Daily insights on the latest news, innovations, and tools in the world of AI.
The go-to podcast to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the rapidly changing world of AI.
  • Microsoft Azure ChatGPT | SemiConductors | NVIDIA-HuggingFace Partnership
    Welcome back to AI Daily. In this episode, hosts Conner, Ethan, and Farb delve into three fascinating stories. First, Microsoft introduces an enterprise-specific ChatGPT version, self-hosted on Azure's private cloud. Next up, Global competition intensifies as countries race to bolster semiconductor production. Germany secures an $11 billion TSMC chip plant, while Texas welcomes a $1.4 billion semiconductor facility. Finally, Nvidia and HuggingFace join forces to enhance cloud offerings. Nvidia aims to expand its cloud services and connect directly with developers, positioning itself as more than a chip manufacturer.Quick Points1️⃣ Microsoft Azure ChatGPT* Microsoft unveils Azure ChatGPT for enterprises, self-hosted on Azure's private cloud.* Repository briefly removed amid potential conflicts, highlighting unique deployment benefits.* Tailored for businesses, offering data control and secure sandbox for AI-powered interactions.2️⃣ SemiConductor Manufacturing* Global competition heats up as countries vie for semiconductor manufacturing dominance.* Germany secures $11 billion TSMC chip plant, bolstering European presence.* Texas welcomes $1.4 billion semiconductor facility, reflecting chips' pivotal role in technology evolution.3️⃣ NVIDIA-HuggingFace Partnership* Nvidia teams up with Hugging Face, aiming to strengthen cloud services presence.* Nvidia's expansion into direct cloud hosting aims to compete with established players.* The collaboration enhances accessibility to GPUs, potentially reshaping Nvidia's cloud industry involvement.🔗 Episode Links* Microsoft Azure ChatGPT* SemiConductor - Germany* SemiConductor - Texas* NVIDIA-HuggingFace* Google Scholar TweetConnect With Us:Follow us on ThreadsSubscribe to our SubstackFollow us on Twitter:* AI Daily* Farb* Ethan* Conner This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.aidailypod.com
    11:41
  • End of LK-99? | MK-1 | StableCode
    Welcome back to AI Daily! In this episode, we explore three intriguing stories in the world of AI and technology. First up, we discuss the possible end of LK-99, a ferromagnetic material that sparked excitement about superconductivity. Our second story delves into MK-1, a project aimed at enhancing the inference speed of language models. Lastly, we cover the launch of StableCode by Stable Diffusion. This coding model, boasting a 16,000 context window and 3 billion parameters, raises questions about its distinctiveness compared to other fine-tuned models.Quick Points1️⃣ End of LK-99?* LK-99, initially hailed as a potential superconductor, faces skepticism as evidence of superconductivity remains elusive.* Despite uncertainty, the excitement around LK-99 showcases the power of scientific engagement and the pursuit of breakthroughs.* The episode debates whether LK-99's impact on science engagement outweighs its unconfirmed superconducting potential.2️⃣ MK-1* MK-1 project aims to make efficient model inference accessible to all.* MK-1's compression codec MKML and GPU optimization promise faster model outputs.* Democratizing AI capabilities through MK-1 could reshape AI deployment across various domains.3️⃣ StableCode* StableCode, Stable Diffusion's coding model, hits the scene with 16,000 context window and 3 billion parameters.* Questions arise about StableCode's uniqueness and distinct contributions compared to other fine-tuned models.* Stable Diffusion's continuous innovation underscores the evolving landscape of fine-tuned AI models.🔗 Episode Links* End of LK-99* MK-1* StableCode* Robert Scoble Tweet* HuggingFace/Supabase* Mortal Combat Video* 101 SchoolConnect With Us:Follow us on ThreadsSubscribe to our SubstackFollow us on Twitter:* AI Daily* Farb* Ethan* Conner This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.aidailypod.com
    12:46
  • Varda LK99 | AirForce AI Drone Flight | Alibaba Qwen
    Welcome to another episode of AI Daily! In this episode, our hosts Farb, Ethan, and Conner cover three big stories to close out your week. First up, Varda, based in LA, presents super exciting news on LK-99 replication, showcasing levitation in a high-quality video of the Meisner Effect. Next, the Air Force's Valkyrie air combat drone triumphs with AI, aiming for unmanned flights. Alibaba unveils a remarkable 7 billion parameter model, surpassing LLaMA-2 7B and potentially 13B.Quick Points1️⃣ Varda LK99* Varda in LA achieves levitation in LK-99 replication, hinting at possible superconductivity.* Promising breakthrough material, but further research required for practical applications.* Russian and Chinese experiments add to the excitement surrounding this groundbreaking substance.2️⃣ AirForce AI Drone Flight* Valkyrie, the Air Force's AI-driven drone, conquers unmanned flight challenges in simulations.