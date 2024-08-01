Powered by RND
The stock market has changed. Once dominated by a few huge players, a new wave of engaged retail investors have more influence than ever. After Earnings is the ...
  Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on the "AI Labor Force," AI Bubble Risks, & Tech in the New Government
    In this episode, Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff sits down with Ann Berry to discuss the company's growing Agentforce product, valuations in the AI sector today and Salesforce's track record in start up investing. Ann also asks Marc if we will see him working with Elon Musk on DOGE, and whether Twitter / X is an asset he wished he'd bought. $CRM 0:00 START 01:54 The Impact of AgentForce 03:04 AI Bubble and Market Valuations 06:00 AgentForce in Action: Heathrow Airport 07:51 AgentForce vs. Microsoft's CoPilot 09:17 Balancing Human and Digital Workforce 11:47 Government Applications of AgentForce 13:01 Mark Benioff on Public Service and Politics 19:44 Salesforce's Acquisition Strategy 22:37 RTO and Leadership 24:08 Succession Planning at Salesforce 26:43 AI Startups and Industry Leaders
    32:00
  How AI Could Impact Your Credit Score with Upstart CEO Dave Girouard
    In this episode of After Earnings, Ann speaks with Upstart CEO and co-founder Dave Girouard about how the company uses AI to assess creditworthiness. Dave shares insights on the limitations of FICO scores, Upstart's data points, recent earnings, and growth strategies. $UPST 00:00 Start 00:25 Limitations of FICO Scores 00:50 New Approaches by Fintech Companies 01:42 Upstart's Credit Assessment 02:22 AI and Creditworthiness 05:10 Addressing Bias in Credit Access 06:22 Upstart's Macroeconomic Insights 09:06 Challenges with Buy Now, Pay Later 10:11 Upstart's Business Model and Partnerships 13:28 Recent Earnings and Market Reactions 25:13 Future Growth and AI in Lending
    30:47
  Zoetis: The Major Player in the $500B Pet Market You May Not Have Heard Of
    The pet industry is growing fast and could reach a global market size of half a trillion dollars by 2032. This episode looks at why people bought more pets during COVID, the trend of treating pets like family, and key public companies in the pet space, like Zoetis. Zoetis Executive Vice President and CFO Wetteny Joseph shares how the company works in both companion and production animal health. He talks about their top products, research investments, use of AI, and strong financial results. Despite challenges, Zoetis keeps pushing for innovation and profit in animal health. $ZTS 00:00 START  00:26 The Rise of Zoetis in Animal Health 02:10 Zoetis' Focus on Companion Animals 03:21 Innovations in Pet Care Products 05:06 Challenges and Opportunities in Pet Health 09:06 Zoetis' Livestock Business Insights 14:02 Global Market Trends and R&D Priorities 17:41 The Role of AI in Animal Health
    24:38
  Airbnb: New Host Features, Unique listings, and International plans with CBO Dave Stephenson
    In this episode of After Earnings, Airbnb's Chief Business Officer and Former CFO, Dave Stephenson, spoke with Katie and Ann to discuss the company's unique differentiation strategies, including exclusive listings and a co-host marketplace. He highlights innovative marketing initiatives, a shift from search engine reliance, and the company's global expansion efforts. Amid regulatory and market challenges, Airbnb celebrates significant growth in rural areas and extended stays, showcasing its value against traditional hotels and marking a milestone of over two billion guest arrivals worldwide. $ABNB 00:00 START 01:25 Airbnb's Differentiation Strategy 02:36 Winter Release and Co-Host Marketplace 06:20 Unique Listings and Marketing Strategy 09:52 The Power of Brand Marketing 10:35 Airbnb's Impact on Major Events 12:14 Navigating Regulatory Challenges 13:48 International Expansion and Market Trends 18:51 Leadership Insights and Future Outlook
    24:42
  Docusign: 1 Billion Users and Why CFO Blake Grayson Is Banking on Agreement Automation
    In this episode of After Earnings, Katie Perry and Ann Berry talk with Blake Grayson, CFO of Docusign, about the company's shift from e-signatures to intelligent agreement management. Grayson discusses Docusign's new IAM platform, AI-focused acquisitions like Lexion, and global expansion plans. He also shares insights on financial performance, growth strategies, and how Docusign plans to innovate with its 1.6 million customers. Grayson wraps up by reflecting on his 11 years at Amazon. $DOCU 00:00 START 01:04 Docusign's Evolution and Vision 02:35 Intelligent Agreement Management Platform 08:10 Go-to-Market Strategy and Competitive Landscape 12:56 Recent Acquisition and AI Integration 20:27 Financial Performance and Market Perception 28:50 Blake Grayson's Career Journey
About After Earnings

The stock market has changed. Once dominated by a few huge players, a new wave of engaged retail investors have more influence than ever. After Earnings is the show that connects the modern investor with the executives and decision-makers who are shaping the markets. Join us as we bring the conversations that used to only be available to hedge fund managers to the rest of us.

