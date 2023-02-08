About Living Word Radio

About Living Word Radio

About Living Word Radio

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Delivering practical and inspiring, Bible-based messages and music all day, every day, we love to proclaim God's word to all generations by sharing its counsel on today's important life issues.



It is our hope that this web radio ministry will promote positive spiritual development in your life and lead you into a growing and dynamic, faith-based relationship with our Lord and Savior. May God bless you abundantly through His Living Word!

