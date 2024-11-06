2Inspire Nutrition: The Podcast

Jessi Lawless on Accountability, Resilience, and Giving Back
In this inspiring episode of the podcast, host Dennis Postema welcomes Jessi Lawless, whose journey from a small Alabama town to multifaceted success is a testament to resilience and self-reflection. Jessi opens up about escaping addiction, overcoming a challenging stint in the military, and discovering that personal growth and accountability are key to lasting change. A competitive boxer and entrepreneur, Jessi channels discipline, determination, and a positive mindset into all pursuits, sharing powerful lessons on perseverance. Driven by a desire to give back, Jessi passionately supports their community through mentorship and charity, particularly providing free haircuts to underprivileged kids. Their story highlights the transformative power of facing one’s challenges, staying focused, and using success to uplift others.
36:00
Kyle Carnohan: Unleashing Discipline in All Aspects of Life
*EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING*Kyle Carnohan is an elite transformation coach who successfully pulled himself out of a massive rut in his life. Kyle's journey took a transformative turn when he unlocked the power of discipline and began showing up for himself. Wanting to help others who had been in a similar position as him, he founded Super Human Fathers in 2021, a thriving men's group now boasting over 500 members and counting.Kyle has witnessed remarkable transformations among the men he coaches. In this compelling conversation, Kyle shares insights into the pivotal role discipline has played in shaping not only his own fitness journey but also in fostering fulfilling relationships with his wife, children, and the men he mentors.
35:50
Olyasha Novozhylova: Intense Workouts for Intense Results
I had the pleasure of interviewing the amazing Olyasha Novozhylova! In this interview, Olyasha talks about what it was like growing up into modeling in Ukraine. You’ll want to read on to hear about Cutie The Unicorn-It’s OK To Be Different, a children’s book Olyasha wrote! Olyasha gives tips to anyone struggling with confidence, as she went through that as well. It was a treat getting to talk with Olyasha, I hope you enjoy as well!
55:32
Claude Racine-Valinsky: The Depths of Postpartum Depression
*CONTENT WARNING: This episode contains dialogue about the extreme dark sides of postpartum depression*Claude Racine-Valinsky is a professional dancer and choreographer who has retired after spending many years dancing alongside other famous artists and choreographing for television shows. Claude suffered from postpartum depression and anxiety after giving birth in 2020, which was worsened by the global outbreak of COVID. After unsuccessfully searching for a job and struggling with her mental health, Claude found a direct sales opportunity that suited her and quickly became very successful! Now Claude's Glowing Up with Claude Coaching Program helps women regain control of their lives.
30:13
Amber Fessette: Dual Field Nursing: How Passions Intertwine with Work
I had the extreme pleasure of interviewing our guest, Amber Fessette. When it comes to a busy schedule, Amber knows just how to fit everything into her day. Amber is a psychiatric nurse practitioner, an aesthetic nurse practitioner, a medical spa director, & a certified personal trainer. She talks to us about how her dual passions intertwine with her work, & how she makes sure that she can fit everything that she needs into her schedule for the day.
