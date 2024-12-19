Just Do It (feat. Behan & Jamie Gifford, Sailing Totem)

In Episode 1, “Just Do It,” join Behan and Jamie Gifford of Sailing Totem as they share the story of starting out on their cruising adventures—from buying a boat and becoming liveaboards exploring the world, to inspiring and educating others to pursue their own dreams on the water. Tune in for valuable insights and inspiration from this dynamic sailing duo!