The Best Gaming Podcast 387 - Zelda Is Looking Dope, E3 Canceled for Good Reason, PSVR2 sales disappoint, Last of US PC Is In Terrible Shape, and more with ACG and Friends!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom[b] is an upcoming 2023 action-adventure game developed by Nintendo EPD and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. A sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017), Tears of the Kingdom retains many aspects of its predecessor, including the open-world environment of Hyrule, which has been expanded to allow for more vertical exploration. Link, the protagonist of Tears of the Kingdom, is joined by Zelda and is opposed by a malevolent force that seeks to destroy Hyrule.

Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us™, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.

E3 (short for Electronic Entertainment Expo or Electronic Entertainment Experience in 2021) is a trade event for the video game industry in the United States.[2] The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) organizes and presents E3,

The PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) is a virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 home video game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment released on February 22, 2023

Resident Evil 4[a] is a 2023 survival horror game developed and published by Capcom. A remake of the 2005 game Resident Evil 4, it was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S on March 24, 2023. Players control the US agent Leon S. Kennedy,

Team ACG covers all kinds of videogame discussions this week with special guest YOU!