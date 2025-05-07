Today’s episode is the first in a series of three on Asurion, the world’s leading tech care company with more than 300 million customers. In an interview with Co-Founder and Chairman Kevin Taweel, we explore Asurion’s scrappy origins in roadside assistance, acquisitive entry into handset insurance, contentious capital allocation decisions, and much more.
50X is a podcast that dissects the anatomy of extraordinary long-term investments. The show is hosted by Will Thorndike and the team at Compounding Labs, and brought to you in partnership with Colossus.
In each episode of 50X, we look in detail at an investment that has appreciated at least 50-fold. From the seat of the professional investor and occasionally the CEO, we explore its origins, evolution, and eventual outcome, studying key themes around long-term value creation ranging from operations, capital allocation, and culture to pivotal buy and sell decisions. To enhance the quality and depth of our interviews, we rigorously study each asset in advance, diving into all available public and private resources.
Show Notes
(00:03:44) Introduction to Kevin and Asurion
(00:05:15) Kevin’s Background Pre-Asurion
(00:12:51) Origin of Kevin’s Search Fund
(00:19:11) Acquiring Road Rescue
(00:27:23) Operating Road Rescue
(00:38:41) Early Success: Hold or Sell — a Critical Early Decision?
(00:44:11) Entry into Handset Insurance: Acquiring the Merrimac Group
(00:51:51) Vertical Integration
(00:57:51) Capital Allocation in the Search Fund Period
(01:01:51) TA Investment