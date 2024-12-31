AI Agents and the Future of Work

Boosting Sales Efficiency: How AI Agents Are Changing the Game
Dan Ross, former Managing Director of Optimizely and Clinch AGI founder/CEO Uday Chakravarthi discuss the potential of AI in automating administrative tasks and enhancing sales processes, with a focus on the mid-sales pipeline process.
23:58
Effective Efficiency | How Clinch Enhances Collaboration
This week, ShiftCare CEO Mathew Cagney chats with Clinch AGI founder/CEO Uday Chakravarthi about increased follow-up effectiveness and quality collaboration through the use of Clinch AGI.
20:15
“Time Kills Deals” | How ShiftCare Uses Clinch AGI to Boost Productivity and Sales
On this episode, Clinch AGI's Uday Chakravarthi and Natalia Shipkova join Shiftcare Sales Manager Neil Jamieson to discuss how Clinch acts as "another person" on their team, leading to higher sales and overall productivity.
26:19
The Startup Journey | Clinch AGI's Path From $0 to Revenue in Six Months
Atlassian's Annie Lu and Natalie Mendes host as they discuss Clinch AGI's journey from $0 to revenue with founder and CEO Uday Chakravarthi
28:28
"Set it and Forget It" | Utilizing AI To Increase Sales Productivity At Work
Join Clinch AGI Founder & CEO Uday Chakravarthi as he discusses how AI technology helps Breakaway Data's Jory Zemanek "set it and forget it" for everyday tasks.