Matt
BusinessLeisure
  • Liquidity 101: When To Get Out of Sports Cards
    Send us a textIn this episode of Slabnomics, host Matt Worley breaks down one of the most misunderstood concepts in the hobby — liquidity — and why it separates collectors who profit from those who get stuck holding bags.You’ll learn how market velocity, price discovery, and consolidation cycles drive card prices across every tier — from high-end grails to $20 slabs — and why understanding liquidity is the ultimate advantage for sports-card investors.Matt explains how sales velocity, buyer pools, and timing exits determine whether your portfolio compounds or stalls, drawing parallels between the card market and financial market theory. If you’ve ever wondered when to sell, when to hold, and why the whales always move first, this episode is your blueprint.Whether you trade soccer cards, football cards, basketball cards, or baseball cards, Slabnomics teaches you how to think like a market operator — not a speculator.👉 Topics Covered:What liquidity really means in sports cardsHow high-end sales spark mid-tier and low-end market movementThe link between sales velocity and compound returnsWhy consolidation is a natural part of every collector’s journeyFrameworks for smarter buying and faster selling🎧 Listen to Slabnomics — where collecting meets investing and market theory for the modern hobbyist. 🎥Youtube📸Instagram
  • How to Understand Changing Markets Ft. Ryan Alford
    Send us a textOn this episode of Slabnomics, Matt sits down with Ryan Alford — serial entrepreneur, marketing titan, and host of “Right About Now” and the new “Trading Cards & Collectibles” podcast — to talk hobby growth, storytelling, and where the market is headed next.🔑 What you’ll learn• How a Walmart pack rip with his four sons pulled Ryan back into the hobby• The attention economy: why “document, don’t overproduce” wins on YouTube/shorts• Collecting vs. investing: intention, PC boxes, and building value on purpose• Blue-ocean opportunities in storytelling (beyond comps and breaks)• 12–24 month outlook: Fanatics/Topps vs. Panini licensing impacts on football, basketball, baseball (and how marketing changes demand)• Teaching kids business through cards: e-commerce, content, and flipping fundamentals🧩 Episode highlights• Nostalgia + new money + family time = hobby tailwinds• The real role of attention (and why the least-expected videos often pop)• Why storytellers (not just breakers) will win the next wave• Market structure matters: licensing, autographs, and league alignment• Collect first, profit second — how to keep both lanes healthy⏱️ CHAPTERS0:00 Intro — who is Ryan Alford0:54 Back into cards via a Walmart rip (family story)3:21 First big hits 5:00 Why it clicked now for the kids + business lessons8:19 Macro tailwinds & mainstream attention10:39 NFL chat + fandom11:51 The attention economy explained (smartphone + 5G + platforms)15:24 Creator reality: what actually breaks through15:59 Why launch a hobby podcast (access + audience)18:56 Authenticity over perfection21:55 Storytelling as blue ocean in the hobby24:49 Identity and collecting26:56 Collecting vs. investing (intention matters)31:28 Business lens: treating cards like a market you love31:43 The next 1–2 years: Fanatics/Topps vs. Panini35:49 Consumer outcomes & bigger players entering36:42 Marketing: why Fanatics changes the game37:58 Wrap + takeaways38:25 Where to find Ryan38:55 Sign-off👤 GuestRyan Alford — @RyanAlford • RyanAlford.comPodcasts: “Right About Now” (marketing/business) • “Trading Cards & Collectibles Podcast”🎙️ HostMatt (Slabnomics) — slabnomics.com • @Slabnomics across platforms👇 Join the conversationWhat’s your best family pack-rip memory — and are you collecting or investing this season (or both)? Drop it below and tell us why.👍 If this helped: like, subscribe, and hit the bell.🗞️ Get the Slabnomics newsletter: slabnomics.com🎧 Listen on Apple/Spotify: search “Slabnomics” 🎥Youtube📸Instagram
