Two TV moms and a Doula move past reality roses and get real dishing about motherhood, pregnancy, and pressing women's issues.
USA / Podcast, Family
Two TV moms and a Doula move past reality roses and get real dishing about motherhood, pregnancy, and pressing women's issues.
Available Episodes

5 of 132
  • EP128: World Breastfeeding Week with Milky Mama's Krystal Duhaney
    Milky Mama was created by Krystal Duhaney, a Regis
    8/3/2020
    1:09:05
  • EP127: Pregnancy, Health and Hardships with Tenley Leopold
    Tenley, a former professional dancer, and performe
    7/27/2020
    1:08:02
  • EP126: Placenta Encapsulation and Cloth Diapering
    Elizabeth kicks off the episode with Juliane Coron
    7/20/2020
    1:07:17
  • EP125: How to Travel with Kids with Monet Hambrick
    Monet Hambrick is a full-time working woman, wife
    7/13/2020
    1:05:24
  • EP124: The Budget Mom, Kumiko Love
    This episode Kumiko Love, also known as the Budget
    7/6/2020
    1:10:06

About Babes and Babies

In this unfiltered podcast, two TV moms and a Doula move past reality roses and get real dishing about motherhood, pregnancy, and pressing women's issues. It’s time we opened up about these topics and these ladies hold nothing back about their own experiences. If you’re looking for a safe space without judgement, look no further and tune in to an honest and hysterical take on all things women and babies. Come join Carly, Jade, and Liz as they laugh, cry, and hot flash about every female topic from pregnancy sex to postpartum depression.

