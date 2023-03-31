Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  Roper Technologies: Industrial Titan to Software Giant - [Business Breakdowns, EP. 108]
    This is Zack Fuss, an investor at Irenic Capital, and today we're breaking down Roper Technologies. Roper is a fascinating case study in how an old industrial business can pivot into a new world focused on software and technology. Roper was founded in 1890 as a manufacturer of industrial equipment and home appliances but, today, it is one of the most profitable software businesses in the world. Much of the pivot and subsequent value creation can be credited to Brian Jellison, who took over in 2001. To break down Roper, I'm joined by Joseph Shaposhnik, portfolio manager of the TCW New America Premier Equities Fund. We discuss the business's roots, Jellison's acquisition strategy, and how Roper compares to other niche software acquirers like Constellation Software. Please enjoy this business breakdown of Roper Technologies. For the full show notes, transcript, and links to the best content to learn more, check out the episode page here.

Show Notes (00:02:38) - (First question) - Basic overview of Roper (00:05:24) - The businesses history and its pivot away from its roots (00:08:53) - Brian Jellison's background and his appreciation for software businesses (00:14:23) - The way Brian Jellison would distinguish himself from others in his space (00:20:35) - His focus on acquiring new businesses vs building them himself (00:26:08) - The 3 dials he used to assess capital allocation decisions and the performance of companies (00:29:12) - How they are able to grow and expand margin after acquisitions (00:30:58) - Difference between other vertically integrated businesses like Constellation (00:34:19) - The succession plan at Roper (00:38:00) - Risks to that people should think about when it comes to Roper (00:41:44) - Lessons learned from Roper
    4/26/2023
    47:23
  Dolby Laboratories: The Sound Standard - [Business Breakdowns, EP. 107]
    This is Matt Reustle and today we are breaking down Dolby Labs. Our favorite Breakdowns are those businesses, which are widely known but barely understood. Dolby fits the bill. You see the logo everywhere but what does Dolby technology do and how does the business work? To answer those questions and break down Dolby, I was joined by Paul Vincent and William Nott from investment manager, Ninety One. We cover the backstory of Ray Dolby, what Dolby's actually building and selling, and how the business model works. Please enjoy this breakdown of Dolby. For the full show notes, transcript, and links to the best content to learn more, check out the episode page here.

Show Notes (00:02:50) - (First question) - The problem that Dolby initially set out to solve (00:05:02) - Some of the well-known products Dolby offers today  (00:08:41) - The path from noise reduction to enhancing the listener experience  (00:13:23) - Invisalign: Patents, Patients, Profits; How their codec technology is actually implemented  (00:16:40) - Whether or not how we record and what we record on can inhibit our ability to use Dolby's products (00:18:32) - What the end markets for Dolby look like today   (00:21:04) - Whether or not they can offset against the consolidation of consumer technology  (00:22:54) - Targeting manufacturers as customers (00:26:55) - The trouble in defining Dolby's total addressable market  (00:28:15) - Metrics used for measuring the size and relevance of the business  (00:31:23) - Outlining their royalty pricing model, its evolution, and the model's dynamics   (00:34:54) - Whether or not the decline of movie theaters will impact their growth  (00:38:01) - Thoughts about Dolby's cyclicality and potential trend impacts   (00:42:38) - The margin profile and how capital intensive the business is  (00:46:03) - His views on the potential risks to Dolby's future  (00:50:30) - What stops Amazon or Apple from producing Dolby adjacent products in house (00:53:18) - How risky it is for Dolby to start pushing into the visual side of entertainment  (01:00:53) - Lessons for investors and builders when studying Dolby's story
    4/19/2023
    1:03:46
  Electronic Arts: FIFA, The Sims, Madden and More - [Business Breakdowns, EP. 106]
    This is Matt Reustle and today we are breaking down the iconic video game publisher, Electronic Arts. EA's corporate history dates back to the 1980s and the business has evolved with all of the industry shifts in the decades since. To break down EA, I am joined by the author of The10thMan blog. We cover the role of a publisher in the video game ecosystem, the history and dynamics behind crown jewels like FIFA and Madden, and what the growth in mobile and new forms of monetization mean to a business like EA. Please enjoy this breakdown of EA. For the full show notes, transcript, and links to the best content to learn more, check out the episode page here.

