About After Earnings

The stock market has changed. Once dominated by a few huge players, a new wave of engaged retail investors have more influence than ever. After Earnings is the show that connects the modern investor with the executives and decision-makers who are shaping the markets. Join us as we bring the conversations that used to only be available to hedge fund managers to the rest of us.