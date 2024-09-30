#790 - Dr Phil LIVE! With Jay Leno, Wayne Brady, & Jaleel White | Holiday Special Part One
Dr Phil is coming into the Holidays HOT with this two part special featuring Jay Leno, Wayne Brady, Jaleel White, Tony Hawk, Brad Williams, the Grinch, Santa and all wrapped up in a big @TheComedyStore gift bag!
Be sure to come back for Part Two!
"We'll keep it right here."
Written and directed by Adam Ray
Adam Ray as Dr. Phil @adamraycomedy @AboutLastNightPodcast
Jay Leno as Himself @jaylenosgarage
Wayne Brady as Himself @theofficialwaynebrady8023
Jaleel White as Himself
Opening comedian, Gary Cannon
Produced by Adam Ray
Producer Norman Parker
Executive Producers Jack Fink, Barrett Leigh
Makeup by Scott Wheeler
Show Technician, Set Designer, Stephen Hauser
Sound Recordists, Jordan Diaz & Jon “JT” Taylor
Post Audio mix, Tim Franklin
Motion Graphics, Colby Cusik
--------
1:21:38
#789 - NETFLIX ROAST & Jelly Roll's Birthday Party
Adam Ray is back with an all new About Last Night podcast and talks about the new Netflix Roast of 2024 where he appears as Joe Biden, going to Jelly Roll's birthday party in Nashville, roasting the Seattle Seahawks and more!
This episode is sponsored by:
Follow Adam @AdamRayComedy
Subscribe to the About Last Night YouTube channel - tinyurl.com/alnpodcast
--------
50:31
#788 - Dr. Phil LIVE! with T.J. Miller, Josh Wolf, and a Surprise Guest!
Dr Phil LIVE! is back and coming to you from where it all started at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, California. Jump in for unstoppable funny with T.J. Miller, Josh Wolf, Jacob Wolf, Jeremiah Dematteis, "Darwin" and a super special surprise guest!
This episode is sponsored by:
"We'll keep it right here."
Adam Ray as Dr. Phil
T.J. Miller as himself @tjmiller
Josh Wolf as himself @joshwolfcomedy
Jacob Wolf as himself
GUEST SURPRISE
Jeremiah Dematteis as magician
Jeremiah Watkins as Darwin @jeremiahwatkins @standupots @TrailerTalesPod
Gary Cannon, Opening Comedian
Crew: (in credits order)
Produced, Written, and Directed by Adam Ray
Makeup by Jennifer Aspinall
Show Technician Stephen Hauser
Sound Mixers Jordan Diaz & Jon "JT" Taylor
Post Sound Mix by Tim Franklin
Special thanks to
The Comedy Store @TheComedyStore
Amanda Ray
Jon Sosis
--------
2:01:12
#787 - Dr Phil LIVE! with Jim Norton, Kevin Ryan & H. Foley from "Are You Garbage," & Josh Adam Meyers
Dr Phil LIVE! is coming out of Capital One Hall in D.C. with the "Are You Garbage" guys and Jim Norton! Also, Josh Adam Meyers makes a wild appearance!
"We'll keep it right here."
Adam Ray as Dr. Phil @adamraycomedy
Jim Norton as Himself
Kevin Ryan & H. Foley as Themselves @AreYouGarbage
Josh Adam Meyers as Himself
Jeremiah Watkins as The Garbage Man @jeremiahwatkins @TrailerTalesPod @standupots
Crew:
Produced, Written, and Directed by Adam Ray
Makeup by Jennifer Aspinall
Live Audio Recording by Tarcisio Longobardi
Post-Production Audio by Cory Choy Silver Sound
Special thanks to
Amanda Ray
Capital One Hall
Jack Fink
Norman Parker
Van Corona
Jon Sosis
--------
1:32:41
#786 - Dr Phil LIVE! With Jason Biggs, Jessica Kirson & Godfrey
Dr Phil LIVE! is coming out of Beacon Theater in NYC with interviews from Jason Biggs, Jessica Kirson, Godfrey, and, of course, The Pie! Also, a very special performance by Johnny Rzeznik of The Goo Goo Dolls.
Sponsors:
"We'll keep it right here."
