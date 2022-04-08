Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
iHeartPodcasts and Double Elvis
Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and many more musical icons all died at the age of 27. Scandalous, tortured, dramatic, and incredibly talented, these ... More
  • Ron “Pigpen” McKernan” Episode 10: Good, Old, Grateful, and Dead
    Ron “Pigpen” McKernan’s lifelong devotion to drinking wasn’t the cause of his medical issues – chalk those up to a genetic disease. But no matter how he tried, Pig couldn’t kick the illness, he couldn’t repair the damage that had been done. He played music, followed his diet, and hoped against all hope that something would turn around. But nothing ever really did. He could never quite get up that hill. And just as Pig had slowly departed from the Dead, he was now slowly departing from the world. Sources: A Long Strange Trip: The Inside Story of the Grateful Dead, by Dennis McNally Living with The Dead: Twenty Years on the Bus with Garcia and the Grateful Dead, by Rock Scully with David Dalton Searching for the Sound, by Phil Lesh The Grateful Dead FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Greatest Jam Band in History, by Tony Sclafani This Is All a Dream We Dreamed: An Oral History of the Grateful Dead, by Blair Jackson and David Gans Death Don't Have No Mercy: Pigpen, Ten Years Gone (Relix) Pigpen Forever: The Life and Times of Ron McKernan, by Blair Jackson Grateful Dead's Bob Weir and Phil Lesh reflect on bandmate Pigpen (Marin Independent Journal) Grateful Dead Guide: Pigpen Solo (Dead Essays) Greatest Stories Ever Told - "Stella Blue" (Dead.net) Unsolicited Endorsement: Wake of the Flood by the Grateful Dead (Triad City Beat) Jerry Garcia’s final show (YouTube) So Many Roads: Remembering Jerry Garcia's Last Grateful Dead Show (Classic Rockers) Listen to Grateful Dead perform 'Box of Rain' as their final encore before Jerry Garcia's death (Far Out) "It was the tour from hell": Inside the Grateful Dead's last shows, and Jerry Garcia's final days (Salon) Bruce Hornsby Looks Back on Jerry Garcia's Last Days: 'I Miss Him So Much' (Rolling Stone) A Grateful Dead Analysis: The relationship between concert and listening behavior (First Monday) Grateful Dead Guide: Pigpen Solo (Dead Essays) For behind the scenes info and news on this episode, follow: Instagram: @DoubleElvis @Disgracelandpod  Twitter: @DoubleElvisFm @Disgracelandpod Tik Tok: @Disgracelandpod Pinterest: @doubleelvisfm  Facebook: Double Elvis Productions Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse and many more musical icons all died at the age of 27. Scandalous, tortured, dramatic, and incredibly talented, these artists torched a wild path to their early graves and shifted and shaped our culture along the way. 27 Club tells their stories. 27 Club is hosted and created by Jake Brennan, host and creator of the award-winning music and true crime podcast DISGRACELAND. 27 Club is not a journalistic podcast. It is an entertainment podcast inspired by true events. For more shows like 27 Club, check out www.doubleelvis.com. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/11/2022
    30:33
  • Ron “Pigpen” McKernan” Episode 9: Conquering Europe, Wasting Away, and Making a Last Stand
    Against doctor’s orders, Ron “Pigpen” McKernan hit the road one more time with the Grateful Dead. The band’s 1972 tour of Europe is legendary. But at the time, Pigpen was just trying to stay above ground. You could hear it in his voice when he took the mic onstage. Close your eyes and his voice was a window into the past. But listen closer, and you’d hear something else. Something you couldn’t quite put your finger on. A distance. Some pain. Truth was, Pigpen was on borrowed time. Sources: A Long Strange Trip: The Inside Story of the Grateful Dead, by Dennis McNally Living with The Dead: Twenty Years on the Bus with Garcia and the Grateful Dead, by Rock Scully with David Dalton Searching for the Sound, by Phil Lesh The Grateful Dead FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Greatest Jam Band in History, by Tony Sclafani This Is All a Dream We Dreamed: An Oral History of the Grateful Dead, by Blair Jackson and David Gans Grateful Dead live at Chateau D’Herouville, France, 6/6/1971 (YouTube) Château d'Hérouville: The Castle Studio Where Bowie, Elton, and Pink Floyd Recorded (Reverb) June 21, 1971: Herouville, France (Dead Sources) Grateful Dead at the The Honky Chateau (06-21-71) (Holiday at the Sea) Grateful Dead live at the Fillmore East, 4/28/1971 April 1972: Weir & Pigpen Interview (Dead Sources) Donna Jean Godchaux interview (YouTube) The Lasting Impact, and Sudden Death, of the Grateful Dead's Keith Godchaux (Ultimate Classic Rock) Enter Keith Godchaux (Dead.net) Donna Jean MacKay 3/28/98 (Levity) Grateful Dead live at the Boston Music Hall, 12/2/1971 April 1972: Weir & Pigpen Interview (Dead Sources) Grateful Dead live at the Hollywood Bowl, 6/17/1972 Mother McCree’s Uptown Jug Champions - Top of the Tangent (1964) (The Savage Saints) For behind the scenes info and news on this episode, follow: Instagram: @DoubleElvis @Disgracelandpod  Twitter: @DoubleElvisFm @Disgracelandpod Tik Tok: @Disgracelandpod Pinterest: @doubleelvisfm  Facebook: Double Elvis Productions Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse and many more musical icons all died at the age of 27. Scandalous, tortured, dramatic, and incredibly talented, these artists torched a wild path to their early graves and shifted and shaped our culture along the way. 27 Club tells their stories. 