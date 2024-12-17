s the church relevant for people today? There are many opinions about the church today. There are many who believe that church is important and others that don't think church is necessary. In today's episode Pastor George and Rosie will discuss the importance the church plays in the lives of the believer and how the church is called to be a difference maker in the world.
31:23
28:19 Podcast #27 - The power of submission
In today's episode we will discuss the power of submission in the life of a believer. When we submit to the will of God, the word of God and to the Spirit of God, we will grow and thrive in our life of faith.
32:18
28:19 Podcast - Episode #26 - Why Should I Serve?
Is it possible to be a disciple of Christ and not serve? What good is all the learning and training if you don't put it to use? In today's episode Pastor George and Rosie will discuss the importance of serving. Jesus is our ultimate example to live a life that serves others. Jesus even said that He came to serve and not to be served.
31:29
28:19 Podcast #25 - Your Attitude Makes a Difference
Your attitude is often times the difference between success and failure in life. In today's episode we'll discuss the keys to developing an attitude that elevates us in every aspect of life. Remember this. Your attitude will always determine your altitude.
31:10
28:19 Podcast - Episode #24 - How to Start Off the New Year Right
It's a brand new year and many are looking to start off the new year right! In today's episode we'll discover 3 steps you can take to ensure that you start strong and more importantly finish strong. Are you ready for the best year of your life? Let's go!
Converts don’t change the world, disciples change the world. The 28:19 Podcast challenged us to be more than a casual follower of Christ. We’re called to be disciples and to make disciples. We’ll discover how discipleship affects our views and perspective on current topics and issues.