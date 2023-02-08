Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsLiving Word Radio
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Living Word Radio
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Living Word Radio

SpiritualChristianReligionChristian Contemporary
Living Word Radio
Playing now
About Living Word Radio
(0)

Delivering practical and inspiring, Bible-based messages and music all day, every day, we love to proclaim God's word to all generations by sharing its counsel on today's important life issues.

It is our hope that this web radio ministry will promote positive spiritual development in your life and lead you into a growing and dynamic, faith-based relationship with our Lord and Savior. May God bless you abundantly through His Living Word!

Station website
EnglishNewfoundlandCanadaChristian ContemporarySpiritualChristianReligion
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2026 - 3:53:59 AM
A company fromMADSACK