2:20 Gals - The Redemption Podcast

Jessica and Dr. Amber
  • From the Prison to the Palace: How God Used Joseph's Betrayal for His Purpose | 19
    What if everything that's gone wrong in your life is actually being used by God to position you for your greatest purpose? In this powerful episode, the 2:20 GALS dive deep into the biblical story of Joseph - a man who experienced unimaginable betrayal, suffering, and injustice, yet became one of the most influential leaders in history. Sold into slavery by his own brothers, falsely accused of sexual assault, and wrongfully imprisoned for years, Joseph's journey seemed like one tragedy after another. Yet God had given him a prophetic dream that would come to pass 13 years later when he was freed from prison and appointed second in command over all of Egypt.Joseph's God-given gift to interpret dreams became the key that opened the door to his destiny, allowing him to save countless lives during a devastating famine. His story is the ultimate testimony that God will turn what the enemy meant for evil into good, just as Joseph declared in Genesis 50:20: "You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives." If you're walking through betrayal, false accusations, or seasons that feel like prison, this episode will remind you that God is positioning you for something greater than you can imagine.____________________________________________________________You can find us NOW: 🎧 Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube📱 Follow us on IG, Tik Tok, and FB for updates and behind-the-scenes moments-Watch 👀 FULL EPISODES HEREInstagram:  @2.20galsTiktok:@2.20gals Facebook: 2.20 GalsJessicas Instagram:@jessica.lynnn__Dr. Ambers Instagram: @dr.amberrochelleInterested in working with Dr. Amber? ⁠Click HERE⁠ to book a complimentary clarity call!🙏🏽 Help us spread hope by liking, sharing, and subscribing✝️If you or someone you know has an incredible healing, redemption or transformation story because of your relationship with Jesus, 2:20 Gals would love to hear from you! Email [email protected] and share your testimony! You may have an opportunity to be our next guest! 
  • How the Fruit of the Spirit Transforms Marriage & Motherhood : Meagan Hodges Testimony | 18
    What does it look like to walk with the Holy Spirit in your everyday life as a wife and mother? Meet Meagan, a woman of God whose life exemplifies what it means to carry the fruit of the Spirit in her daily walk. In this inspiring episode, the 2:20 GALS dive into Meagan's incredible marriage testimony, including how God arranged her union in just a few short months, and her sacred mornings with the Holy Spirit where she prioritizes time in the secret place to get filled up by God every day.Meagan shares her approach to co-parenting with God and how she embodies biblical wisdom to raise her children according to Proverbs 22:6: "Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it." She and her husband serve as beautiful examples of how to walk with God and allow Him to guide your parenting, marriage, and calling as a woman of faith. Get ready to be challenged and inspired to deepen your own relationship with the Holy Spirit.____________________________________________________________CONNECT WITH MEAGAN:Email: [email protected] & James’ Church: www.presenceculture.comYoutube for Church:  https://www.youtube.com/@Presence_Culture"Presence Culture is a church where the only desire we have is for you to encounter Jesus in a real and living way. We focus our eyes and fix our hearts on loving Jesus with everything we have."____________________________________________________________You can find us NOW: 🎧 Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube📱 Follow us on IG, Tik Tok, and FB for updates and behind-the-scenes moments-Watch 👀 FULL EPISODES HEREInstagram:  @2.20galsTiktok:@2.20gals Facebook: 2.20 GalsJessicas Instagram:@jessica.lynnn__Dr. Ambers Instagram: @dr.amberrochelleInterested in working with Dr. Amber? ⁠Click HERE⁠ to book a complimentary clarity call!🙏🏽 Help us spread hope by liking, sharing, and subscribing✝️If you or someone you know has an incredible healing, redemption or transformation story because of your relationship with Jesus, 2:20 Gals would love to hear from you! Email [email protected] and share your testimony! You may have an opportunity to be our next guest!
  • Modern Day Idols: How Phones, Self-Worship & Culture Replace God | 17
    The 2:20 GALS tackle one of the most relevant yet overlooked issues of our time: modern-day idol worship. While we may think idolatry is an ancient problem, the truth is our society is running rampant with idols of our own making. God's first commandment, "thou shalt not have other gods before me" isn't just about golden calves; it's about anything that captures our attention and adoration at a level that displaces Him from His rightful place in our lives.From our addiction to phones and social media to the worship of relationships, sex, and perhaps most dangerously, ourselves - we're living in a culture where the "self" has become the ultimate idol. The 2:20 GALS break down what these modern idols actually look like, expose the devastating consequences of worshipping these false gods, and provide practical guidance on how to get back into proper alignment with the one true God. This episode will challenge you to examine what's really on the throne of your heart and give you the tools to dethrone anything that's taken God's place.You can find us NOW: 🎧 Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube📱 Follow us on IG, Tik Tok, and FB for updates and behind-the-scenes moments-Watch 👀 FULL EPISODES HEREInstagram:  @2.20galsTiktok:@2.20gals Facebook: 2.20 GalsJessicas Instagram:@jessica.lynnn__Dr. Ambers Instagram: @dr.amberrochelleInterested in working with Dr. Amber? ⁠Click HERE⁠ to book a complimentary clarity call!🙏🏽 Help us spread hope by liking, sharing, and subscribing✝️If you or someone you know has an incredible healing, redemption or transformation story because of your relationship with Jesus, 2:20 Gals would love to hear from you! Email [email protected] and share your testimony! You may have an opportunity to be our next guest!
