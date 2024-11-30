10 Percent True - Tales from the Cockpit

OV-10 Vietnam, The Aggressors and the HAVE IDEA MiGs: Bat Press, EP65 P1

0:00 Teaser 2:45 admin 3:35 dedication 4:55 "Bat" introduces himself 6:50 ROTC the beginning 10:11 From UPT to 1st assignment - USAFE Phantoms on nuke alert 16:15 to Vietnam flying the OV-10 25:30 FACing and living with the Army 30:30 learning to call in air strikes 33:55 how was the mission 41:05 FAC admin, the enemy and apocalypse now… 50:50 2 DFCs 54:25 A word from our sponsor 55:10 450 missions in a year - how do you process/deal with it? 58:05 PTSD?/collateral damage/"it's just war"? 1:03:55 any special forces in the trunk? 1:06:50 Fear? 1:08:40 getting "short"…. 1:14:30 UPT - how to be top of the class 1:19:10 having to be convinced to fly fighters 1:21:25 the attachment to the army brothers in arms 1:24:15 coming back to the F-4 (McDill 1970) to teach at the RTU and the genesis of Aggressors 1:37:35 moving to Nellis 1:40:05 a phone call, a secret mission and a trip to "the Box" 1:44:40 how the US got the "Israeli Migs" 1:47:15 Yom Kippur war, the need for Phantoms, Operation Nickel Grass 1:52:45 HAVE Idea 1:56:10 "more like Forrest Gump than the Type-A fighter pilot" 1:59:30 how's it feel to be at Area51?