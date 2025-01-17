On this episode we chat with Robin Gilliam from FASAB about the new standard, SFFAS 64 - Management’s Discussion and Analysis: Rescission and Replacement of SFFAS 15. Robin will also be rolling out a training program to the agencies in February, listen to learn more!
25:30
Episode 138: Budgeting at DHS
On this episode, we discuss budgeting at DHS with Jose Fabre. We discuss budget tool modernization and budgeting at the Department level versus at a DHS Component.
36:40
Episode 137: Budgeting and Performance at DOT
On this episode, we chat with Saesha Carlile, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget and Programs, at the Department of Transportation! Links to documents discussed on the podcast are included here:
• Learning Agenda Main Page: Learning Agenda: FY 2024-2026 | US Department of Transportation
• Document: US DOT Learning Agenda: FY 2024-2026
• FY 2025 Evaluation Plan: FY 2025 Evaluation Plan | US Department of Transportation
• Performance Plans: DOT Budget and Performance Documents | US Department of Transportation
33:13
Episode 136: AGA TTS 2024
On this episode, we chat with Michael Huffman, Sr. VP at cBEYONDData, and one of the organizers of this years' AGA Technology Transformation Summit. The TTS is taking place November 6th, there's still time to sign up! AGA - TTS Home (agacgfm.org)
15:48
Episode 135: 2024 Internal Control and Fraud Training
On today's episode, we chatted about the 2024 Internal Control and Fraud Training with AGA's CEO, Ann Ebberts. Tune in to hear about this year's topics and why you should attend! Click here to register: AGA - Fraud 2024 Home (agacgfm.org)
