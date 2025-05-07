Powered by RND
  • Asurion: Retracing the Path to 100 times 50x with Irv Grousbeck - [50X, S2 EP.3]
    Today’s episode is the finale of our season on Asurion, the world’s leading tech care company with more than 300 million customers. In an interview with legendary long-time director, Irv Grousbeck, we discuss Irv’s path to investing in Asurion, his stewardship across several cohorts of PE ownership, and compare Asurion to Irv’s previous power law experience at Continental Cable. Learn more and dive into our research at⁠ ⁠50xpodcast.com⁠⁠   For the full show notes, transcript, and links to the best content to learn more, check out the episode page⁠⁠ here.⁠⁠ —- This episode is brought to you by⁠⁠⁠ Ramp⁠⁠⁠. Ramp’s mission is to help companies manage their spend in a way that reduces expenses and frees up time for teams to work on more valuable projects. Go to⁠⁠⁠ Ramp.com/invest⁠⁠⁠ to sign up for free and get a $250 welcome bonus. — This episode is brought to you by ⁠Oberle⁠. Oberle is a specialty insurance brokerage providing insurance services to search funds, independent sponsors, family offices, and private equity firms. Oberle supports its clients with a comprehensive insurance due diligence covering a wide range of items, including commercial insurance, Employee Benefits, key person life insurance, and reps and warranty coverage. Additionally, Oberle has a thriving personal lines practice, designed for entrepreneurs seeking a higher-level service and expertise when it comes to insuring one’s home, vehicles, and valuables. If you’re interested in connecting with the Oberle team:  ⁠https://oberle-risk.com/50x⁠ —- 50X is a property of Colossus, LLC. For more episodes of 50X, visit⁠⁠ joincolossus.com/episodes⁠⁠. Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (⁠⁠https://thepodcastconsultant.com⁠⁠). Follow us on Twitter: @50Xpodcast | @joincolossus Show Notes (00:00:00) Welcome to 50X (00:01:19) Sponsorship: Ramp (00:02:36) Sponsorship: Oberle (00:04:08) Irv Grousbeck Introduction (00:06:53) Irv’s Background with Continental Cablevision (00:12:39) Meeting Kevin and Jim (00:16:52) Investing in Road Rescue (00:23:06) Early Success: Hold or Sell — Pivotal Moment? (00:27:30) TA Investment (00:30:29) Building the Team (00:35:49) Capital Allocation in the Search Fund Period (00:38:53) The Lock/line Acquisition (00:45:07) 2007 Equity Recap (00:47:22) Board Dynamics (00:52:23) Irv’s Asurion Investment (00:53:43) Lessons in Management (00:55:28) Comparing Continental and Asurion
    59:24
  • Asurion: The Flywheel Era (‘01-‘07) with Kevin Taweel - [50X, Asurion S2 EP.2]
    Today’s episode is the second in a series of three on Asurion, the world’s leading tech care company with more than 300 million customers. In an interview with Co-Founder and Chairman Kevin Taweel, we dive deep into Asurion’s divinely discontent culture, hyper-rational approach to talent management, growth over $1 billion in sales, and transformational acquisition of Lock/line.  Learn more and dive into our research at ⁠50xpodcast.com⁠   For the full show notes, transcript, and links to the best content to learn more, check out the episode page⁠ here.⁠ —- This episode is brought to you by⁠⁠ Ramp⁠⁠. Ramp’s mission is to help companies manage their spend in a way that reduces expenses and frees up time for teams to work on more valuable projects. Go to⁠⁠ Ramp.com/invest⁠⁠ to sign up for free and get a $250 welcome bonus. — This episode is brought to you by Oberle Risk Strategies. Oberle is a specialty insurance brokerage providing insurance services to search funds, independent sponsors, family offices, and private equity firms. Oberle supports its clients with a comprehensive insurance due diligence covering a wide range of items, including commercial insurance, Employee Benefits, key person life insurance, and reps and warranty coverage. Additionally, Oberle has a thriving personal lines practice, designed for entrepreneurs seeking a higher-level service and expertise when it comes to insuring one’s home, vehicles, and valuables. If you’re interested in connecting with the Oberle team:  https://oberle-risk.com/50x —- 50X is a property of Colossus, LLC. For more episodes of 50X, visit⁠ joincolossus.com/episodes⁠. Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (⁠https://thepodcastconsultant.com⁠). Follow us on Twitter: @50Xpodcast | @joincolossus Show Notes (00:00:00) Welcome to 50X (00:01:19) Sponsorship: Ramp (00:02:36) Sponsorship: Oberle Risk Strategies 00:04:08) Asurion Rebranding (00:05:58) Building the Team (00:15:39) Building the Culture (00:23:04) Talent and Compensation (00:31:51) Giving Back: Compassion Forward Program (00:36:26) Customer Concentration (00:41:07) Crisis Management (00:42:56) Strategy by Experimentation (00:43:08) Acquiring Lock/line (00:51:44) Integrating Lock/line (00:54:12) Capital Allocation in the TA Period (00:59:11) 2007 Equity Recap
    1:01:05
  • Asurion: The Early Days (‘95-‘01) with Kevin Taweel - [50X, S2 EP.1]
