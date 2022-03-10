BLOOD ON THE TRACKS Season 4: The Brian Wilson Story

In 1966, Brian Wilson planned to follow up the Beach Boys' groundbreaking album Pet Sounds with an even bigger musical statement. He was writing a teenage symph... More
Presenting Disgraceland Season 12 (Trailer)
Mafia assassinations, drag racing, extortion, eternal life, and doing time at Rikers Island and San Quentin. Find out which music legends are featured in Season 12 of Disgraceland. New episodes drop every Tuesday starting May 16th, with bonus After Party episodes dropping every Thursday. Subscribe to Disgraceland wherever you get your podcasts, and for more information on the show, visit disgracelandpod.com.
5/9/2023
2:01
Brian Wilson Is Smiling Again (The Brian Wilson Story, Chapter 10)
Sometimes you can find redemption, but you have to find it for yourself. No one is going to give it to you. You can't find it in a movie or a song. You can only find it inside yourself. In the 21st century, decades after his pursuit of an unfinished teenage symphony to God that drove him to the edge of sanity, Brian Wilson found his redemption. But he also found something else, too: the realization of a dream that he thought had died long ago.
10/10/2022
36:15
Brian Wilson Is Free (The Brian Wilson Story, Chapter 9)
Brian's lost masterpiece, Smile, continues to lurk in the background. It's there when Brian's troubled and talented brother, Dennis, takes one last swim in the Pacific Ocean blue. It's there as Brian claws his way out of the grip of the doctor who keeps him apart from health, love, and happiness. And it's there as he prepares his triumphant return, not as a Beach Boy – but as someone he's just discovering. Himself.
10/3/2022
33:16
Brian Wilson Is…Back? (The Brian Wilson Story, Chapter 8)
The Beach Boys stage an intervention to get Brian the help he needs just as he reaches what he thinks is the bottom. He's pulled out of the darkness by a doctor – a man Brian immediately recognizes as his savior. But Brian's vision isn't clear. He can't see the doctor for who he really is: not the person who will set Brian free, but rather keep him trapped in a different kind of prison.
9/26/2022
35:44
Brian Wilson Is Sailing On (The Brian Wilson Story, Chapter 7)
Brian continues to lose control. And not just of his band and the music he makes. He loses self-control and becomes so dependent on drugs that he pays someone to deliver them to him. He loses control of his car and nearly kills himself in a crash. And then he loses control of himself – in front of one of the biggest rock 'n roll stars of all time.
About BLOOD ON THE TRACKS Season 4: The Brian Wilson Story
In 1966, Brian Wilson planned to follow up the Beach Boys' groundbreaking album Pet Sounds with an even bigger musical statement. He was writing a teenage symphony to God. That album, Smile, was never finished. Instead, Brian slowly unraveled, as the pressure to make something profound weighed heavy on him. He worried that he wasn’t good enough. He worried that he was a failure in the eyes of the record company, his band, his peers, and his own father. He thought his house was bugged. He thought the music he was making conjured some strange voodoo that had a disastrous impact on the real world. He became paranoid. He self-medicated with amphetamines, hash, and LSD. He held meetings in his swimming pool. He imagined people who weren’t there. And eventually, in 1967, he went off the proverbial deep end. Did the real Brian Wilson ever resurface? Part true crime, part historical fiction, part spoken word lo-fi beat noir brought to you by Jake Brennan, and featuring the fictionalized voice Brian Wilson, BLOOD ON THE TRACKS sounds like nothing you’ve heard before. Because you can’t push the needle into the red without leaving a little blood on the tracks.