Just Do It (feat. Behan & Jamie Gifford, Sailing Totem)
In Episode 1, “Just Do It,” join Behan and Jamie Gifford of Sailing Totem as they share the story of starting out on their cruising adventures—from buying a boat and becoming liveaboards exploring the world, to inspiring and educating others to pursue their own dreams on the water. Tune in for valuable insights and inspiration from this dynamic sailing duo!
--------
26:48
Ahoy! Trailer
Brought to you by Cruising World magazine, Ahoy! is the go-to podcast for the best of the sailing and cruising lifestyle. Whether you're new to boating, dreaming of setting sail, or you’re an old salt with years on the water—this is a place where real boaters share stories, laughs, and lessons from the great life afloat with other real boaters. Ahoy!
