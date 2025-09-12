Return to Dolmenwood Ep 01 - TTRPG OSR Hexcrawl | Pipes on Droomen Knoll
A party of merry goat-folk approach a ruined fairy keep, tasked with investigating sightings of reviled crookhorns outside the town of Lankshorn. This episode and Episode 00 are freely available. If you enjoy them and would like to follow along as the campaign progresses, please consider subscribing to 3d6 DTL's Patreon at any paid tier! Subscribers gain access to all episodes as they are released, and higher tiers unlock exclusive channels on our public Discord server. There, you can freely discuss spoilers with 3d6 DTL members and your fellow fans. We deeply appreciate all the support we receive from our wonderful community!Dolmenwood is by Necrotic Gnome, published by Necrotic Gnome and Exalted Funeral. Intro music by Muzaproduction.
2:06:11
Mothership: Gradient Descent Ep 04 - Sci-Fi Horror RPG | Paradise Lost
CW: graphic descriptions of body horror. The crew descends down to Eden, a nightmarish environment for a twisted Monarch experiment. When the horror of this forsaken level becomes evident, things quickly spiral out of control. Gradient Descent is by Luke Gearing, Jarrett Crader, and Sean McCoy, published by Tuesday Knight Games, LLC. Mothership Sci-Fi Horror RPG is by Sean McCoy and Jarrett Crader, published by Tuesday Knight Games, LLC. Art, animation, and graphics by David Kenyon. Intro music by Hellerud. Cloudbank Synthetics Production Facility Alternative Map by user Makenai on the Mothership Discord Server. Network Charts by PimPee. Maps used in the channel banner by Dyson Logos.
2:15:31
Mothership: Gradient Descent Ep 03 - Sci-Fi Horror RPG | First Contact
Diving ain't easy, as the crew learns first-hand from a few local residents in distress. Attempts to play nice quickly go sideways, and... alternative... methods of progress are brought to bear once the paranoia kicks in. Gradient Descent is by Luke Gearing, Jarrett Crader, and Sean McCoy, published by Tuesday Knight Games, LLC. Mothership Sci-Fi Horror RPG is by Sean McCoy and Jarrett Crader, published by Tuesday Knight Games, LLC. Art, animation, and graphics by David Kenyon. Intro music by Hellerud. Cloudbank Synthetics Production Facility Alternative Map by user Makenai on the Mothership Discord Server. Network Charts by PimPee. Maps used in the channel banner by Dyson Logos.
2:25:28
Return to Dolmenwood Ep 00 - TTRPG OSR Hexcrawl | Campaign Intro and Character Generation
Mike, David, Matt, Ted, and Jon venture once more 'neath the enchanted and perilous boughs of Dolmenwood! With the complete rules now available, new adventurers are created, a brief overview of the game and setting is discussed, and Jon draws the group's attention to a region they have yet to explore. This episode and Episode 01 are freely available. If you enjoy them and would like to follow along as the campaign progresses, please consider subscribing to 3d6 DTL's Patreon at any paid tier! Subscribers gain access to all episodes as they are released, and higher tiers unlock exclusive channels on our public Discord server. There, you can freely discuss spoilers with 3d6 DTL members and your fellow fans. We deeply appreciate all the support we receive from our wonderful community!Dolmenwood is by Necrotic Gnome, published by Necrotic Gnome and Exalted Funeral. Intro music by Muzaproduction.
2:08:24
Mothership: Gradient Descent Ep 02 - Sci-Fi Horror RPG | Picked Over
The crew takes tentative steps deeper into the Reception area of the facility, discovering signs of struggle, desperate survival, and a few bizarre items. They attempt to bypass security checkpoints in order to push onward. Gradient Descent is by Luke Gearing, Jarrett Crader, and Sean McCoy, published by Tuesday Knight Games, LLC. Mothership Sci-Fi Horror RPG is by Sean McCoy and Jarrett Crader, published by Tuesday Knight Games, LLC. Art, animation, and graphics by David Kenyon. Intro music by Hellerud. Cloudbank Synthetics Production Facility Alternative Map by user Makenai on the Mothership Discord Server. Network Charts by PimPee. Maps used in the channel banner by Dyson Logos.
3d6 Down the Line is a group of friends who enjoy playing and showcasing a variety of independent tabletop roleplaying games.
Our mission is to inspire both new and veteran players through our "community-first" approach to published content.