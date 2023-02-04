Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast in the App
Listen to ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast

ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast

Podcast ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast
Podcast ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast

ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast

Jeremy Penter
add
The Best Gaming podcast is a combination of 6 years, 4 friends, 1 of Youtubes top-rated videogame reviewers. Karak with ACG and his friends sit down to discuss ... More
LeisureVideo Games
The Best Gaming podcast is a combination of 6 years, 4 friends, 1 of Youtubes top-rated videogame reviewers. Karak with ACG and his friends sit down to discuss ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 423
  • The Best Gaming Podcast #390(Fixed) Will there be a PS5 Lite and Xbox Series X...X? Unrecord is the best-looking game ever, Dead Island 2 Review Debacle, Crappy Game Companies and 2023 games discussi
    The Best Gaming Podcast #390 Uncrecord is the best looking game ever, Dead Island 2 Review Debacle, Crappy Game Companies, Audio for games, 2023 discussion, Why do Musicians have so many guitars and more Will There be a PS5 Lite and Xbox Series X...X? Will there be a PS5 Lite and Xbox Series X...X? Unrecord is the best-looking game ever, Dead Island 2 Review Debacle, Crappy Game Companies and 2023 games discussion more Dead Island 2 ACG Review https://youtu.be/5BIi79lW_9I Dead Island 2 written version Dead Island 2 was Worth the Wait (acgamer.net) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019), it is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on April 28, 2023.[1] It will be the final Star Wars game published during Electronic Arts' exclusivity contract with Lucasfilm, which is set to expire later in the year.[2] Dead Island 2 takes place in Los Angeles and San Francisco. The game's combat has different mechanics than its predecessors. Dead Island 2 also includes several features from its predecessors, such as the "rage" and crafting systems. Developer(s)Dambuster Studios[a]Publisher(s)Deep SilverSeriesDead IslandEngineUnreal Engine 4[1]Platform(s) PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5 Windows Xbox One Xbox Series X/S 2 thoughts, Crappy Game Publisher PR, Companies Buying Companies, Unrecord Gameplay, The future of games headphones, earbuds, earphones, in-ear monitors and game audio. The Best Gaming Podcast 388 - Final Fantasy versus all other JRPGs, Handhelds, DLSS, FSR and Native, Microsoft versus Sony, Amazon Affiliate https://amzn.to/3XuHcL8 Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK9_x1DImhU-eolIay5rb2Q/ Final Fantasy versus other JRPGs We talk about DLSS versus FSR and native and which matters, we talk about the games media and more Follow me @jeremypenter on twitter Amazon Affiliate https://amzn.to/3XuHcL8 us this for any shopping if you don't want to worry about specific links from Jonny or Karak Buying  a game on Epic use the ACG creator code KARAK-ACG My Gaming and News  Webpage https://www.acgamer.net/ All my links  https://linktr.ee/ACG_Karak Follow me on Twitter for reviews and info  @jeremypenter JOIN the ACG Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/ACGVids/ https://www.patreon.com/AngryCentaurGaming --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/acg/message
    4/23/2023
    3:09:37
  • The Best Gaming Podcast #390 Game Publishing Companies Sometimes Suck, Dead Island 2 Thoughts, Crappy Game Publisher PR, Companies Buying Companies, Unrecord Gameplay, The future of games
    The Best Gaming Podcast #390 Dead Island 2 thoughts, Crappy Game Publisher PR, Companies Buying Companies, Unrecord Gameplay, The future of games headphones, earbuds, earphones, in-ear monitors and game audio. The Best Gaming Podcast 388 - Final Fantasy versus all other JRPGs, Handhelds, DLSS, FSR and Native, Microsoft versus Sony, Amazon Affiliate https://amzn.to/3XuHcL8 Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK9_x1DImhU-eolIay5rb2Q/ Final Fantasy versus other JRPGs We talk about DLSS versus FSR and native and which matters, we talk about the games media and more Follow me @jeremypenter on twitter Amazon Affiliate https://amzn.to/3XuHcL8 us this for any shopping if you don't want to worry about specific links from Jonny or Karak Buying  a game on Epic use the ACG creator code KARAK-ACG My Gaming and News  Webpage https://www.acgamer.net/ All my links  https://linktr.ee/ACG_Karak Follow me on Twitter for reviews and info  @jeremypenter JOIN the ACG Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/ACGVids/ https://www.patreon.com/AngryCentaurGaming --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/acg/message
    4/21/2023
    3:09:47
  • The ACG Best Gaming Podcast #389 - Final Fantasy 16 State of Play impressions, Sonys handheld device, Redfall 30fps , Suicide Squad Delayed, Zelda FPS, Horizon Forbidden west expansion and more
