Ron “Pigpen” McKernan” Episode 9: Conquering Europe, Wasting Away, and Making a Last Stand
Against doctor’s orders, Ron “Pigpen” McKernan hit the road one more time with the Grateful Dead. The band’s 1972 tour of Europe is legendary. But at the time, Pigpen was just trying to stay above ground. You could hear it in his voice when he took the mic onstage. Close your eyes and his voice was a window into the past. But listen closer, and you’d hear something else. Something you couldn’t quite put your finger on. A distance. Some pain. Truth was, Pigpen was on borrowed time.
Sources:
A Long Strange Trip: The Inside Story of the Grateful Dead, by Dennis McNally
Living with The Dead: Twenty Years on the Bus with Garcia and the Grateful Dead, by Rock Scully with David Dalton
Searching for the Sound, by Phil Lesh
The Grateful Dead FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About the Greatest Jam Band in History, by Tony Sclafani
This Is All a Dream We Dreamed: An Oral History of the Grateful Dead, by Blair Jackson and David Gans
Grateful Dead live at Chateau D’Herouville, France, 6/6/1971 (YouTube)
Château d'Hérouville: The Castle Studio Where Bowie, Elton, and Pink Floyd Recorded (Reverb)
June 21, 1971: Herouville, France (Dead Sources)
Grateful Dead at the The Honky Chateau (06-21-71) (Holiday at the Sea)
Grateful Dead live at the Fillmore East, 4/28/1971
April 1972: Weir & Pigpen Interview (Dead Sources)
Donna Jean Godchaux interview (YouTube)
The Lasting Impact, and Sudden Death, of the Grateful Dead's Keith Godchaux (Ultimate Classic Rock)
Enter Keith Godchaux (Dead.net)
Donna Jean MacKay 3/28/98 (Levity)
Grateful Dead live at the Boston Music Hall, 12/2/1971
April 1972: Weir & Pigpen Interview (Dead Sources)
Grateful Dead live at the Hollywood Bowl, 6/17/1972
Mother McCree’s Uptown Jug Champions - Top of the Tangent (1964) (The Savage Saints)
For behind the scenes info and news on this episode, follow:
Instagram: @DoubleElvis @Disgracelandpod
Twitter: @DoubleElvisFm @Disgracelandpod
Tik Tok: @Disgracelandpod
Pinterest: @doubleelvisfm
Facebook: Double Elvis Productions
Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse and many more musical icons all died at the age of 27. Scandalous, tortured, dramatic, and incredibly talented, these artists torched a wild path to their early graves and shifted and shaped our culture along the way. 27 Club tells their stories. 27 Club is hosted and created by Jake Brennan, host and creator of the award-winning music and true crime podcast DISGRACELAND. 27 Club is not a journalistic podcast. It is an entertainment podcast inspired by true events. For more shows like 27 Club, check out www.doubleelvis.com. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.