27 Club is hosted and created by Jake Brennan, host and creator of the award-winning music and true crime podcast DISGRACELAND. 27 Club is not a journalistic podcast. It is an entertainment podcast inspired by true events. For more shows like 27 Club, check out www.doubleelvis.com. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8/4/2022
    30:13
  • Ron “Pigpen” McKernan Episode 8: Turning off the Love Light, Long-Awaited Redemption, and a Deadly Diagnosis
    A dark cloud of death hung over the Grateful Dead as they went into the studio to make what is arguably their masterpiece, American Beauty. Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones…they were all gone. All dead at the age of 27. But time didn’t stop. Time marched on. The cold hands of death could close in on any of them. But who? When would they go? And how would they go? Sources: A Long Strange Trip: The Inside Story of the Grateful Dead, by Dennis McNally Living with The Dead: Twenty Years on the Bus with Garcia and the Grateful Dead, by Rock Scully with David Dalton Searching for the Sound, by Phil Lesh The Grateful Dead FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Greatest Jam Band in History, by Tony Sclafani This Is All a Dream We Dreamed: An Oral History of the Grateful Dead, by Blair Jackson and David Gans Euphoria Ballroom - July 16, 1970 (Dead.net) The Story Behind the Song: The burden lifted by Grateful Dead's 'Box of Rain' (Far Out) Grateful Dead live at Winterland, 10/4/1970 The Story of the Grateful Dead 'American Beauty'  (Classic Album Sundays) 50 Years Later; Grateful Dead's American Beauty (Open Chord Music) How Grateful Dead Rose Above Hard Times on 'American Beauty' (Ultimate Classic Rock) October 1970: Jerry Garcia Interview (Dead Sources) Pigpen Solo Projects 1969, 1971, 1973 (Why?) (Lost Live Dead) “Operator” take 5 Greatest Stories Ever Told - "Operator" (Dead.net) Janis Joplin Remembered After Her Death (Rolling Stone) The Day Grateful Dead's Ron 'Pigpen' McKernan Died (Ultimate Classic Rock) Ron "Pigpen" McKernan Dies | World History Project (World History Project) For behind the scenes info and news on this episode, follow: Instagram: @DoubleElvis @Disgracelandpod  Twitter: @DoubleElvisFm @Disgracelandpod Tik Tok: @Disgracelandpod Pinterest: @doubleelvisfm  Facebook: Double Elvis Productions Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse and many more musical icons all died at the age of 27. Scandalous, tortured, dramatic, and incredibly talented, these artists torched a wild path to their early graves and shifted and shaped our culture along the way. 27 Club tells their stories. 27 Club is hosted and created by Jake Brennan, host and creator of the award-winning music and true crime podcast DISGRACELAND. 27 Club is not a journalistic podcast. It is an entertainment podcast inspired by true events. For more shows like 27 Club, check out www.doubleelvis.com. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/28/2022
    32:27
  • Ron “Pigpen” McKernan” Episode 7: Busted Down on Bourbon Street, Workingman’s Dead, and Riding that Train
    Busted down on Bourbon Street. Fleeced by a member of the family. Plastered on a runaway train barreling through the Canadian countryside. As the Grateful Dead faced a number of new challenges and detours, their music moved steadily ahead on solid footing – evidenced by the back-to-basics songs that made up Workingman’s Dead, their best album in years. Sources: A Long Strange Trip: The Inside Story of the Grateful Dead, by Dennis McNally Living with The Dead: Twenty Years on the Bus with Garcia and the Grateful Dead, by Rock Scully with David Dalton Searching for the Sound, by Phil Lesh The Grateful Dead FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Greatest Jam Band in History, by Tony Sclafani This Is All a Dream We Dreamed: An Oral History of the Grateful Dead, by Blair Jackson and David Gans The Grateful Dead Were "Busted Down On Bourbon Street," On This Day In 1970 (Live for Live Music) Jerry Garcia on the NOLA bust (YouTube) Pigpen Forever: The Life and Times of Ron McKernan, by Blair Jackson January 30, 1970: New Orleans Bust & Benefit (Dead Sources) Grateful Dead live at the Fillmore East, 5/15/1970 How 1970's 'Workingman's Dead' Changed the Grateful Dead Forever (Guitar World) 50 Years Ago: Grateful Dead Kick Up Dust on 'Workingman's Dead' (Ultimate Classic Rock) Workingman's Dead (The Grateful Dead Wiki) Lenny Hart Arrested (Dead.net) How 