  • 🚨Huge New Comp, Bubbles, and a Cheatsheet on 2014 Prizm Pricing🚨
    Send us a textSlabnomics is here to help sports card enthusiasts make better financial decisions.In this practical, numbers-first workshop, Matt breaks down how to evaluate cards using real comps, pop data, and market velocity—through the lens of the foundational 2014 Panini World Cup Prizm set. We compare soccer vs. football Prizm set values, dissect the Messi/Ronaldo “Matchups” grails, and map how domino sales (Fanatics Collect, eBay, Goldin) become forward indicators for the next leg up.What you’ll learnSet-level valuation: Why 2014 WC Prizm’s total auction value outpaces 2012 Prizm Football—and what a “top-heavy” soccer market really means.Card-level pricing logic: How silver, blue, red, and unnumbered Pulsars behave across Messi, Ronaldo, and Matchups—including why Matchups silvers command a monster premium.Population + rarity effects: How PSA pop growth (e.g., Messi silver 10s 21 → 39) changes pricing power and where scarcity still bites (e.g., Matchups red /149 with ~12% gem rate).Forecasting with comps: Using anchor comps (2020–2022) + soccer index levels to normalize time periods and project next sales (e.g., Messi Silver PSA 10, Matchups PSA 10s).Bubbles vs. tailwinds: Why today’s run-up is not COVID 2.0—and how World Cup demand + Fanatics era liquidity filter down from whales to the rest of the market.Practical buy/sell timing: Which signals to watch (domino auctions, pop stability, color-match premiums) and why liquidity windows beat “top-tick” fantasies.Chapters00:00 Intro: Why a practical valuation workshop 02:10 How to navigate PSA set pages to assess full-set value 05:12 2014 WC Prizm vs 2012 Prizm Football (total auction value shocker) 08:30 Building the Messi/Ronaldo/Matchups spreadsheet (silvers, blues, reds, Pulsars) 14:20 Silver PSA 10s: $34k Matchups vs $17k Messi vs $7.2k Ronaldo (timing-adjusted) 19:45 Pop growth & rarity: why some 2021 comps look “off” (and how to normalize) 24:10 Live indicators: Fanatics Collect Messi Silver 10; Goldin Matchups silver/red 30:05 Bubble talk vs sector tailwinds (World Cup, Fanatics, whales → mid-tier) 36:20 Playbook: spotting the next domino and managing exits 41:30 Recap + where Slabnomics is taking this (site + tools)Tools & sources referencedPSA population + set pages for total auction valueCard Ladder index levels for time normalizationFanatics Collect / Goldin / eBay for live compsGemRate for pop-growth contextWho this is forCollectors and investors who want data-driven conviction on soccer’s flagship set; anyone deciding between holding grails vs. compounding velocity in the Fanatics era.Call to actionJoin the Slabnomics waitlist for the spreadsheet + ongoing dashboards: Slabnomics.comSubscribe for surprise drops and follow-up comp breakdownsInstagram: @slabnomics 2014 Panini Prizm World Cup, Messi Ronaldo Matchups, Messi Silver PSA 10, Ronaldo Silver PSA 10, 2012 Prizm Football set value, PSA population report, GemRate pop growth, Card Ladder index, Fanatics Collect auction, Goldin Auctions, soccer card market 2025, monetary velocity cards, color-match premium, numbered parallels, Pulsar / Blue / Red Prizm. 🎥Youtube📸Instagram
  • Creating Hobby Content Ft. Stockn_trade
