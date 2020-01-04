About Pull Up with CJ McCollum

Portland Trail Blazers star - and former journalism major at Lehigh – CJ McCollum hosts Pull Up alongside Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports. Pull Up a one-of-a-kind show that will give an unmatched look into the NBA and the life of a basketball superstar. CJ has been lauded as the next breakout star in sports media. But why wait till he retires to begin his next career? In Pull Up, CJ will talk about everything from where star players will go in free agency, to what it’s like to drop 50, to his favorite glass of wine.