Show Notes (00:02:18) - (First Question) - EA's role as a video game publisher within the broader industry (00:05:06) - EA's size and scale today compared to its competitors  (00:08:15) - The founding story and the company's background (00:16:12) - The impact of licensing agreements with sports games like Madden and FIFA (00:28:31) - The proportion of their games made for mobile, console, and PC (00:32:29) - Economics of a typical new game development and launch (00:34:38) - Expected lifespan of a game or its peak popularity (00:35:57) - How the industry is shifting from up-front sales to in-game sales (00:38:19) - The cost of keeping games up to date and working properly (00:40:00) - Working with third-party game engines versus developing a proprietary engine (00:44:45) - In-game purchases like loot boxes and the legal risks of being deemed gambling (00:48:26) - The video game M&A landscape and a discussion of Microsoft and Activision (00:50:19) - How EA uses a subscription model to unlock value from their back catalog (00:51:43) - Hypothetical top-line growth in the future and the bull case for EA (00:55:48) - Lessons for builders and investors when studying EA's story
    4/12/2023
    57:14
  Titan: A Golden Case in Indian Retail - [Business Breakdowns, EP. 105]
    Today we're breaking down India's largest jewelry business, Titan. Titan began life as a watchmaker in 1984 through a joint venture between India's biggest conglomerate, Tata Group, and the Tamilnadu state government. Today, the vast majority of its $4 billion in revenue come from its collection of jewelry brands, and Tanishq in particular. To break down the business, I'm joined by Saurabh Mukherjea, the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investment Managers. We cover the importance of jewelry to Indian consumers, the intricacies of retailing across India, and how Titan stands head and shoulders above its competitors in terms of profitability. Please enjoy this breakdown of Titan. For the full show notes, transcript, and links to the best content to learn more, check out the episode page here.

Show Notes (00:02:45) - (First question) - What Titan is, where it operates, and its size and scale (00:06:50) - The bulk of the demand when it comes to Indians buying gold  (00:08:24) - Getting their start in watches in the 80s and evolving into what Titan is today  (00:14:52) - What a typical Tanishq store looks like and overview of store economics (00:18:58) - How their return profile is changing and what types of stores they want to open (00:23:51) - What gold on lease is and the implications of it for their business model  (00:25:33) - Why make jewelry when they could just be selling gold for savings purposes (00:27:36) - Managing inventory and keeping costs under control at the store level (00:31:54) - Whether or not they have artisans spread out across the country and difficulties of shipping and freight at their current scale in India  (00:33:38) - How they're attracting customers to stores and store-level marketing strategies (00:37:57) - Splitting their business into middle class, premium, and wedding jewelry  (00:39:22) - Where e-commerce figures into the scope of their business (00:42:47) - Thoughts and philosophy on allocating surplus capital and acquisitions  (00:45:38) - Additional competitive advantages Titan has (00:48:42) - Building brand trust in a low trust economy in such a short time period  (00:50:22) - Where future growth will come from and if they can sustain their current growth rate (00:54:04) - The bull case for their business and what a Saree is (00:57:03) - Risks the business faces as they look out at the future  (01:00:12) - What he's learned as an investor studying Titan's business
    4/5/2023
    1:04:26
  The National Basketball Association - [Business Breakdowns, EP. 104]
    This is Matt Reustle and today we are breaking down the National Basketball Association. The NBA topped $10bn in revenue last season, in line with MLB and behind only the NFL in terms of major sports leagues. The initial headlines for the next media rights deal, which is coming in 2025 suggest a 200% to 300% increase versus the previous contract. But what's particularly interesting about these data points is that they stand in sharp contrast to declining viewership numbers.  To break down the NBA, I'm joined by Ethan Strauss. Ethan has been intimately involved with the league for the past decade and often writes about why the NBA, like other sports leagues, is not a traditional business. We cover who and what made the NBA into the giant it is today and whether that's getting stronger or less strong. Please enjoy this breakdown of the NBA.  For the full show notes, transcript, and links to the best content to learn more, check out the episode page here.

Show Notes (00:03:11) - (First Question) - His background and his entry into the basketball business (00:09:24) - Key turning points that enabled the league to mature to what it is today (00:12:53) - An overview of the league's economics and scale (00:16:01) - The dynamics of negotiating national and regional TV deals (00:18:57) - How viewership is faring with an increasingly fractured TV audience (00:22:40) - The counter-intuitive notion that lower TV viewership can help extract more media rights profits (00:25:47) - The international market for the NBA (00:31:06) - The unique role of the NBA commissioner and how it compares to other sports (00:34:12) - How individual teams and their owners influence league dynamics (00:37:27) - Rough splits between the NBA's various revenue streams (00:39:32) - Astronomical franchise purchase prices and owner dynamics (00:41:34) - The possibility of expansion and the creation of new franchises (00:44:41) - How the NBA's star players draw in fans but also wield power over the league (00:50:07) - The extent to which players' popularity depends on nationality (00:54:03) - How much players make in salary versus endorsement deals (00:58:11) - Variables that could threaten the success of the league as a whole (01:00:26) - Probable drivers for future success and growth of the NBA (01:02:14) - The role of marketing in the NBA's continued success (01:04:15) - Cues the NBA could take from other leagues in terms of its media presence (01:07:15) - Lessons for builders and investors when studying the NBA's story
    3/31/2023
    1:10:46

Discover how companies work from the people who know them best. We do deep research and interview industry veterans, investment professionals, and corporate executives to explain the inner workings of public stocks and private businesses. For each company, we break down their history, business model, financial statements, secret sauce, and bull/bear case. We believe every business has lessons to teach us and Breakdowns is here to highlight them.
Business Breakdowns: Podcasts in Family