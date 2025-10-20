About 2:20 Gals - The Redemption Podcast

In a world obsessed with self-fulfillment, Jessica and Dr. Amber are two women who were lost in the ways of the world, until Jesus left the 99 to go after them. Along their journey, they discovered that your greatest adventure and fulfillment truly begins when you surrender your life to Christ. 2:20 Gals - The Redemption Podcast where the messiness of real life meets the miracle of Redemption. Inspired by Galatians 2:20, Jessica and Dr. Amber share the raw, unfiltered truth about healing transformation through following Jesus.