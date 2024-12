Zoetis: The Major Player in the $500B Pet Market You May Not Have Heard Of

The pet industry is growing fast and could reach a global market size of half a trillion dollars by 2032. This episode looks at why people bought more pets during COVID, the trend of treating pets like family, and key public companies in the pet space, like Zoetis. Zoetis Executive Vice President and CFO Wetteny Joseph shares how the company works in both companion and production animal health. He talks about their top products, research investments, use of AI, and strong financial results. Despite challenges, Zoetis keeps pushing for innovation and profit in animal health. $ZTS 00:00 START 00:26 The Rise of Zoetis in Animal Health 02:10 Zoetis' Focus on Companion Animals 03:21 Innovations in Pet Care Products 05:06 Challenges and Opportunities in Pet Health 09:06 Zoetis' Livestock Business Insights 14:02 Global Market Trends and R&D Priorities 17:41 The Role of AI in Animal Health