Sharp, conversational coverage of the day's news, along with in-depth profiles of the people and ideas shaping our culture.
New York City, USA / Interview
  • Viola Davis (2019)
    Viola Davis’ journey to the top of Hollywood’s A-l
    8/2/2020
    43:55
  • Lenny Kravitz (2018)
    It’s been over 30 years since Lenny Kravitz releas
    7/26/2020
    31:13
  • Chris Evans
    Chris Evans is best known for his role as Captain
    7/19/2020
    23:44
  • Jennifer Hudson (2019)
    Jennifer Hudson’s big, unmistakable voice has carr
    7/12/2020
    36:49
  • Charlize Theron
    Since leaving her native South Africa as a teenage
    7/5/2020
    33:26

About Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist

NBC's "Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist" provides sharp, conversational coverage of the day's news, along with in-depth profiles of the people and ideas shaping our culture. In his “Sunday Sitdowns,” Geist chats with some of the biggest names in news and pop culture, from actors and musicians to presidents and CEOs, about the stories behind their success. This podcast features the full, unedited versions of those conversations for an even deeper look at the names in the headlines.

