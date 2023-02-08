About VOCM

About VOCM

About VOCM

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VOCM is a radio station that serves the community of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It's a full-service station that offers a mix of music, news, weather, and local information. The station has a strong focus on playing country and pop music and is known for its extensive coverage of local news and events.



The station's experienced and knowledgeable staff, including DJs and reporters, have a deep understanding of the community they serve and provide up-to-date, relevant and accurate information to the listeners. Their programming features local news, weather, traffic updates, as well as sports and entertainment news.



In addition to its news and information programming, VOCM also features a variety of talk shows that cover a wide range of topics, from local politics to health, finance and more. The station also provides live coverage of important events, such as community festivals, parades and more.



For local listeners, VOCM is an essential source for keeping up with the latest news and happenings in their community. The station's strong focus on community-oriented programming and its dedicated team of staff are committed to providing a reliable and valuable service to their audience.



With its mix of music, news and information, VOCM is a radio station that serves the community and provides an engaging and informative listening experience. The station is the go-to destination for listeners looking to stay connected to the local community and stay informed about the latest happenings in Newfoundland and Labrador.

