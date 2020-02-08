About Real Quick w/ Mike Swick Podcast

Mike Swick, a 15 time UFC veteran and former top contender in two different weight classes. He is also the founder and CEO of the AKA Thailand super gym in Phuket, as well as owner of MikeSwick.com, and one of northern California's largest print shops, Spartan Screen Printing. Marc Bogutzki is Mike's longtime friend and has been by his side since high school. Known as one of the funniest guys that's never took stage, he is also the complete opposite of Mike. Marc has never been in a fight in his entire life, and doesn't live near what you would consider a healthy lifestyle.