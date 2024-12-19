End of LK-99? | MK-1 | StableCode

In this episode, we explore three intriguing stories in the world of AI and technology. First up, we discuss the possible end of LK-99, a ferromagnetic material that sparked excitement about superconductivity. Our second story delves into MK-1, a project aimed at enhancing the inference speed of language models. Lastly, we cover the launch of StableCode by Stable Diffusion. This coding model, boasting a 16,000 context window and 3 billion parameters, raises questions about its distinctiveness compared to other fine-tuned models.Quick Points1️⃣ End of LK-99?* LK-99, initially hailed as a potential superconductor, faces skepticism as evidence of superconductivity remains elusive.* Despite uncertainty, the excitement around LK-99 showcases the power of scientific engagement and the pursuit of breakthroughs.* The episode debates whether LK-99's impact on science engagement outweighs its unconfirmed superconducting potential.2️⃣ MK-1* MK-1 project aims to make efficient model inference accessible to all.* MK-1's compression codec MKML and GPU optimization promise faster model outputs.* Democratizing AI capabilities through MK-1 could reshape AI deployment across various domains.3️⃣ StableCode* StableCode, Stable Diffusion's coding model, hits the scene with 16,000 context window and 3 billion parameters.* Questions arise about StableCode's uniqueness and distinct contributions compared to other fine-tuned models.* Stable Diffusion's continuous innovation underscores the evolving landscape of fine-tuned AI models.🔗 Episode Links* End of LK-99* MK-1* StableCode* Robert Scoble Tweet* HuggingFace/Supabase* Mortal Combat Video* 101 School