Morgan Fairchild and Cathryn Hartt's New Podcast | 2 B*tches From Texas (Official Trailer)
Welcome to 2 B*tches From Texas, the brand-new podcast from legendary actress Morgan Fairchild and her sister, actress and acting coach Cathryn Hartt. 🎙️In this show, the sisters share unfiltered stories from Hollywood to Texas, covering family, fame, friendship, and a little bit of outrageous fun. Expect laughs, honesty, and conversations you won’t hear anywhere else.👉 Make sure to subscribe to this channel for every new episode.🎧 Also available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Amazon Music, and wherever you get your podcasts.🌐 For advertising and partnership opportunities, email us at [email protected]
or visit: 2bitchesfromtexas.com#MorganFairchild #PodcastTrailer #2BitchesFromTexas #CathrynHartt #NewPodcast