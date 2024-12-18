When it comes to healing the brokenness, trauma, hurt, and even scrapes and bruises our families experience - our homes should be the first and best place where...

About A Home That Heals

When it comes to healing the brokenness, trauma, hurt, and even scrapes and bruises our families experience - our homes should be the first and best place where healing can occur. Family is the structure God provided for all the things we need to be healthy, joyful people. So it makes sense that he will help us create homes that heal. This podcast will focus on the things God gives us as tools - His truth, time, food, nature, animals, and relationships.