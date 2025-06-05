Send us a textRecorded live in-studio near Windsor Castle, England. This episode features Austin Vince, a legendary traveler, storyteller, filmmaker, rally master, film festival organizer, musician, math teacher, and an all-around great guy. We discuss topics such as Mondo Enduro, Tera Circa, Mondo Sahara, Mega Mondo, the Road of Bones, the Zilov Gap, the Old Summer Road, the VINCE rally, and the art of teaching IT effectively, aka fake it till you make it.Austin Vince HOME PAGEAfter the interview, Taylor and Aaron chat about the upcoming changes in the 2026 ADV Cannonball Rally over a few beers.Support the showSupport us directly on Patreon HERE Buy us a Coffee HERE The Motorcycle Book and Film Clubs. The Living List Document GOOGLE DOCContact the Podcast [email protected]
