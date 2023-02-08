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WDOR 44.4

SpiritualBest ofCountryRock'n'Roll
WDOR 44.4
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About WDOR 44.4
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"Musical Is The Universal Language"
Discover the world of "Dark Onyx Radio (WDOR 44.4)", the "Best and Greatest Hit Songs of all eras, with a blended diversity of free music that reigns supreme." Are you tired of radio stations playing the same predictable songs over and over? We've designed a rich tapestry of the "Best and Greatest Hits" of genres, musicians, speeches, live events, and spiritual songs to deliver a unique listening experience to millions of people worldwide by identifying new talent and highlighting live entertainment. Our user-friendly design makes it simple to tune in and lose yourself in the diverse tunes that are sure to keep you coming back for more. Join the "revolution" of music fans and enjoy the diversity that "Dark Onyx Radio" presents to the airwaves.

Visit "WWW.Darkonyxradio.com" Today!
*ONE LOVE *ONE VOICE *ONE STATION
We Appreciate your Listening Support!

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EnglishSpringfieldIllinoisUSACountryRock'n'RollR'n'BTop 40 & ChartsSpiritualBest ofParty
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