Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on the "AI Labor Force," AI Bubble Risks, & Tech in the New Government
In this episode, Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff sits down with Ann Berry to discuss the company's growing Agentforce product, valuations in the AI sector today and Salesforce's track record in start up investing. Ann also asks Marc if we will see him working with Elon Musk on DOGE, and whether Twitter / X is an asset he wished he'd bought.
$CRM
0:00 START
01:54 The Impact of AgentForce
03:04 AI Bubble and Market Valuations
06:00 AgentForce in Action: Heathrow Airport
07:51 AgentForce vs. Microsoft's CoPilot
09:17 Balancing Human and Digital Workforce
11:47 Government Applications of AgentForce
13:01 Mark Benioff on Public Service and Politics
19:44 Salesforce's Acquisition Strategy
22:37 RTO and Leadership
24:08 Succession Planning at Salesforce
26:43 AI Startups and Industry Leaders
After Earnings is brought to you by Stakeholder Labs and Morning Brew.
For more go to https://www.afterearnings.com.
Follow Us
X: https://twitter.com/AfterEarnings
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@AfterEarnings
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/afterearnings_/
Reach Out
Email: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
How AI Could Impact Your Credit Score with Upstart CEO Dave Girouard
In this episode of After Earnings, Ann speaks with Upstart CEO and co-founder Dave Girouard about how the company uses AI to assess creditworthiness. Dave shares insights on the limitations of FICO scores, Upstart’s data points, recent earnings, and growth strategies.
$UPST
00:00 Start
00:25 Limitations of FICO Scores
00:50 New Approaches by Fintech Companies
01:42 Upstart’s Credit Assessment
02:22 AI and Creditworthiness
05:10 Addressing Bias in Credit Access
06:22 Upstart’s Macroeconomic Insights
09:06 Challenges with Buy Now, Pay Later
10:11 Upstart’s Business Model and Partnerships
13:28 Recent Earnings and Market Reactions
25:13 Future Growth and AI in Lending
Zoetis: The Major Player in the $500B Pet Market You May Not Have Heard Of
The pet industry is growing fast and could reach a global market size of half a trillion dollars by 2032. This episode looks at why people bought more pets during COVID, the trend of treating pets like family, and key public companies in the pet space, like Zoetis. Zoetis Executive Vice President and CFO Wetteny Joseph shares how the company works in both companion and production animal health. He talks about their top products, research investments, use of AI, and strong financial results. Despite challenges, Zoetis keeps pushing for innovation and profit in animal health.
$ZTS
00:00 START
00:26 The Rise of Zoetis in Animal Health
02:10 Zoetis' Focus on Companion Animals
03:21 Innovations in Pet Care Products
05:06 Challenges and Opportunities in Pet Health
09:06 Zoetis' Livestock Business Insights
14:02 Global Market Trends and R&D Priorities
17:41 The Role of AI in Animal Health
Airbnb: New Host Features, Unique listings, and International plans with CBO Dave Stephenson
In this episode of After Earnings, Airbnb’s Chief Business Officer and Former CFO, Dave Stephenson, spoke with Katie and Ann to discuss the company’s unique differentiation strategies, including exclusive listings and a co-host marketplace. He highlights innovative marketing initiatives, a shift from search engine reliance, and the company’s global expansion efforts. Amid regulatory and market challenges, Airbnb celebrates significant growth in rural areas and extended stays, showcasing its value against traditional hotels and marking a milestone of over two billion guest arrivals worldwide.
$ABNB
00:00 START
01:25 Airbnb’s Differentiation Strategy
02:36 Winter Release and Co-Host Marketplace
06:20 Unique Listings and Marketing Strategy
09:52 The Power of Brand Marketing
10:35 Airbnb’s Impact on Major Events
12:14 Navigating Regulatory Challenges
13:48 International Expansion and Market Trends
18:51 Leadership Insights and Future Outlook
Docusign: 1 Billion Users and Why CFO Blake Grayson Is Banking on Agreement Automation
In this episode of After Earnings, Katie Perry and Ann Berry talk with Blake Grayson, CFO of Docusign, about the company's shift from e-signatures to intelligent agreement management. Grayson discusses Docusign's new IAM platform, AI-focused acquisitions like Lexion, and global expansion plans. He also shares insights on financial performance, growth strategies, and how Docusign plans to innovate with its 1.6 million customers. Grayson wraps up by reflecting on his 11 years at Amazon.
$DOCU
00:00 START
01:04 Docusign's Evolution and Vision
02:35 Intelligent Agreement Management Platform
08:10 Go-to-Market Strategy and Competitive Landscape
12:56 Recent Acquisition and AI Integration
20:27 Financial Performance and Market Perception
28:50 Blake Grayson's Career Journey
The stock market has changed. Once dominated by a few huge players, a new wave of engaged retail investors have more influence than ever. After Earnings is the show that connects the modern investor with the executives and decision-makers who are shaping the markets. Join us as we bring the conversations that used to only be available to hedge fund managers to the rest of us.
