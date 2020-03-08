Babes and BabiesPodcast
In this unfiltered podcast, two TV moms and a Doula move past reality roses and get real dishing about motherhood, pregnancy, and pressing women's issues. It’s time we opened up about these topics and these ladies hold nothing back about their own experiences. If you’re looking for a safe space without judgement, look no further and tune in to an honest and hysterical take on all things women and babies. Come join Carly, Jade, and Liz as they laugh, cry, and hot flash about every female topic from pregnancy sex to postpartum depression.Station website