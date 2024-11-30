10 Percent True - Tales from the Cockpit

OV-10 Vietnam, The Aggressors and the HAVE IDEA MiGs: Bat Press, EP65 P1
0:00 Teaser
2:45 admin
3:35 dedication
4:55 “Bat” introduces himself
6:50 ROTC the beginning
10:11 From UPT to 1st assignment - USAFE Phantoms on nuke alert
16:15 to Vietnam flying the OV-10
25:30 FACing and living with the Army
30:30 learning to call in air strikes
33:55 how was the mission
41:05 FAC admin, the enemy and apocalypse now…
50:50 2 DFCs
54:25 A word from our sponsor
55:10 450 missions in a year - how do you process/deal with it?
58:05 PTSD?/collateral damage/“it’s just war”?
1:03:55 any special forces in the trunk?
1:06:50 Fear?
1:08:40 getting “short”….
1:14:30 UPT - how to be top of the class
1:19:10 having to be convinced to fly fighters
1:21:25 the attachment to the army brothers in arms
1:24:15 coming back to the F-4 (McDill 1970) to teach at the RTU and the genesis of Aggressors
1:37:35 moving to Nellis
1:40:05 a phone call, a secret mission and a trip to “the Box”
1:44:40 how the US got the “Israeli Migs”
1:47:15 Yom Kippur war, the need for Phantoms, Operation Nickel Grass
1:52:45 HAVE Idea
1:56:10 “more like Forrest Gump than the Type-A fighter pilot”
1:59:30 how’s it feel to be at Area51?
2:02:14
F-15E Panel Livestream - 10 Percent True EP64
2:00:54
F-4G Wild Weasel in Desert Storm. Spot Taber: EP63
F-4G Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRMVYky1OszliqiThoDm53EUPLvZ-ZiD-&si=YC9w222rZD4AV63q
0:00 intro and teaser
1:25 getting “Geaseled”
10:45 getting acquainted with the Phantom
16:18 Hunter Killer combo Es & Gs
23:17 low level capabilities and limitations
29:30 some of that pilot shit and pilot/ewo shorthand
35:10 how capable were the older SAMS at low level?
40:45 compartmentalising roles or sponging it all up?
51:05 preparing mentally for deployment to war
58:25 arriving in theatre and initial brief?
1:05:20 1st combat mission
1:10:18 picture and weaselling in the weather
1:19:02 getting shot at/complacency and buffoonery
1:37:20 SA-3s and 6
1:40:20 spoiling for a fight and missions making the case for go pills and winding down
1:49:15 taking stock
1:53:22 looking back on the moment of complacency, lasting effects?
2:01:40 Air Liason Officer work with The Rangers and always trying to learn
2:06:50 winding up and 117 teaser
2:07:39
F-14D in Iraqi Freedom: EP62 Hanky Cunningham
Special thanks to Jim for his indexing:
1:49:41
F-15E Strike Eagle Goes to War (Part 2): Alred & Turner
10PCT #61
0:00 intro
3:00 Red Flag ‘77, the genesis of low level in the Strike Eagle
12:00 23 class A mishaps at Red Flag ‘77 - why?
13:50 what defined the role for the Strike Eagle, culture, politics, capabilities?
17:35 what difference would it have made to have C model pilots aboard in the early days?
20:35 Thumrait and tactics development
25:15 Fly Up manoeuvre and employing it
28:05 preparation for initial Desert Storm missions and hanging on the boom in a descent
32:50 why the variation in tactics during H2 attack and shift to SCUD hunting
38:00 mission planning, expectations and Gen Horner’s pulsating blood vessel!
45:30 mission anecdotes
49:10 intermission
49:55 mission anecdotes continue
50:55 “some interesting flights”
58:20 in search of Saddam
1:11:25 highway of death
1:19:05 battlefield tour with Buster Glosson……magic
1:21:35 no SAR for friends and frustration
1:30:54 effect on morale/attitude to task at hand?
1:32:35 loses and attrition
1:39:00 1st night air to air opportunities lost
1:45:38 did the lack of combat experience among initial cadre hurt performance?
1:49:00 afterwards
1:54:55 lessons learned?
2:10:11 initial strike eagle, phancy phantom or a leap forward
2:16:05 is there still a place for low altitude ?
2:19:15 signing off
Interviews and anecdotes from military pilots and aircrew from across the globe. As the rule says, so long as it's 10 percent true, you're allowed to tell the story! Head over to the 10 Percent True YouTube channel to listen and watch at the same time.