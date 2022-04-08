Ron “Pigpen” McKernan (Episode 6): Coming Down from One Long Strange Trip, Awakening to a New Nightmare, and Shooting up a Led Zep Photo Shoot

Though Ron "Pigpen" McKernan continued to feel like he was being pushed out of the Grateful Dead's creative circle, he could still make an impression. Just ask Led Zeppelin, who got an up-close and personal look at Pig's .22-caliber pistol. The fear that they felt standing next to what seemed like, to them, to be an American cowboy in the flesh was dwarfed months later…by the fear and violence that ran rampant at the Altamont Speedway. This episode contains content that may be disturbing to some listeners and includes graphic depictions of violence.