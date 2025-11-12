Powered by RND
2 Bitches From Texas
  • Influencer Secrets: 8.5M TikTok Followers and Life Beyond the Algorithm with Nic Suarez
    Nic Suarez has built a following of more than 8 million people by blending humor, authenticity, and family into his content. But behind the viral videos is a story about hustle, balance, and redefining what fame means in a social-media world. Joined by his dad Fernando, Nic sits down with Cathryn Hartt and Morgan Fairchild to talk about what it really takes to stay creative, grounded, and human when your life becomes your brand.🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1O3RKkKiqRXyCyuwOJViLa🍎 Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/rs/podcast/2-bitches-from-texas/id1844914246📸 Follow us on Instagram: @morganfairchild1 + @cathrynhartt🔔 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@2bitchesfromtexas🌐 Visit our website: https://2bitchesfromtexas.com📧 For advertising inquiries: [email protected]
    35:53
  • Tom Nichols on Trump, Weaponized Ignorance, and The Death of Expertise
    Tom Nichols says there's a war on experts in the United States, and it didn't begin with President Donald Trump. Nonetheless, he argues, this crusade against academics, doctors, and other professionals represents one of the biggest challenges facing modern American society. He stops by the podcast to share his perspective with Cathryn Hartt and Morgan Fairchild on this second installment of 2 B*tches From Texas.🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1O3RKkK...🍎 Listen on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/rs/podcast...📸 Follow us on Instagram: / morganfairchild1 + / cathrynhartt 🔔 Subscribe on YouTube: / @2bitchesfromtexas 🌐 Visit our website: https://2bitchesfromtexas.com 📧 For advertising inquiries: [email protected]
    55:06
  • Donna Mills on Hollywood, Knots Landing and Staying Timeless
    Donna Mills — Hollywood icon and star of Knots Landing — joins Morgan Fairchild and Cathryn Hartt for the premiere of their new podcast, 2 Bitches From Texas. In this exclusive interview, Donna Mills opens up about her legendary career, shares Hollywood stories you’ve never heard, and shares her secrets about how she’s still thriving today. Don’t miss this special conversation with one of TV’s most unforgettable stars!Listen and Subscribe:Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1O3RKkKiqRXyCyuwOJViLaApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/rs/podcast/2-bitches-from-texas/id1234567890YouTube: https://youtube.com/@2bitchesfromtexas?sub_confirmation=1Follow Us:Instagram (Morgan): https://www.instagram.com/morganfairchildofficialInstagram (Cathryn): https://www.instagram.com/cathrynharttWebsite: https://2bitchesfromtexas.comFor advertising and partnerships: [email protected]
    41:56
  • Morgan Fairchild and Cathryn Hartt's New Podcast | 2 B*tches From Texas (Official Trailer)
    Welcome to 2 B*tches From Texas, the brand-new podcast from legendary actress Morgan Fairchild and her sister, actress and acting coach Cathryn Hartt. 🎙️In this show, the sisters share unfiltered stories from Hollywood to Texas, covering family, fame, friendship, and a little bit of outrageous fun. Expect laughs, honesty, and conversations you won’t hear anywhere else.👉 Make sure to subscribe to this channel for every new episode.🎧 Also available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Amazon Music, and wherever you get your podcasts.🌐 For advertising and partnership opportunities, email us at [email protected] or visit: 2bitchesfromtexas.com#MorganFairchild #PodcastTrailer #2BitchesFromTexas #CathrynHartt #NewPodcast
    1:10

About 2 Bitches From Texas

2 Bitches From Texas is a new podcast by sisters Morgan Fairchild and Cathryn Hartt. Join them as they sit down with their friends in Hollywood, politics, social media, and beyond to bitch about how to save the world.
