola, you can practice becoming your best self with this gift. Be sure to order your copy today on CharmWords.com while supplies last!