Dr Phil LIVE! is back and coming to you from where it all started at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, California. Jump in for unstoppable funny with T.J. Miller, Josh Wolf, Jacob Wolf, Jeremiah Dematteis, "Darwin" and a super special surprise guest! Adam Ray as Dr. Phil T.J. Miller as himself Josh Wolf as himself Jacob Wolf as himself GUEST SURPRISE Jeremiah Dematteis as magician Jeremiah Watkins as Darwin Crew: (in credits order) Produced, Written, and Directed by Adam Ray Makeup by Jennifer Aspinall Show Technician Stephen Hauser Sound Mixers Jordan Diaz & Jon "JT" Taylor Post Sound Mix by Tim Franklin Special thanks to The Comedy Store