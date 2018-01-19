Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsEconomy
The New World of Work

The New World of Work

The New World of Work

The New World of Work

add
</>
Embed
The New World of Work explores how technologies like automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence are shaping how we work.
USA / Podcast, Economy
The New World of Work explores how technologies like automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence are shaping how we work.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • How can business leaders can make the new world of work better for people?
    We speak with two leaders on the forefront of appl
    5/16/2018
    28:53
  • How can business leaders, policymakers, and individuals prepare today for the jobs of tomorrow?
    We’ve explored McKinsey Global Institute’s researc
    3/16/2018
    35:55
  • How will automation affect jobs, skills, and wages?
    Automation will displace many jobs over the next 1
    2/2/2018
    32:14
  • What will automation mean for wages and income inequality?
    In this episode, we examine how technology has aff
    1/26/2018
    21:22
  • How will automation affect economies around the world?
    New technologies such as artificial intelligence a
    1/19/2018
    31:53

Similar Stations

About The New World of Work

What is the future of work? The New World of Work explores how technologies like automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence are shaping how we work, where we work, and the skills and education we need to work. Featuring conversations with experts from the McKinsey Global Institute and thought leaders from the public and private sectors, this series will help business leaders, policymakers, and organizations understand what changes are afoot and how we can prepare today for a future that works.

Station website

App

Listen to The New World of Work, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The New World of WorkPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
The New World of WorkPodcast
The New World of WorkPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
The New World of WorkPodcast
The New World of WorkPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
The New World of WorkPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free