    The Best Gaming Podcast 389 - Final Fantasy 16 State of Play impressions, Sonys handheld device, Redfall 30fps , Suicide Squad Delayed, Zelda FPS, Horizon Forbidden west expansion and more versus all other JRPGs, Handhelds, DLSS, FSR and Native, Microsoft versus Sony, Amazon Affiliate https://amzn.to/3XuHcL8 Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK9_x1DImhU-eolIay5rb2Q/ Final Fantasy versus other JRPGs We talk about DLSS versus FSR and native and which matters, we talk about the games media and more Follow me @jeremypenter on twitter Amazon Affiliate https://amzn.to/3XuHcL8 us this for any shopping if you don't want to worry about specific links from Jonny or Karak Buying  a game on Epic use the ACG creator code KARAK-ACG My Gaming and News  Webpage https://www.acgamer.net/ All my links  https://linktr.ee/ACG_Karak Follow me on Twitter for reviews and info  @jeremypenter JOIN the ACG Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/ACGVids/ https://www.patreon.com/AngryCentaurGaming --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/acg/message
    4/14/2023
    2:55:19
  • The Best Gaming Podcast #388 - How much has the game's media changed? Is Final Fantasy the best JRPG? Future tech. Microsoft versus Sony. Gene Park and Mike Williams Guest Hosts
    How much has the game's media changed, is Final Fantasy the best JRPG? DLSS, FSR, versus native and tech future. Microsoft versus Sony. Gaming Journalism. @AutomaticZen The Best Gaming Podcast 388 - Final Fantasy versus all other JRPGs, Handhelds, DLSS, FSR and Native, Microsoft versus Sony, Amazon Affiliate https://amzn.to/3XuHcL8 Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK9_x1DImhU-eolIay5rb2Q/ Final Fantasy versus other JRPGs We talk about DLSS versus FSR and native and which matters, we talk about the games media and more Follow me @jeremypenter on twitter Amazon Affiliate https://amzn.to/3XuHcL8 us this for any shopping if you don't want to worry about specific links from Jonny or Karak Buying  a game on Epic use the ACG creator code KARAK-ACG My Gaming and News  Webpage https://www.acgamer.net/ All my links  https://linktr.ee/ACG_Karak Follow me on Twitter for reviews and info  @jeremypenter JOIN the ACG Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/ACGVids/ https://www.patreon.com/AngryCentaurGaming --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/acg/message
    4/8/2023
    3:00:09
  • The Best Gaming Podcast #387(Video Resync) Zelda Is Looking Dope, E3 Canceled for Good Reason, PSVR2 sales disappoint, Last of US PC Is In Terrible Shape, and more with ACG and Friends!
    The Best Gaming Podcast 387 - Zelda Is Looking Dope, E3 Canceled for Good Reason, PSVR2 sales disappoint, Last of US PC Is In Terrible Shape, and more with ACG and Friends! Amazon Affiliate https://amzn.to/3XuHcL8 Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK9_x1DImhU-eolIay5rb2Q/ The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom[b] is an upcoming 2023 action-adventure game developed by Nintendo EPD and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. A sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017), Tears of the Kingdom retains many aspects of its predecessor, including the open-world environment of Hyrule, which has been expanded to allow for more vertical exploration. Link, the protagonist of Tears of the Kingdom, is joined by Zelda and is opposed by a malevolent force that seeks to destroy Hyrule. Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us™, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey. E3 (short for Electronic Entertainment Expo or Electronic Entertainment Experience in 2021) is a trade event for the video game industry in the United States.[2] The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) organizes and presents E3, https://store.steampowered.com/app/1888930/The_Last_of_Us_Part_I/ The PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) is a virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 home video game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment released on February 22, 2023 Resident Evil 4[a] is a 2023 survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. A remake of the 2005 game Resident Evil 4, it was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on March 24, 2023. Players control the US agent Leon S. Kennedy, Team ACG covers all kinds of videogame discussions this week with special guest YOU! Follow me @jeremypenter on twitter Amazon Affiliate https://amzn.to/3XuHcL8 us this for any shopping if you don't want to worry about specific links from Jonny or Karak Buying  a game on Epic use the ACG creator code KARAK-ACG My Gaming and News  Webpage https://www.acgamer.net/ All my links  https://linktr.ee/ACG_Karak Follow me on Twitter for reviews and info  @jeremypenter JOIN the ACG Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/ACGVids/ https://www.patreon.com/AngryCentaurGaming --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/acg/message
    4/2/2023
    3:20:52

More Leisure podcasts

About ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast

The Best Gaming podcast is a combination of 6 years, 4 friends, 1 of Youtubes top-rated videogame reviewers. Karak with ACG and his friends sit down to discuss video games, explain the Behind the Scenes moments, and have the best Friday you can have. Tired of a bunch of influencers fame wh*ring off one another. Join normal gamers about games. Amazing discussion is created that's what. Join The Best Gaming Podcast with ACG. Come in, sit down, and enjoy the BEST GAMING PODCAST https://www.youtube.com/user/AngryCentaurGaming [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast, The Fan Thing and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast

ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

ACG - The Best Gaming Podcast: Podcasts in Family