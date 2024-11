Radio Stations CFXL XL 103 Calgary

CFXL XL 103 Calgary

A great selection of classic rock and hits makes your day when you turn on CFXL XL 103 Calgary.

CalgaryCanadaClassic RockHitsPopR'n'BEnglish

About CFXL XL 103 Calgary XL 103 is Calgary's Greatest Hits, we play the greatest songs and artists of the 60s, 70s & 80s. The home of "Don, Joanne & the Coach in the Morning!".

