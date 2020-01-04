Radio Logo
Pull Up with CJ McCollum

Pull Up with CJ McCollum

Pull Up with CJ McCollum

Pull Up with CJ McCollum

Portland Trail Blazers star - and former journalism major at Lehigh – CJ McCollum hosts Pull Up alongside Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports.
USA / Sports
Portland Trail Blazers star - and former journalism major at Lehigh – CJ McCollum hosts Pull Up alongside Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports.
Available Episodes

5 of 111
  • The Last Dance Recap, NFL Draft, Fans Join the Show!
    Dennis Rodman was the focus of the latest installm
    4/28/2020
    1:08:00
  • The Last Dance, Gronk Joins the Buccaneers, Fan Questions
    The Last Dance shows a side of Michael Jordan that
    4/22/2020
    44:56
  • Jalen Green’s Decision, WNBA Draft, Tyler Herro Joins the Show
    Jalen Green, one of the nation’s top high school b
    4/17/2020
    56:04
  • CJ’s Coronavirus Donation, Myles Turner
    Because of the impact that the Coronavirus has had
    4/8/2020
    58:49
  • NBA 2k Tournament, Greatest Handles in NBA History, Payton Pritchard
    In the absence of live sports, the NBA is holding
    4/1/2020
    41:57

About Pull Up with CJ McCollum

Portland Trail Blazers star - and former journalism major at Lehigh – CJ McCollum hosts Pull Up alongside Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports. Pull Up a one-of-a-kind show that will give an unmatched look into the NBA and the life of a basketball superstar. CJ has been lauded as the next breakout star in sports media. But why wait till he retires to begin his next career? In Pull Up, CJ will talk about everything from where star players will go in free agency, to what it’s like to drop 50, to his favorite glass of wine.

