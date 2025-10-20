2:20 Gals - The Redemption Podcast

From the Prison to the Palace: How God Used Joseph's Betrayal for His Purpose | 19
What if everything that's gone wrong in your life is actually being used by God to position you for your greatest purpose? In this powerful episode, the 2:20 GALS dive deep into the biblical story of Joseph - a man who experienced unimaginable betrayal, suffering, and injustice, yet became one of the most influential leaders in history. Sold into slavery by his own brothers, falsely accused of sexual assault, and wrongfully imprisoned for years, Joseph's journey seemed like one tragedy after another. Yet God had given him a prophetic dream that would come to pass 13 years later when he was freed from prison and appointed second in command over all of Egypt.Joseph's God-given gift to interpret dreams became the key that opened the door to his destiny, allowing him to save countless lives during a devastating famine. His story is the ultimate testimony that God will turn what the enemy meant for evil into good, just as Joseph declared in Genesis 50:20: "You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives." If you're walking through betrayal, false accusations, or seasons that feel like prison, this episode will remind you that God is positioning you for something greater than you can imagine.
and share your testimony! You may have an opportunity to be our next guest!