Mike, David, Matt, Ted, and Jon venture once more 'neath the enchanted and perilous boughs of Dolmenwood! With the complete rules now available, new adventurers are created, a brief overview of the game and setting is discussed, and Jon draws the group's attention to a region they have yet to explore. Dolmenwood is by Necrotic Gnome, published by Necrotic Gnome and Exalted Funeral.