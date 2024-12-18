In the season 3 finale, Dee and Brie talk about how their lives have changed now that they live together in a multi-generational home. Living together on the same farm and house, has its ups and downs, but do the benefits out weigh the down sides? Watch and find out.
Show Notes:
How we've saved 500K with multi-generational Living: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=DhHQHFKt9nw
SPONSOR
A huge thanks to our Season 3 sponsor, Northwest Christian Credit Union. Find them here: https://mynccu.org
28:16
Is Having a Biblical World View Counter Cultural? (S3:E12)
Dee and Brie, take a look at why having a Biblical World View is considered Counter Cultural in today's society. Using the book "Raising Spiritual Champions" written by Dr. George Barna, Dee shares some shocking statistics of parents who identify as christian and how they are raising their children.
Show Notes:
Barna Research: https://www.barna.com/
27:34
Defeating Same Old Tactics From The Enemy. (S3:E11)
Dee and Brie share how critical it is to have a home that heals at this moment in time. While we are living in challenging times, Satan's tactics are the same as they've always been. Let's wake up to these tactics and prepare ourselves and our kids.
24:15
Counter Cultural Kids And Biblical Worldviews (S3:E10)
Dee and Brie discuss what it means to understand worldviews from a Christian position. Also how to not take for granted worldviews as parents and helping our children understand them.
18:25
Saving A Life With A Just Smile (S3:E9)
In this episode, Brie shares a true story of a woman who inadvertently saved a strangers life with just a simple smile. Dee and Brie discuss what it means to be willing for God to use you no matter where you are. Dee shares a personal challenge she has set before herself...but failed at it before she even began.
16:07
When it comes to healing the brokenness, trauma, hurt, and even scrapes and bruises our families experience - our homes should be the first and best place where healing can occur. Family is the structure God provided for all the things we need to be healthy, joyful people. So it makes sense that he will help us create homes that heal. This podcast will focus on the things God gives us as tools - His truth, time, food, nature, animals, and relationships.