* AI integration vital for military competitiveness and cost efficiency.* Advancements in AI-controlled drones signal an exciting future for military applications.3️⃣ Alibaba Qwen* Alibaba introduces a powerful 7 billion parameter model, outperforming LLaMA-2 7B and possibly 13B.* Ideal for math, coding, and plugin-based tasks, expanding AI's efficiency.* Multifaceted model tailored for Chinese language but shows potential for various languages and applications.🔗 Episode Links* Varda LK99* AirForce AI Drone Flight* Alibaba Qwen* Model to Translate ada-002* CoreWeave - Collateralization of the GPUConnect With Us:Follow us on ThreadsSubscribe to our SubstackFollow us on Twitter:* AI Daily* Farb* Ethan* Conner This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.aidailypod.com
    13:39
  • LK-99 Cont. | Flow2 NeuroImaging | IBM & NASA GeoSpacial AI
    In this Today’s episode of AI Daily, our hosts Conner, Ethan, and Farb continue the discussion of LK-99, an intriguing material with replications in diverse settings, from Russian countertops to superconductivity experiments in China. The discussion revolves around practical implications and the path to usability. Next, they discuss Flow2 Neuroimaging, an innovative helmet offering FMRI-like capabilities, envisioning a future with accessible brain research and AI models. Finally, they discuss the collaboration between IBM and NASA, introducing Privy, a groundbreaking temporal vision transformer leveraging satellite data for predicting crop yields, monitoring disasters, and advancing earth science research.Quick Points1️⃣ LK-99 Cont.* LK-99 replication news: Russian countertops to Chinese scientists exploring superconductivity at room temperature.* Exciting advancements: Levitation and zero resistivity observed, though challenges in scalable usability remain.* Public interest surges, promising potential for future engineering and groundbreaking applications.2️⃣ Flow2 Neuroimaging* Flow2 Neuroimaging device: Compact helmet offers FMRI-like capabilities for brain research and AI models.* Pioneering data collection: Predicting emotions and thoughts, potential AR integration, and revolutionary brain understanding.* AI's role in processing data, opening doors to a new era of human interaction.3️⃣ IBM & NASA GeoSpacial AI* Named, Prithvi, a temporal vision transformer utilizing NASA's vast satellite data.* Applications in predicting crop yields, monitoring natural disasters, and advancing earth science research.* Open-sourced AI with profound implications, a milestone in bridging AI and earth science.🔗 Episode Links* Continuing LK-99* Flow2 Neuroimaging* IBM & NASA Article* IBM & NASA Example* AI in Healthcare* Commercial Vicuna ModelConnect With Us:Follow us on ThreadsSubscribe to our SubstackFollow us on Twitter:* AI Daily* Farb* Ethan* Conner This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.aidailypod.com
    13:26
  • HierVST Voice Cloning | NVIDIA Perfusion | Meta's AudioCraft
    Welcome to AI Daily! Join hosts Farb, Ethan, and Conner as they explore three groundbreaking AI stories First up, HierVST Voice Cloning - Experience zero-shot voice cloning with impressive accuracy using just one audio clip. Next, NVIDIA Perfusion - a small, powerful personalization model for text images, using key locking to maintain consistency. Lastly, Meta's AudioCraft - the fusion of music generation, audio generation, and codecs into one open-source code base, creating high-fidelity outputs.Quick Points1️⃣ HierVST Voice Cloning* Zero-shot voice cloning system achieves accurate outputs with just one audio clip.* Uses hierarchical models for long and short-term generation understanding.* Potential challenges in handling longer clips and need for further fine-tuning.2️⃣ NVIDIA Perfusion* Personalization model for text images with key locking for subject consistency.* Only 100 kilobytes, trains in four minutes, and outperforms other models.* Open-source codebase, but may need improvements for human subjects.3️⃣ Meta’s AudioCraft* Audio generation, music gen, and codecs combined into an open-source codebase.* High-fidelity outputs, 30 seconds of sounds, compressing audio files efficiently.* Meta making strides in audio AI, impressively opens research use for community.🔗 Episode Links* HierVST Voice Cloning* NVIDIA Perfusion* Meta's AudioCraft* ChatGPT String Tweet* Apple App Store/China StoryConnect With Us:Follow us on ThreadsSubscribe to our SubstackFollow us on Twitter:* AI Daily* Farb* Ethan* Conner This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.aidailypod.com
The go-to podcast to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the rapidly changing world of AI. Join us for insights and interviews on the most useful AI tools and how to leverage them to drive your goals forward. www.aidailypod.com
