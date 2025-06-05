Powered by RND
ADV Motorcycle Cannonball
ADV Motorcycle Cannonball

Aaron Pufal & Taylor Lawson
LeisureAutomotiveSportsSociety & Culture
ADV Motorcycle Cannonball
  • CREW SHOW - Skog Rally, Sweden Field Notes & ADV Cannonball News
    Taylor and friends attended the 2025 Skog Rally in Sweden and interviewed several attendees in our Field Notes segment.
    1:27:38
  • Sam Manicom live from the Ace Cafe, London & ADV Cannonball News
    Sam Manicom and Aaron Pufal meet at the iconic Ace Cafe for a chat about Sam's volume of work. We discuss **Into Africa**, **Under Asian Skies**, **Distant Suns**, **Tortillas to Totems**, **The Moment Collectors**, and **The Moment Collectors ASIA**. Sam can be heard often on the Adventure Rider Radio Raw show, check it out!
    1:39:03
  • Blood Bikers (not what you think) live from the UK and ADV Cannonball Rally News!
    Special guest, Alex Chalmers, Chair, Nationwide Association of Blood Bikes. Recorded live in Surrey, UK in the SURREY PODCAST STUDIO. Music provided and authorized by Austin Vince, UK.
    51:23
  • Austin Vince live in Windsor Castle, England - 2025/26 ADV Cannonball News
    Recorded live in-studio near Windsor Castle, England. This episode features Austin Vince, a legendary traveler, storyteller, filmmaker, rally master, film festival organizer, musician, math teacher, and an all-around great guy. We discuss topics such as Mondo Enduro, Tera Circa, Mondo Sahara, Mega Mondo, the Road of Bones, the Zilov Gap, the Old Summer Road, the VINCE rally, and the art of teaching IT effectively, aka fake it till you make it.

After the interview, Taylor and Aaron chat about the upcoming changes in the 2026 ADV Cannonball Rally over a few beers.
    1:33:30
  • Charley Boorman Long Way Home Interview, 59 Club in London and 2025/26 Pre-Ride Report with Hunter Wray
    Charley Boorman appears on the podcast to talk about Long Way Home, which drops tomorrow on Apple TV+. Aaron travels to East London to meet the members of the iconic 59 Club. Hunter Wray from the ADV VETS calls in and gives a ride report about the 2025 and 2026 ADV Cannonball Rally Route.
Interviewing adventure motorcycle creators and authors is a key feature of the podcast. Aaron and Taylor speak with adventure travelers from various backgrounds, aiming to inspire listeners to embark on their own journeys. The duo often discusses a wide range of motorsports, including motorcycle rallies, TSD rallies, checkpoint events, and anything related to adrenaline and horsepower!
LeisureAutomotiveSportsSociety & CulturePlaces & Travel