'Workingman's Dead' And 'American Beauty' Marked A Turning Point For The Grateful Dead 50 Years Ago (Forbes) Train kept a rollin': a brief history of the (in)famous 1970 Festival Express (RETROactive) 1970: The Saga of the Festival Express (Mind Smoke Records) June/July 1970: The Festival Express (Dead Sources) Brian Jones: Sympathy for the Devil (Rolling Stone) FLASHBACK: BRIAN JONES LEAVES THE ROLLING STONES (Nights with Alice Cooper) Life, by Keith Richards For behind the scenes info and news on this episode, follow: Instagram: @DoubleElvis @Disgracelandpod  Twitter: @DoubleElvisFm @Disgracelandpod Tik Tok: @Disgracelandpod Pinterest: @doubleelvisfm  Facebook: Double Elvis Productions Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse and many more musical icons all died at the age of 27. Scandalous, tortured, dramatic, and incredibly talented, these artists torched a wild path to their early graves and shifted and shaped our culture along the way. 27 Club tells their stories. 27 Club is hosted and created by Jake Brennan, host and creator of the award-winning music and true crime podcast DISGRACELAND. 27 Club is not a journalistic podcast. It is an entertainment podcast inspired by true events. For more shows like 27 Club, check out www.doubleelvis.com. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/21/2022
    32:02
  • Ron “Pigpen” McKernan (Episode 6): Coming Down from One Long Strange Trip, Awakening to a New Nightmare, and Shooting up a Led Zep Photo Shoot
    Though Ron “Pigpen” McKernan continued to feel like he was being pushed out of the Grateful Dead’s creative circle, he could still make an impression. Just ask Led Zeppelin, who got an up-close and personal look at Pig’s .22-caliber pistol. The fear that they felt standing next to what seemed like, to them, to be an American cowboy in the flesh was dwarfed months later…by the fear and violence that ran rampant at the Altamont Speedway. This episode contains content that may be disturbing to some listeners and includes graphic depictions of violence. Sources: A Long Strange Trip: The Inside Story of the Grateful Dead, by Dennis McNally Living with The Dead: Twenty Years on the Bus with Garcia and the Grateful Dead, by Rock Scully with David Dalton Searching for the Sound, by Phil Lesh The Grateful Dead FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Greatest Jam Band in History, by Tony Sclafani This Is All a Dream We Dreamed: An Oral History of the Grateful Dead, by Blair Jackson and David Gans Inside Herb Greene’s Led Zeppelin Photos (YouTube) The Dead vs. Led Zeppelin (Dead Essays) Pigpen Look Alike Contest (Part Two) (Dead.net) No Woodstock: Grateful Dead's role in infamous Altamont concert (East Bay Times) Good Old Grateful Dead (Rolling Stone) Pigpen Solo Projects 1969, 1971, 1973 (Why?) (Live Lost Dead) December 21, 1967: Owsley Bust (Dead Sources) Grateful Dead – 1969 Sealed 1st Pressing AOXOMOXOA, With Original Mix (Record Mecca) Death, debris in Altamont concert wake (UPI Archives) Altamont At 50: The Disastrous Concert That Brought The '60s To A Crashing Halt (Forbes) The Manson Family murders and Helter Skelter, explained (Vox) Manson Family Murders Fast Facts (CNN) Leno And Rosemary LaBianca: The Couple Brutally Murdered By The Manson Family (All That’s Interesting) Who Were Manson Family Victims Leno And Rosemary LaBianca? (Oxygen) For behind the scenes info and news on this episode, follow: Instagram: @DoubleElvis @Disgracelandpod  Twitter: @DoubleElvisFm @Disgracelandpod Tik Tok: @Disgracelandpod Pinterest: @doubleelvisfm  Facebook: Double Elvis Productions Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse and many more musical icons all died at the age of 27. Scandalous, tortured, dramatic, and incredibly talented, these artists torched a wild path to their early graves and shifted and shaped our culture along the way. 27 Club tells their stories. 27 Club is hosted and created by Jake Brennan, host and creator of the award-winning music and true crime podcast DISGRACELAND. 27 Club is not a journalistic podcast. It is an entertainment podcast inspired by true events. For more shows like 27 Club, check out www.doubleelvis.com. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/14/2022
    32:22

About 27 Club

Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and many more musical icons all died at the age of 27. Scandalous, tortured, dramatic, and incredibly talented, these artists torched a wild path to their early graves and shifted and shaped our culture along the way. 27 Club tells their stories. Season 4 of 27 Club brings you the story of Amy Winehouse. 27 Club is hosted and created by Jake Brennan, host and creator of the award-winning music and true crime podcast DISGRACELAND. 27 Club is not a journalistic podcast. It is an entertainment podcast inspired by true events. Certain dialogue and scenes are sometimes fictionalized for dramatic purposes as they are in most scripted entertainment media based on true events. Sources for each episode are available at 27clubpod.com.