    Send us a textIn this episode of Slabnomics, Matt sits down with Raul Bustamante — better known as Stockn_Trade on Instagram — to talk about sports cards, content creation, and the evolving market. Raul shares how his background as an actor helped him bring authenticity and humor into the hobby, why being yourself always wins against the algorithm, and how he went from collecting baseball and basketball to diving headfirst into soccer cards.We explore:Raul’s content journey, from COVID hobbyist to one of Instagram’s most creative voices in the card world.The importance of authenticity in content and collecting, and why younger audiences spot fakes instantly.The rise of soccer cards, Erling Haaland’s “Shaquille O’Neal effect,” and how market cycles around the World Cup create unique buying and selling opportunities.Insights into the delicate ecosystem of the hobby — collectors, flippers, breakers, and repacks all playing vital roles.Why timing, liquidity, and strategy matter more than hype when navigating card markets across sports.If you’re a collector, flipper, or creator looking to grow in the hobby, this episode is packed with lessons on authenticity, market cycles, and building content that resonates.👉 Follow Raul on Instagram & TikTok: @stockn_trade 👉 Subscribe for more episodes of Slabnomics covering sports cards, investing, and market psychology.sports cards podcast, soccer cards, Erling Haaland cards, Messi rookie, sports card investing, content creation tips, Instagram sports card creators, StockN_Trade interview, card market cycles, World Cup card investing, Raul Bustamante 🎥Youtube📸Instagram
  • Elite Collecting Moves Ft. RodmanPC
    Send us a textHow Scarcity, Timing, and Community Built an Elite Sports Card CollectionRigorous, candid, and collector-first. In this Slabnomics episode, Matt sits down with RodmanPC—a Honduras-based super-collector with one of the strongest Lionel Messi collections in the world—to break down how he pivoted from Michael Jordan 90s inserts to modern soccer grails. We cover the realities of collecting internationally (ShipMyCards, Card Hobby storage), building trust for private deals, and why consolidation into true grails beats stacking mid-tier slabs.You’ll hear how Rodman mapped Jordan’s market structure (BGS 9.5, 90s inserts) onto Messi’s ecosystem (Topps Chrome Gold /50, Red /10, Superfractors 1/1, and ultra-scarce Barcelona game-used patch autos), and why scarcity + global demand make Messi’s top cards structurally different from high-pop Jordan rookies. We also dig into market cycles—why he prefers bear markets, how to time buys around the World Cup 2026 window, and why educated capital is holding, not dumping.What you’ll learnHow an international collector builds reputation and executes big deals despite logisticsThe exact pivots from Jordan to Messi: scarcity, print runs, and category leadershipWhen to buy/sell around major events (“buy the rumor, sell the news”)Why small group chats and community intel create real edgeThe case for consolidation: 10–50 slabs → 1 grailKey topics Messi cards, Barcelona game-used patch autos, Topps Chrome Gold/Red/Superfractor, Mega Cracks vs 1986 Fleer pop math, private transactions, ShipMyCards, Card Hobby, Chris McGill (HOJ) stories, price discovery, Fanatics Fest, World Cup 2026 effects, timing cycles after NFL/NBA seasons.Chapters 00:00 Intro & Honduras collector reality 02:00 Logistics: ShipMyCards, Card Hobby, bulk shipping 03:30 Community edge: group chats, private deals, HOJ story 10:30 Pivot: Jordan → Messi (scarcity framework) 18:30 Market structure: Golds, Reds, 1/1s, game-used patches 19:50 Cycles: spikes, dips, and auction dynamics 29:30 Playbook: consolidation and World Cup timingIf you enjoy data-driven card strategy—subscribe and share this with a collector who's not afraid to make moves. lionel messi cards, messi superfractor, barcelona patch auto, mega cracks 2004, michael jordan inserts, bgs 9.5, prism gold, prism blue color match, soccer card market, world cup 2026, fanatics fest, private deals sports cards, shipmycards, card hobby, slabnomics 🎥Youtube📸Instagram
About Slabnomics

Finance-Bro turned Card Bird explores the intersection of collecting, investment, and market theory for sports cards. Think Financial Analyst meets Sports Card Collector.New Episodes drop Tuesdays @ 7 AM CST.
BusinessLeisureSportsHobbiesInvesting

