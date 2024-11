Listen to VOCM K-Rock 97.5 FM in the App (36,319) (250,152) Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Save favorites Alarm Sleep timer Download for free in the App Store Download for free in the Play Store

About VOCM K-Rock 97.5 FM K-Rock 97.5 is a canadian radio station. It's part of the Newcap Broadcasting group. Playing classic rock, although some recent rock songs have lately become part of the mix.

Station website