How to Understand Changing Markets Ft. Ryan Alford

On this episode of Slabnomics, Matt sits down with Ryan Alford — serial entrepreneur, marketing titan, and host of "Right About Now" and the new "Trading Cards & Collectibles" podcast — to talk hobby growth, storytelling, and where the market is headed next.🔑 What you'll learn• How a Walmart pack rip with his four sons pulled Ryan back into the hobby• The attention economy: why "document, don't overproduce" wins on YouTube/shorts• Collecting vs. investing: intention, PC boxes, and building value on purpose• Blue-ocean opportunities in storytelling (beyond comps and breaks)• 12–24 month outlook: Fanatics/Topps vs. Panini licensing impacts on football, basketball, baseball (and how marketing changes demand)• Teaching kids business through cards: e-commerce, content, and flipping fundamentals🧩 Episode highlights• Nostalgia + new money + family time = hobby tailwinds• The real role of attention (and why the least-expected videos often pop)• Why storytellers (not just breakers) will win the next wave• Market structure matters: licensing, autographs, and league alignment• Collect first, profit second — how to keep both lanes healthy⏱️ CHAPTERS0:00 Intro — who is Ryan Alford0:54 Back into cards via a Walmart rip (family story)3:21 First big hits 5:00 Why it clicked now for the kids + business lessons8:19 Macro tailwinds & mainstream attention10:39 NFL chat + fandom11:51 The attention economy explained (smartphone + 5G + platforms)15:24 Creator reality: what actually breaks through15:59 Why launch a hobby podcast (access + audience)18:56 Authenticity over perfection21:55 Storytelling as blue ocean in the hobby24:49 Identity and collecting26:56 Collecting vs. investing (intention matters)31:28 Business lens: treating cards like a market you love31:43 The next 1–2 years: Fanatics/Topps vs. Panini35:49 Consumer outcomes & bigger players entering36:42 Marketing: why Fanatics changes the game37:58 Wrap + takeaways38:25 Where to find Ryan38:55 Sign-off👤 GuestRyan Alford — @RyanAlford • RyanAlford.comPodcasts: "Right About Now" (marketing/business) • "Trading Cards & Collectibles Podcast"🎙️ HostMatt (Slabnomics)