  • From Suicide Loss to God's Redemption: Melissa's Journey from Hell to Healing | 16
    In this deeply moving episode, the 2:20 GALS share Melissa's profound journey of awakening and healing through the devastating loss of her husband to suicide. Melissa courageously opens up about facing her husband's battles with opioid addiction, pornography, alcohol, and infidelity - struggles that ultimately consumed him as darkness overcame his refusal to seek help. Through years of supporting him, Melissa lost herself and her voice, becoming consumed by his pain.But this isn't just a story of tragedy - it's a testament to God's redemptive power. Her husband's death became the catalyst that helped Melissa reclaim her relationship with God and begin the healing work necessary to rebuild her life with her children. She now uses her story to spread awareness about the critical importance of listening to our God-given intuition and seeking His guidance in marriage. Prepare to be moved by God's faithfulness in the midst of unimaginable loss.______________________________________________________________CONNECT WITH MELISSA:Melissa’s Website : HERE Melissa's InstagramMelissa's YouTube Podcast: Not Alone With Melissa-Sue Methven PodcastBuy “Behind The Smiles” Book: Click HEREWant to Listen? (Audible) Click HERE_______________________________________________________________You can find us NOW: 🎧 Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube📱 Follow us on IG, Tik Tok, and FB for updates and behind-the-scenes moments-Watch 👀 FULL EPISODES HEREInstagram:  @2.20galsTiktok:@2.20gals Facebook: 2.20 GalsJessicas Instagram:@jessica.lynnn__Dr. Ambers Instagram: @dr.amberrochelleInterested in working with Dr. Amber? ⁠Click HERE⁠ to book a complimentary clarity call!🙏🏽 Help us spread hope by liking, sharing, and subscribing✝️If you or someone you know has an incredible healing, redemption or transformation story because of your relationship with Jesus, 2:20 Gals would love to hear from you! Email [email protected] and share your testimony! You may have an opportunity to be our next guest! 
  • From Martha to Mary: How to Prioritize Sitting with Jesus | 15
    Are you so busy doing life that you've forgotten to actually spend time with Jesus? In this transformative episode, we dive into the timeless biblical story of Mary and Martha from Luke 10:38-42, where two sisters respond to Jesus's visit in completely different ways. As women, we all have a lot of Martha in us - overwhelmed and distracted by the endless tasks of daily living, consumed with our own ideas of how our day should look, and trapped in old patterns and habits that keep us distant from God. Instead of being like Mary and sitting at His feet, we're running around trying to manage everything in our own strength.But Jesus wants our time, attention, and devotion with Him more than He wants our frantic service. In this episode, we'll explore how to break free from the Martha mentality and choose the better portion that Mary discovered. The goal is to learn how to rest in Jesus,  finding our identity and strength in relationship with Jesus before our hands get busy serving. Get ready to be inspired to prioritize sitting at His feet over checking off your endless to-do list, because that's where true transformation begins.____________________________________________________________✝️If you or someone you know has an incredible healing, redemption or transformation story because of your relationship with Jesus, 2:20 Gals would love to hear from you! Email [email protected] and share your testimony! You may have an opportunity to be our next guest! You can find us NOW: 🎧 Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube📱 Follow us on IG, Tik Tok, and FB for updates and behind-the-scenes moments-Watch 👀 FULL EPISODES HEREInstagram:  @2.20galsTiktok:@2.20gals Facebook: 2.20 GalsJessicas Instagram:@jessica.lynnn__Dr. Ambers Instagram: @dr.amberrochelleInterested in working with Dr. Amber? ⁠Click HERE⁠ to book a complimentary clarity call!🙏🏽 Help us spread hope by liking, sharing, and subscribing
In a world obsessed with self-fulfillment, Jessica and Dr. Amber are two women who were lost in the ways of the world, until Jesus left the 99 to go after them. Along their journey, they discovered that your greatest adventure and fulfillment truly begins when you surrender your life to Christ. 2:20 Gals - The Redemption Podcast where the messiness of real life meets the miracle of Redemption. Inspired by Galatians 2:20, Jessica and Dr. Amber share the raw, unfiltered truth about healing transformation through following Jesus.