    Today’s episode is the first in a series of three on Asurion, the world’s leading tech care company with more than 300 million customers. In an interview with Co-Founder and Chairman Kevin Taweel, we explore Asurion’s scrappy origins in roadside assistance, acquisitive entry into handset insurance, contentious capital allocation decisions, and much more.     50X is a podcast that dissects the anatomy of extraordinary long-term investments. The show is hosted by Will Thorndike and the team at Compounding Labs, and brought to you in partnership with Colossus.   In each episode of 50X, we look in detail at an investment that has appreciated at least 50-fold. From the seat of the professional investor and occasionally the CEO, we explore its origins, evolution, and eventual outcome, studying key themes around long-term value creation ranging from operations, capital allocation, and culture to pivotal buy and sell decisions. To enhance the quality and depth of our interviews, we rigorously study each asset in advance, diving into all available public and private resources. Learn more and dive into our research at 50xpodcast.com   For the full show notes, transcript, and links to the best content to learn more, check out the episode page here. —- This episode is brought to you by⁠ Ramp⁠. Ramp’s mission is to help companies manage their spend in a way that reduces expenses and frees up time for teams to work on more valuable projects. Go to⁠ Ramp.com/invest⁠ to sign up for free and get a $250 welcome bonus. — This episode is brought to you by ⁠System Six⁠, a searcher-owned outsourced bookkeeping and accounting services firm that has been a great partner to us at Compounding Labs.  With the right modern tools and a strong team, System Six will eliminate headaches for you and give you time back so you can focus on growing your business. Whether you're a CEO or CFO stuck in the weeds, or an investor trying to support your CEOs and portfolio companies, reach out to [email protected] and mention the podcast for your first month of ongoing bookkeeping free. —- 50X is a property of Colossus, LLC. For more episodes of 50X, visit joincolossus.com/episodes. Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (https://thepodcastconsultant.com). Follow us on Twitter: @50Xpodcast | @joincolossus Show Notes (00:00:00) Welcome to 50X (00:01:19) Sponsorship: Ramp (00:02:36) Sponsorship: System Six (00:03:44) Introduction to Kevin and Asurion (00:05:15) Kevin’s Background Pre-Asurion (00:12:51) Origin of Kevin’s Search Fund (00:19:11) Acquiring Road Rescue (00:27:23) Operating Road Rescue (00:38:41) Early Success: Hold or Sell — a Critical Early Decision? (00:44:11) Entry into Handset Insurance: Acquiring the Merrimac Group (00:51:51) Vertical Integration (00:57:51) Capital Allocation in the Search Fund Period (01:01:51) TA Investment
    1:08:42
  • Season 2: Asurion - (50X, Trailer)
    50X is back for Season 2! This season centers on Asurion, the world’s leading tech care company with over 300 million customers. Hosted by Will Thorndike, author of The Outsiders and a co-founder at Compounding Labs, 50X aims to dissect the anatomy of investments that have appreciated at least 50-fold. We track the often circuitous route to exceptional long-term returns, exploring the foundations of value creation and how that rarest of investment commodities—conviction—is created, maintained, threatened, and sometimes lost. Episode One with Co-Founder and Chairman of Asurion, Kevin Taweel drops next Wednesday.
    2:40
  • TransDigm: Private Equity in the Public Markets with Rob Small [50X, S1 EP.4]
    This is our final episode in a series of four on TransDigm. In this discussion, we contrast TransDigm with traditional private equity portfolio companies, examine the company’s approach to capital allocation, and dissect Berkshire’s and Stockbridge’s position management over time. Our guest is Rob Small, a Managing Director at Berkshire Partners and Stockbridge, as well as a Director at TransDigm. Under Rob’s direction, Stockbridge has maintained a concentrated position in TransDigm and demonstrated remarkable conviction to add (and occasionally trim) at opportune times.    For the full show notes, transcript, and links to mentioned content, check out the episode page here.   -----   This episode is brought to you by Tegus. The team at Tegus has built a full company intelligence platform aimed at streamlining the investment research process. In preparation for the 50X series, we actively used Tegus to gain qualitative insights beyond traditional reported data. To learn more and enjoy a free trial, visit tegus.co/50x.    -----   50X is a podcast that dissects the anatomy of extraordinary long-term investments. The show is hosted by Will Thorndike and the team at Compounding Labs, and brought to you in partnership with Colossus.   In each episode of 50X, we look in detail at an investment that has appreciated at least 50-fold. From the seat of the professional investor and occasionally the CEO, we explore its origins, evolution, and eventual outcome, studying key themes around long-term value creation ranging from operations, capital allocation, and culture to pivotal buy and sell decisions. To enhance the quality and depth of our interviews, we rigorously study each asset in advance, diving into all available public and private resources.   Learn more and dive into our research at 50xpodcast.com   Follow us on Twitter: @50Xpodcast and @joincolossus   Show Notes [00:00:00] – 50X Introduction [00:02:04] – Sponsorship: Tegus [00:07:18] – [First Question] - Management Team [00:10:05] – Culture, Decentralization, & Compensation [00:19:04] – Evaluating Nick Howley as CEO [00:21:57] – Rob’s Service on the Board of Directors [00:27:47] – Approach to Capital Allocation [00:31:29] – Returning Capital to Shareholders [00:33:53] – Operating under Private vs. Public Ownership [00:36:41] – Sale Decisions for Private vs. Public Equity [00:40:41] – Stockbridge’s Major Buy/Sell Decisions [00:48:46] – TransDigm’s Influence on Rob’s Investment Philosophy [00:53:39] – Examining Stockbridge’s Approach to Selling [00:58:14] – TransDigm’s Future
About 50X

Dissecting the anatomy of extraordinary long-term investments.
