What is the future of work? The New World of Work explores how technologies like automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence are shaping how we work, where we work, and the skills and education we need to work. Featuring conversations with experts from the McKinsey Global Institute and thought leaders from the public and private sectors, this series will help business leaders, policymakers, and organizations understand what changes are afoot and how we can prepare today for a future that works.Station website